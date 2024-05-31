Matteo Colombo

Bay Community Bancorp (OTCPK:CBOBA) has about $70 million of common equity and got $119 million of ECIP bucks. This is one of the most leveraged ways to play the ECIP bonanza. Shares trade at 93% of stated tangible book value, but only 40% of adjusted TBV when considering their ECIP funding. They have an 8% return on tangible equity, which could rise towards 12% with expense savings. Credit is stable. The CEO is 64 years old without a clear successor, so his best exit plan is probably selling the bank.

February 26, 2024

Since disclosing the idea, Bay Community Bancorp reported 2023 that they earned $0.15 per share for Q4 2023 and $0.19 for Q1 2024. Their current tangible book value is $8.55. They bought back over 200,000 shares.

May 9, 2024

Bay Community Bancorp trades at about 85% of stated tangible book value but only about a third of its ECIP-adjusted tangible book value. This is around 8x its earnings. Their net interest margins are improving while their deposit costs are falling. Today their net interest margins are up to about 3.5% and deposit costs are below 2%. They bought back 20k shares this past quarter. Non-performing assets are close to zero. They are poised to earn around $0.20–25 per quarter and generate around a 10% return on tangible common equity. They should continue to buy back shares, then sell the bank when their CEO retires.

CBC Bancorp will acquire Bay Community Bancorp in an all-cash transaction valued at $14.00 per common share.

YCharts

Who's Next?

In a recent conversation, I described the U.S. Treasury Department's "inept, corrupt, and profligate" Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP"). He gives two in-depth examples of ECIP bank stocks that were trading for far less than they were worth – Bay Community Bancorp and Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB). And he discusses why investors who got in early enough will profit from them greatly...

The government just... gave a bunch of money to a bunch of banks... They did it in the form of prefs [preferred stock issued to the government]. That's a liability on their balance sheet, but with a nod and a wink that they'll be largely or completely forgiven a nominal dividend/distribution payment that you can kind of easily avoid having to pay.

You may watch the interview here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.