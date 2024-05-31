Curtiss-Wright: Combining Defense Strength, Nuclear Potential And Wise Capital Allocation

Growth Arcane profile picture
Growth Arcane
356 Followers

Summary

  • Curtiss-Wright is a renowned company in the aerospace industry with a rich history dating back to 1929.
  • The company serves four segments: Aerospace, Ground & Naval Defense; Commercial Aerospace; Power & Process; and General Industrial.
  • CW has strong growth, especially in the defense sector and the nuclear industry, where it is ideally positioned.
  • With a unique capital allocation strategy and a defensive position supported by strong FCF generation, we identify CW as a high quality business model.
  • We initiate coverage of CW with a buy rating and a target price of $339, representing a 21.20% upside.

Iwo Silhouette

Bill Chizek/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

At Growth Arcane, we love sharing stories. Investing isn't just about numbers; it's about the narratives behind the companies in which we invest. In our view, it's especially satisfying to own companies that have shaped today's world and have

This article was written by

Growth Arcane profile picture
Growth Arcane
356 Followers
Welcome to Growth Arcane, where we specialize in uncovering opportunities with compelling fundamental characteristics and robust long-term catalysts. With a primary focus on the US market, we delve into various industries, regardless of their market capitalization. Explore with us, and don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News