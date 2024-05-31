Nvidia Prospects: From An Engineer POV

Li Eason profile picture
Li Eason
185 Followers

Summary

  • NVIDIA's datacenter is crucial for AI development and has proven to have the best chips for machine learning, making the acceleration of AI key to NVIDIA's success.
  • AI is different from the dot-com era, with practical applications across industries and a proven track record of usefulness, indicating long-term growth potential.
  • NVIDIA's dominance in data centers is unmatched, but reliance on TSMC as a semiconductor manufacturer poses a near-term risk due to geopolitical tensions with China.

Woman standing in aisle of server room

Erik Isakson

Along with the AI boom, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become the talk of the town. Nvidia’s datacenter has become crucial for the development of AI, as it has proven itself to have the best chips for machine-learning

This article was written by

Li Eason profile picture
Li Eason
185 Followers
Programmer and educated with college level maths and physics. Experienced in stock and options trading. I prefer service-based and tech companies. I put special emphasis on smaller companies with high product quality and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News