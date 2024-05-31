Salesforce Q1: cRPO Deceleration Continues; Rating Downgrade

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.1K Followers

Summary

  • Salesforce's cRPO growth is decelerating due to cautious enterprise spending and a shift in IT budget allocations towards AI computing.
  • The company delivered strong financial results in Q1 FY25, with revenue growth and margin expansion driven by disciplined expense management.
  • I forecast that Salesforce's revenue growth will decelerate in the coming quarters and assign a fair value of $210 per share, downgrading the stock to a 'Sell' rating.

Salesforce New York City

wdstock

I presented my ‘Hold’ thesis on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) in my initiation report published in December 2023, pointing out their multi-cloud strategy and large deals growth. The company published their Q1 FY25 report on May 29

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.1K Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRM
--
CRM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News