Investment thesis

In my previous note on Dollar General (NYSE:DG) published on March 20, I mentioned that the market seemed to be overreacting to short-term headwinds, and as a result, failing to properly price in Dollar General shares, despite its historically solid operational performance and initial signs of improvement within the "Back to Basics" turnaround plan. Fast-forward, the company topped once again quarterly estimates and reiterated its full year guidance. Moreover, the company continued to show solid execution with operating improvements. Management also mentioned that the work behind the revamp strategy will continue to gain momentum, especially in the 2H24 and beginning of 2025.

Yet, although DG shares opened at +4.0%, comments during the call about a potential greater impact from shrink caused the shares to underperform during the day. Notwithstanding, it's important to note that shrink was already a concern heading into the quarter, yet the company delivered solid results. Moreover, management commented they are seeing green shoots regarding shrink, which gave them confidence to reiterate the guidance for the year. With that, as mentioned in my previous note, I believe the market seems to be overlooking operating improvements, while overemphasizing near-term headwinds. Additionally, there are no signs of a structural shift that would suggest that the company cannot deliver historical operating margins of >8% over the medium/long-term. In fact, the current overhaul is likely to streamline operations, with the company benefiting once near-term headwinds dissipate. With that, I see a compelling risk-reward asymmetry for patient investors.

Dollar General tops estimates and reiterates FY24E guidance

Dollar general reported solid 1Q24 results amidst a challenging operating environment, with same-store sales of +2.4% (above the top end of the Q1 guidance), revenues of $9.9bn (+6.1%) and EPS of $1.65 (-29.5%), all ahead of consensus by +70bps, +0.3%, and +4.4%, respectively. Moreover, management reiterated the guidance for the FY24E, expecting same-store sales in the range of +2.0% to +2.7%, revenue growth in the range of +6.0% and +6.7%, and diluted EPS in the range of $6.80 and $7.55. Important to note that the diluted EPS incorporates a one-off negative impact of $0.50 due to higher incentive compensation expense.

Management mentioned market share gains during the quarter, with top-line performance largely driven by new stores and increase in customer traffic, partially offset by a decrease in ticket. Shrink, mix and inventory markdowns impacted gross margin (as previously anticipated), which came at 30.2% (-145bps yoy). The company experienced some operating deleverage (also anticipated) of 97bps yoy, primarily as a result of labor, D&A and incentive compensation. Lastly, the company opened +197 new stores in the quarter (total of 20,149 units in Q1) and declared a $0.59/share quarterly dividend, in-line with previous.

Heightened inflation was a concern heading into the quarter, yet anticipated by companies

During the 4Q23 results, companies reported elevated pressure on their cohort due to higher inflation, anticipating that headwinds would persist in the near term and ease later in 2024. Moreover, this concern increased as the CPI in March (released in April) came in above consensus expectations. As a result, the sector performance YTD was negatively impacted (-6%), versus +4% performance for the sector before the release in April. Additionally, considering the impact of inflationary pressures on consumer spending, companies with a higher exposure to discretionary items have underperformed those with a more defensive profile (i.e., Dollar General).

Furthermore, when analyzing the portfolio of a group of companies in the sector, Dollar General has the highest exposure to items considered more defensive (i.e., consumables), accounting for 83% of sales, which compares to c.80% for Family Dollar and less than 50% for the remaining peers. Also, when analyzing core expenses as a percentage of average household income, food stands out as an important category. The latest CPI print showed that food at home is running below the headline (+1.1% yoy versus +3.4% yoy, respectively), while food away from home remains higher at +4.1% yoy in April (versus +4.2% in March). Housing, the most important category, follows the same trend at +4.5% in April (versus +4.7% in March). As a result, although one could argue that inflation is adding pressure to consumers' wallets, it is also true that these same consumers will be looking for the best deals possible while trading down to less discretionary categories. In fact, management commented in Q1 that

"The comp sales increase was driven by strong growth in consumer traffic of more than 4%" "The comp sales increase was driven entirely by strong growth in our consumable category by customers relied on us for the value of the items they need most often for their families."

Notably, management also commented that they are also seeing significant opportunity among a wide range of customers

"Importantly, we continue to do well with our core customers while growing with middle and higher income trade-in customers from adjacent cohorts."

Consequently, I see Dollar General benefitting from this trend, which should help top-line performance in the coming quarters.

Lower input costs and execution are partly offsetting headwinds

In April, median commodity prices showed a decline of -23.8% yoy, while transportation and warehousing costs continued to moderate. Furthermore, import prices from China continue to decrease, registering -2.2% yoy (-2.5% in March). In addition, although management commented that customers are feeling the impact of the last two years of inflation, they believe that several initiatives under the "Back to Basics" strategy are underway and should help alleviate the margin pressure throughout the year. This should come through efficiencies at the store level and supply chain, ultimately reducing the negative impact from shrink, which according to management, is the most significant headwind to the business (impact of -59bps yoy in Q1).

For example, Q1 results continued to show overall inventory reduction, with merchandise inventory down -5.5% yoy and merchandise inventory per store basis down -9.5% yoy (non-consumable inventory was down -22.5% yoy on a per-store basis). As a result, this helped DG to generate cash flow from operations of $664mn (+247% yoy), primarily due to inventory management. The company is also on track to reduce 1,000 SKUs by the end of the year. Lastly, management provided an update on the reduction of self-checkout kiosks within stores, stating that they have already converted 12,000 stores (c.60% of the network), which should also help address the shrink issue.

