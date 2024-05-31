The Fed's Favored Inflation Gauge Reinforces The Disinflationary Trend

DNY59

The technology sector took a beating yesterday after disappointing guidance following earnings results from Salesforce, which dragged software stocks down with it. Hardware stocks took it on the chin as well after the government announced it would be taking more time to review export licenses for chips used to develop artificial intelligence. The major market averages were sharply lower, weighed down by their historically high exposure to the technology and communication services sectors. Meanwhile, the remaining nine sectors that comprise the S&P 500 index were all up on the day, but you never would have known it looking at the sea of red below. Better yet, the Russell 2000 small cap index closed nearly 1% higher. I view this positively, as it reflects rotation, which, I think, is necessary to broaden the rally and continue the bull market.

Finviz

The reason for the rotation was yesterday's update to the initial estimate for the rate of economic growth during the first quarter. It was lowered from 1.6% to 1.3%, largely due to softer consumer spending growth, which was revised down from 2.5% to 2%. We also had the rate of inflation revised modestly lower, which is why bond yields dropped, led by the 2-year Treasury. That raised the probability in financial markets of the Fed reducing short-term rates sooner than later, and the most interest-rate sensitive sectors rallied as a result. This back and forth has been playing out all year long.

Bloomberg

Yesterday's GDP data should be viewed as good news, but it was coupled with a pending home sales report for April that showed the signing of contracts plunging to the lowest level in four years, despite an increase in inventory. The headwind was mortgage rates that are back above 7%. That appeared to be more weakness than desired, but I have warned for some time that a soft landing would send mixed signals all along the way to the Fed's inflation target of 2%. There would be periods of economic strength followed by periods of weakness, and back again. Still, that provides skeptics who want to undermine the soft landing narrative with plenty of ammunition. The fact is that we need strength and weakness to balance each other out over time, which is exactly what I think we are seeing. The strength is necessary to prolong the expansion, while the weakness is necessary to bring the rate of inflation down.

In anticipating a downwardly revised GDP report this week, I highlighted the importance of last week's stronger-than-expected PMI report for May from S&P Global. This more recent measure of manufacturing and service sector strength rose to a two-year high, indicating a lift in economic activity from the first quarter, which should assuage any fears that the rate of growth is falling dangerously below trend. This report also confirmed that the "overall rate of selling price inflation remained below the average seen over the past year." Again, we have a balancing act between economic strength and weakness that appears to be gradually wrestling the rate of inflation down, which leads to the Fed's preferred measure of inflation for the month of April.

Bloomberg

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3% in April, while the core rate rose 0.2%, and both were in line with expectations. That resulted in annualized rates of 2.7% and 2.8%, respectively, which are both unchanged from the previous month. If we continue to see 0.2% monthly increases in the core rate, as I expect, then the annualized run rate will fall closer to 2.5%, which is where The New York Fed's John Williams said he sees the Fed's preferred measure falling to by the end of this year before moving closer to 2% in 2025. I am more optimistic than that, but the rate of change in both cases is a positive one.

The rate of change is all that matters because so long as it continues to improve, we are moving closer to when the Fed will begin an easing cycle. Progress has stalled over the past three months, but that does not mean it will not continue, especially when there are clear signs of slower wage and consumer spending growth, both of which are what fuel price increases.

TradingEconomics

Today's inflation report is encouraging because it reinforces the disinflationary trend. I get a lot of pushback from investors who argue that the real rate of inflation is higher than what is being reported by the government. There is some truth in that because everyone has a different inflation rate depending on the basket of goods and services that they purchase. It also depends on where one lives, their income bracket, as well as their net worth. Guess what? The market doesn't care about what your or my rate of inflation is today. It reacts to the reported data, so that is what I focus on. If the discrepancy between the reported data and reality becomes so great that it adversely impacts the other high-frequency economic statistics I use to measure the economy's health, then I will adjust my focus.