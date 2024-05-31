Mixed Japanese Data Supports BoJ's Policy Normalization

May 31, 2024 9:20 AM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.78K Followers

Summary

  • We’d rather downplay the weaker-than-expected manufacturing data and focus on a solid recovery in retail sales and a reacceleration in inflation, which will be welcomed by the Bank of Japan.
  • Inflation has been quite choppy due to various government programmes and utility prices.
  • We believe that today’s data results, particularly the stronger-than-expected retail sales and reacceleration of inflation, support our view that the Bank of Japan will deliver another rate hike in July.

Bank of Japan Osaka Branch

gyro

By Min Joo Kang

Disappointing industrial production data

Manufacturing activity in Japan unexpectedly declined -0.1% MoM, seasonally adjusted, in April (vs 4.4% in March, 1.5% market consensus). Transportation equipment declined 1.1% in April with a 0.6% drop in motor vehicles, but this is after a 9.9% surge in March. We believe this

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.78K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWJ--
iShares MSCI Japan ETF
DFJ--
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
DXJ--
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF
SCJ--
iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF
FJP--
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News