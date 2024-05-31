John Lamb/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Six months ago, I made some decent money shorting the stock of mobile broadband and fixed wireless access ("FWA") solutions provider Inseego Corp. or "Inseego" (NASDAQ:INSG) after the company reported mediocre Q3/2023 results and guided for a very weak finish to the year which caused shares to tumble all the way from above $5.00 in early November to below $2 on a reverse stock split adjusted basis in subsequent weeks:

Yahoo Finance

Adding insult to injury, CEO Ashish Sharma surprisingly resigned in February to "pursue other interests". The company has not yet named a successor.

However, Inseego's shares are up by more than 150% over the past three weeks following better-than-expected first quarter results and a very strong outlook for Q2:

Company Press Releases / Regulatory Filings

The company's Q1 top line performance benefited from stronger-than-expected carrier demand for mobile hotspots and FWA products as well as higher-than-anticipated service revenues due to growth in the telematics business and Inseego's SaaS subscription offerings.

The company generated close to $4 million in free cash flow and ended the quarter with $12.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $166.6 million in debt.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Inseego terminated its expensive credit facility with Siena Lending Group LLC. and paid an aggregate $3.4 million in outstanding balances and termination fees:

On a monthly basis, the Company has been required by the terms of the ABL Facility to pay fees and interest expense on a principal amount of $8.5 million, irrespective of the amount of funds actually borrowed by the Company under the ABL Facility. During 2023, for example, the Company incurred interest expense and fees related to the ABL Facility of $1.9 million. With the pay-off and termination of the ABL Facility, the Company will have no loan balance outstanding and incur no interest expense under the facility going forward; further, the lien on all of the Company’s assets associated with the ABL Facility will be released. As a result of the Company’s improvements in revenue growth and financial performance, and the favorable trend in cash management, the Company believes it has the needed liquidity going forward to meet its working capital needs.

As outlined by management on the Q1 conference call, the company also received a $15 million prepayment from a major Tier 1 carrier customer in conjunction with the renewal of a subscriber management platform which in combination with anticipated improvements in cash generation could result in cash and cash equivalents approaching $30 million by the end of Q2.

For the second quarter, management projected revenues in a range of $52 million to $56 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million to $7.5 million:

On product revenue, there are two drivers of higher revenue in Q2 over Q1. First, we're seeing strong carrier demand for our mobile products from a combination of increased structural demand as well as some more perishable in quarter promotions at one of our carrier customers. Second, we're continuing to see growth at FWA in Q2 on early traction from the Q1 relaunch and rebranding of the Inseego channel program Inseego Ignite. Services and other revenue is also seeing sequential revenue growth in Q2, driven by the increased revenue from the subscribe renewal that's adding a combination of SaaS subscription expansion and additional professional services revenue. Pulling this together, Q2 non-GAAP gross margin percentage is expected to be down slightly on product mix as the high margin subscribe revenue is offset by an even greater increase in the lower gross margin mobile revenue. Q2 non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be relatively flat on a dollar basis over Q1.

With the business apparently turning the corner and shares trading near 52-week highs, Inseego's chances to address $161.9 million in outstanding 2025 3.25% Senior Convertible Notes without major dilution for existing shareholders have increased dramatically.

After taking into account exchanges and redemptions occurring in prior periods, the outstanding principal balance of the Company’s 3.5% convertible senior notes due in May 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) was $161.9 million as of both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Assuming no repurchases or conversions of the 2025 Notes prior to May 1, 2025, the entire principal balance of $161.9 million is due on May 1, 2025. The 2025 Notes are senior unsecured obligations of the Company and bear interest at an annual rate of 3.25%, payable semi-annually in arrears on May 1 and November 1 of each year.

However, with less than twelve months until maturity, the company was required to include a going concern warning in its quarterly report on form 10-Q:

(...) The Company’s intention is to restructure or refinance the 2025 Notes, and the Company is in active negotiations to do so, however there can be no assurance that any required or desired restructuring or financing will be available on terms favorable to the Company, or at all. As the refinancing of the 2025 Notes cannot be assured, accounting guidance requires disclosure that this raises substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern within one year of the issuance of these financial statements.

Given this issue and considering the stellar move in the company's common shares, I wouldn't be surprised to see management literally grabbing the bull by its horns and addressing the convertible notes before Inseego's Q2 report in early August.

According to statements made by management on the conference call, the majority of the notes are closely held:

As noted in the press release, the termination of the ABL decreases our interest expense meaningfully. Importantly, it also now provides us with the capacity to entertain other capital structures like secure debt that will give us flexibility in terms of our ultimate capital structure and how we seek to restructure the existing convertible notes. The majority of the convertible notes are closely held and we are working on developing an acceptable solution. The Board is taking a deliberate, methodical approach and we are engaged with our legal and financial advisors. We will keep investors updated over the coming quarters as we continue to make progress.

Taking a closer look at Inseego's most recent annual report on form 10-K, two large shareholders (Golden Harbor Ltd. and North Sound Trading, L.P.) are currently holding an aggregate 21.7% of the company's common shares and close to 50% of the outstanding convertible notes.

As these parties have participated in a previous note exchange, Inseego should have no problems reaching a solution with them.

Even other large holders might agree to exchanging their convertible notes for new notes with a higher coupon and considerably lower conversion price.

Assuming a 6% coupon for $150 million in new convertible notes, the company would have to shoulder annual interest payments of $9 million which looks quite manageable, at least when assuming no major operational setbacks.

If someone would have presented this scenario to me just four weeks ago, I would have likely shaken my head in disbelief, but with the business back in growth mode and the stock price on the rise, a non-dilutive solution to the company's debt issues has become a real probability now.

Should Inseego indeed manage to avoid material dilution and grow sales and profits next year, there might be further upside for the stock.

Assuming Inseego generates $35 million in Adjusted EBITDA next year, the company's 2025 EV/Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 8 would compare favorably to the average 14 for the U.S. telecommunications equipment industry.

When I started writing this article on May 10, the working title was "Inseego: Risky Multibagger Opportunity For Speculative Investors".

However, with the easy money apparently having been made, I would avoid chasing the shares at current levels and rather look for a potential setback.

Consequently, I am initiating coverage of Inseego with a "Hold" rating and apologize to readers for not pointing to the opportunity shortly after the Q1 earnings release three weeks ago.

Bottom Line

Inseego's business appears to be turning around, as evidenced by the company's better-than-expected Q1 report and very strong Q2 outlook.

However, the company still needs to address $161.9 million in convertible notes due May 1, 2025.

With improved fundamentals and a vastly increased market capitalization, Inseego might be able to avoid material dilution for existing common shareholders, but this is not a given by any means.

At least in my opinion, management will likely be looking to seize the opportunity and negotiate a solution ahead of the company's Q2 report in August in order to get the issue behind the company and remove the going concern language in the next 10-Q.

Assuming a non-dilutive debt restructuring and continued execution, there might be further upside in Inseego's stock price but I wouldn't chase the shares after the multi-week rally and rather wait for a pullback before initiating or adding to existing positions.

Consequently, I am initiating coverage of Inseego with a "Hold" rating.