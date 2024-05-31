Erik Isakson

Along with the AI boom, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become the talk of the town. Nvidia’s datacenter has become crucial for the development of AI, as it has proven itself to have the best chips for machine-learning training and generation. In fact, the datacenter has provided $22.6 billion out of the total $26 billion in quarterly revenue. Nvidia has some other streams of income as well, like gaming (($2.6 billion quarterly revenue)) and visualization and robotics(($0.75 billion quarterly revenue)). Thus, it is indisputable that the acceleration of AI is key to Nvidia’s success.

However, there is always skepticism over how long this AI run would last, while others think Nvidia will only further its dominance as AI king as AI will only be applied more often. While I, an engineer (electrical to be exact), share similar visions of the future as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, I am certain that Nvidia will slow down one day - but likely not within the next 10 years. Thus, I still believe there is ample reason to invest in Nvidia, thus giving it a buy.

Nvidia is not Cisco

Bears for Nvidia repeatedly reference the dot-com era turbulence of Cisco Systems (CSCO) stock as a reason to avoid the skyrocketing NVIDIA stock, which has seen a price-jump of over 30% over the past month and now is almost triple the price of last year. Cisco had its downfall during 2001, with market cap plunging by ~70% because it over-invested in the tech bubble era, particularly in the expansion of Internet infrastructure and technology startups. This over-investment was fueled by overly optimistic projections of Internet growth, leading to an excess supply of networking equipment and significant financial losses when the tech bubble burst.

Motley Fools

However, I’m here to tell you AI is different. Analysts are predicting the market size of AI will increase from its current $200 billion to $1.8 trillion by 2030.

In simple words, AI has already proven to be useful over various industries, unlike the dot-com-era which had a lot of exploration for its use cases rather than practical application. ChatGPT, a user-friendly AI chatbot designed for basic response generation, reached 1 million users in 5 days and 100 million users in just 2 months after launch-with 0 advertising. For reference, it took Instagram 2.5 years to reach 100 million users with plenty of paid advertising. The spread of ChatGPT was almost purely through word-of-mouth, as users found it practically useful enough in numerous instances of everyday life. This only gives a glimpse of the power of AI in a professional setting, with more well-tuned weights for its specific applications.

For example, Google’s DeepMind AlphaFold server can predict with high-accuracy protein shapes. Shapes of tertiary and quaternary proteins have been famously difficult to calculate, as every atom responding to every layer of protein peptides has to be accounted for in determining its shape. With the help of AI, it has become possible to explore usage of proteins in processes like helping cure cancer at a rate never seen before. It can’t help but remind me of Steve Jobs’s prediction that “the biggest innovations of the 21st century will be at the intersection of biology and technology.”

Moore’s Law vs Need for Compute

In semiconductor engineering, Moore’s law has famously maintained true for the past 60 years-that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles about every two years with a minimal rise in cost.

In the past, it meant making the transistors thinner, but more recently, it entails making chips bigger to fit in more transistors. This is because transistors have reached atomic levels where further decrease in size would mean jumping from classical mechanics to quantum mechanics, which simply means transistors would not behave the way we want them to. The key here is that the time when Nvidia falls is the time AI slows down to this pace of compute-improvement.

According to the Center for the Governance of AI, “Currently, the compute used to train notable AI systems doubles every six months.” This is significantly faster than the improvement of semiconductors, which explains why Nvidia datacenter revenue is up 427% from a year ago. The only way currently to match this pace of growth is to create more data centers. This data is further confirmed by Goldman Sachs, who estimate 8% of U.S. power will go to datacenters by 2030, compared to the current 3%.

In addition, to reach the growth rate of AI that Goldman Sachs analysts estimate, the US will need to invest “$50 billion in new generation capacity just to support data centers alone”. Europe is estimated to invest over $1 trillion-plus to prepare its power grid for AI.

”Going forward, between 2023 and 2033, thanks to both the expansion of data centers and an acceleration of electrification, Europe’s power demand could grow by 40% and perhaps even 50%, according to Goldman Sachs Research. At the moment, around 15% of the world’s data centers are located in Europe. By 2030, the power needs of these data centers will match the current total consumption of Portugal, Greece, and the Netherlands combined.”

Goldman Sachs

Nvidia is expected to grow at a pace in which even the current power infrastructures do not support, much less compute efficiency. My point is, simple semiconductor efficiency will not justify reduced datacenter investment for many years to come, so worries of Nvidia could overinvest in its data centers like Cisco did back in the dot-com era should be put aside as every sign shows that it’s only going to continue to grow.

Nvidia’s Dominance Is Untouched, but near-term turmoil may be a problem

AI is the next big thing, its already-proven usefulness and popularity in casual and professional settings only gives up a glimpse of what AI will be capable of. Until we reach a stage where investments for AI data centers could afford to slow down-which won’t be anytime soon, Nvidia will be the center of the show.

Nvidia’s dominance over data centers is unquestionable. In 2023, Nvidia had about 80% of the AI chip market. In 2024, Nvidia will spend around $8.7 billion in R&D, compared to $2.9 billion in 2020. Nvidia’s technology is so much ahead that their CEO Jensen Huang claims “that even when the competitor's chips are free, it's not cheap enough.”

However, my only worry for the company is its reliance on TSMC (TSM), a Taiwan-based semiconductor manufacturing company. It is the world’s most advanced semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips for companies like Nvidia, Apple, AMD, and Qualcomm. It is known for its ability to reliably make ultra-thin 3 nm transistors that is far ahead of competitors like Samsung.

However, I believe this will be Nvidia’s weakest link in the near-term as geopolitical tension between China and Taiwan escalates. China recognizes Taiwan as its own and is known for protective policies meant to promote domestic technologies by restricting foreign ones. Thus, the future of TSMC is unclear. If it were to fall under Chinese control, strong tariffs or even outright ban may be imposed that will hurt Nvidia significantly. If that is the case, Nvidia will be only left with the technology, but no foundry to make their technology come to life-at least until other manufacturers like Samsung or ASML catch up.

Nonetheless, as TSMC provides manufacturing to all the top chip companies, it is unlikely sudden measures will be taken. Geopolitical tensions should still be carefully monitored as it could significantly impact many of the S&P companies, most notably NVIDIA.

Overall, there is still a strong upside for Nvidia as it is expected to grow at full speed for the foreseeable future. From an analytical point of view, not many understand the true pace at which AI will change the world, and in fact, Nvidia is still not at its highest demand simply because the infrastructure in many parts of the world does not allow for it. This is one of the cases where “buy low, sell high” does not apply yet, as I fully believe AI is just at its starting stages.