The AI Effect And Its Issues: A Review Of Dell's Earnings

May 31, 2024 10:12 AM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Stock
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.5K Followers

Summary

  • Dell is experiencing strong demand for AI-optimized servers, with customer demand nearly doubling sequentially.
  • The company has a multi-billion dollar sales pipeline for AI servers and a significant backlog, indicating high demand.
  • However, Dell's AI business presents a few operating issues, which should not be overlooked.
  • In this article, we look at Dell's Q1 FY25 earnings report to understand why the stock sold off.

Sede dell"DellEmc a Santa Clara, Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dell Is Catching Investors' Attention

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was one of my top three picks for 2024 and among these three, it has been by far the best-performing one having returned over 100% in

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.5K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest.Over time, I have come to realize profitability is a much safer driver of gains than low valuation. As a result, I give utmost importance to margins, free cash flow stability and growth, and returns on invested capital. I research stocks within my areas of competence and whenever I find a high-quality company, I usually never get bored in researching it more and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DELL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DELL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DELL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News