metamorworks

AST SpaceMobile Overview

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is surging, adding 263% over the last 1 month in a historic short squeeze sparked by the direct-to-cellular company's recently announced deals. Verizon Communications (VZ) is set to invest $100 million in ASTS, split between $65 million of commercial prepayments and $35 million of convertible notes. The deal will see ASTS jump on VZ's 850 MHz spectrum to provide connectivity to remote "notspots" in areas where VZ's cell tower coverage is weak. Short interest in ASTS was high, with 31,645,635 shares sold short as of the last Nasdaq (NDAQ) update. This formed 26% of diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 121,447,138 at the end of the most recent fiscal 2024 first quarter. ASTS is up since I last covered it with a neutral rating in January.

Data by YCharts

Short interest has been building up since the start of the year, with the news forming a crescendo of bullish enthusiasm following first-quarter earnings that saw ASTS announce a deal with AT&T (T) to utilize its satellite network to bring connectivity to T's notspots. Critically, the definitive deals with T and VZ provide a critical backstop for the ASTS space-based direct-to-mobile connectivity investment pitch.

The short squeeze places the ASTS market cap at $2.32 billion versus trailing 12-month sales of $500,000 at the end of the first quarter. First-quarter revenue missed consensus by $3.17 million. ASTS has always been a speculative play, but these definitive deals with the largest two telecom companies in the U.S. by revenue open up the possibilities of commercial ramp and help partially de-risk financials beset by heavy net losses and free cash burn.

Nasdaq

ASTS Stock - Net Losses, Free Cash Burn, And Liquidity

Data by YCharts

Short interest days to cover stood at just over 11 days as of mid-May, with interest likely to have dipped materially following the move of the commons. ASTS recorded a first-quarter cash burn from operations of $48.1 million, up from $37.7 million a year ago, with total free cash outflow at a material $87.7 million. This cash burn profile is significant and has formed a crucial tenet for the short ASTS case since the company went public via a special purpose acquisition company.

Data by YCharts

Cash burn has been accelerating, hastening a dip in the cash and cash equivalents balance of ASTS. This balance had dropped to $85.6 million as of the end of the prior fourth quarter but came in at $210 million at the end of the first quarter. This followed an expansion of debt and the public offering of 32.26 million shares of Class A commons at $3.10 per share for roughly $100 million in gross proceeds back in January. Net loss for the first quarter was $19.7 million, up from $16.3 million on the back of higher interest expenses driving a deterioration from interest income of $2.01 million a year ago to an expense of $2.2 million in the first quarter.

AST SpaceMobile Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Form 10-Q

Hence, even with the recent definitive deals, ASTS is a broadly cash-burning pre-revenue company that will continue to be heavily reliant on dilution and positive investor sentiment. The company has been diluting its commons shareholders for years, with its weighted average shares outstanding up 134.8% over the last 3 years. This means a roughly 44.9% annual rate of dilution and comes as ASTS continues to burn through cash and will likely jump on the renewed momentum of its commons to expand its liquidity. ASTS also has access to up to $51.5 million available to draw under its senior secured credit facility.

Data by YCharts

However, with commercial traction set to follow the definitive deals with T and VZ, ASTS has opened up an incredible new chapter in its story. One that comes just as expectations that the Fed will cut base interest rates settle for the second half of 2024. This would form a broad catalyst for risk-off investor sentiment in tickers that has suffered from a continued dip since early 2022 when the Fed ramped up its fight against inflation.

The potential total addressable market is huge, with ASTS placing this at $1.1 trillion, as it encompasses the provision of connectivity at 4G/5G speeds across the planet. The company is targeting EBITDA margins exceeding 90% and is guiding to be cash flow positive from the launch of its commercial service. The technology is being designed for current smartphones to immediately gain connectivity without any modifications.

The risk for bulls would be for the commons to trend back down in the near term against the specter of another equity offering. Longer-term, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. stock remains a wildcard ticker, with the current cash burn profile increasingly mitigated by its definitive deals. I'll remain on the sidelines.