In terms of supply chain, management commented that they are focused on ensuring deliveries are on time and in full (refer to as OTIF), with significantly higher OTIF levels compared to last year. As a result, this should also help mitigate the impact of shrink, given the reduction of inventory they carry. Progress is also being made on the warehouse front, where Dollar General exited 12 temporary facilities (as a result of the pandemic), which will help lower overall costs and improve inventory flow throughout the year.

As a result, all these measures should simultaneously streamline operations, optimize mix, and mitigate the impact on shrink later in the year. The latter is true, as too much inventory leads to additional shrink. To this point, although they are seeing shrink at higher levels than previously expected, they mentioned that their predictive models are now pointing for better trends in the 2H24 and 2025. They also commented

"Shrink is still, as we indicated probably the laggard there. We knew it would be the laggard. This is not a surprise. A little worse than we thought in Q1, but overall, not a surprise that it's going to tail everything else. But again, those green shoots I mentioned earlier really give us the confidence to reiterate our guidance for full year, because we're starting to see some of that occur."

Dollar General has been largely outperforming its closest peer

As mentioned, Dollar General is the company with the largest exposure to consumables (83% of sales), which compares to 80% for Family Dollar. As a leading retailer in the space, Dollar General has not only been outpacing in store openings, but also has been driving more revenue per square footage and generating higher gross margin. Additionally, despite Dollar Tree's (DLTR) downbeat guidance for 2024E, with comments that it was closing -600 Family Dollar stores this year and that the vast majority of their new store openings will be under the Dollar Tree banner, Dollar General's management mentioned that they expect to open +730 units this year (+3.7% yoy total unit growth). Consequently, this should help further strengthen Dollar General's competitive position in the sector.

Quick recap, 99 Cents Only bankruptcy in April shouldn't be used for read-across

On April 7, Number Holdings, Inc., the parent company of 99 Cents Only, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Management attributed the decision to negative impacts from COVID (i.e., higher inflation, shrink and input costs). They mentioned shutting down all of its 371 stores in the U.S. by May 31. The company, with locations spanning throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas, used to sell everyday household items, basic grocery items, and seasonal and party merchandise, much of which was priced at or below 99 cents. With 371 stores across the Southwest region, 99 Cents Only is the smallest peer across a pool of seven other players in the sector. The company had c.1,000 fewer stores than its nearest competitor (Big Lots), and c.19,600 fewer stores than the largest competitor (Dollar General). Additionally, the company is entirely exposed to one region (the Southwest geography), in contrast to Dollar General, which has only 14% of store exposure in the region. As a result, in my view, the bankruptcy should not be used as a read-across for the sector. In fact, I believe that a player going out of business should benefit the remaining companies in the sector.

Market's short-term focus misses the big picture

As discussed in my previous article, the current short-term headwinds were expected, especially in the first half of the year. Improvements will start to become more visible in the back half of the year and into 2025, as current initiatives should prove important mitigation levers. In my view, the market seems to be overemphasizing short-term headwinds, and as a result, failing to properly price in Dollar General shares. Furthermore, the company continues to gain share and beat quarterly estimates, while all metrics indicate that the recovery remains on track. Importantly, same-store sales performance remains solid, largely driven by consecutive increases in customer traffic.

Moreover, as emphasized in my previous note, the current price seems to be incorporating very conservative assumptions, and in my view, disregards the solid track record of the new management. For example, at the current price, the market seems to be pricing in margins at c.100bp below historical levels (8.2% versus 9.3% historical average), with this baseline achieved only far into the future (2032E). As reference, Dollar General reported an average margin of 9.3% from 2019-2022. Moreover, it assumes free-cash flow growing below the terminal rate of historical average CPI (+1.6% versus +1.8%, respectively), which is also below the company's historical average SSS of +3.5%. This also excludes structural changes discussed previously that management is implementing, which will benefit DG in the future. In fact, management noted in Q1 that they believe DG is going to return to +10%plus EPS growth over the longer term. As a result, I see the market pricing in very conservative estimates.

Risks

In my view, the biggest risk for Dollar General concerns management execution. This is key to the investment thesis as it requires management to deliver consistent results, so the market can fully incorporate the potential recovery of Dollar General, both in terms of free cash flow and margins. With that, earnings revisions and repricing of the stock should follow. Other risks to the thesis rest on whether inflationary pressure (or eventually a recession) would further weight on consumer spending at a point where DG and peers decide to start an intense promotional activity that could hurt margins. Trade restriction, albeit less likely in the short term, is also a risk considering that a large percentage of the portfolio is exposed to imports (mainly from China), so any trade barrier could disrupt the supply chain and lengthen the recovery process.

Concluding Thoughts

The current headwinds faced by Dollar General are being fully addressed by the new management through the "Back to Basics" turnaround strategy. Management has been executing according to the plan and delivering consistent results. The short term will remain volatile, but should execution remains on track, the market may start reflecting margins at/above historical levels sooner, potentially leading to a repricing of the stock.