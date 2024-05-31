Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda

Towards the end of last year, I believed that the worst concerns were alleviated in the case of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). While the second half of 2023 was unexpectedly very soft, it was a flattish 2024 outlook, which comforted investors in the belief that the long-term growth story was not broken.

After a softer first quarter, risks to the guidance are arising as this has pressured shares so far this year. While I am normally attracted to such scenarios, I think that risks to the guidance are substantial, with potentially some negative surprises for investors at hand. All this leaves me to approach the Toro Company situation with caution.

Specialty & Niche Equipment

The Toro Company makes equipment which is used in landscaping, ground, golf, underground and specialty construction. The mission of the business is to help customers enrich the beauty, productivity and sustainability of the land. While the company caters to both the residential and professional market, the latter segment is responsible for about three quarters of sales.

Over the past decade, the company has essentially doubled its sales from $2.2 billion to $4.4 billion, translating into solid high single digit sales growth, all while operating margins were posted in the low-double digits. On top of the growth on the top line, growth has accelerated on a per-share basis following modest share buybacks, as some ten percent of the shares have been bought back over this period of time.

Pre-pandemic, the business posted earnings around $3 per share, as a prevailing share price in the $80s implied that the business commanded premium earnings multiples in the higher-twenties at the time. Following an initial scare reaction to the pandemic, shares rose to a high of $120 in 2021. This was (in part) backed up by earnings growth, with earnings posted at $3 and change per share that year, and earnings reported at $4.20 per share in 2022.

2023 - Growth Comes To An End

The company originally guided for 2023 to become a strong year as well, seeing sales up 7-9%, with adjusted earnings seen between $4.70 and $4.90 per share. After the guidance was trimmed in minor fashion following the second quarter results, it really was a bombshell third quarter earnings report as released in September of last year, which killed the growth story.

Third quarter sales unexpectedly fell some 7% to $1.08 billion, as the company now saw earnings at just $4.05-$4.10 per share for the year, with the massive shortfall attributed to adverse weather conditions and a worsening macroeconomic picture, especially hitting the residential sector. Moreover, net debt jumped to $913 million, as the concerns related to electrification and autonomous application caused some nerves as well.

A $110 stock early in 2023 fell to the $80 mark in September, but jumped towards the $100 mark in December of last year. This came even as the company posted a 16% decline in fourth quarter sales, the end of the woes were seen. The company guided for 2024 sales to increase in the low-single digits, with adjusted earnings seen at $4.30 per share, plus or minus five cents.

This is reassuring, although the company has real strides to make, not just with electrification, but also with connected and autonomous products. Trading near the $100 mark, I was cautious, as the 2024 earnings guidance still meant that shares traded at a huge multiple, while it trailed the original 2023 outlook by a mile. This left me concluding to wait for better entry opportunities.

The AMP Initiative

In response to the struggles seen last year, The Toro Company has announced the "AMP" Amplifying Maximum Productivity initiative is expected to result in some $100 million of incremental cost savings by 2027. This is really focused on the supply base, design-to-value and route-to-market.

While this talk is nice, investors have gotten a bit nervous as a near $100 stock has gradually fallen to current lows of $78. Meanwhile, not all was great, as the company posted softer first quarter results in March. First quarter sales were down 13% to $1.00 billion, with adjusted earnings down from $0.98 per share to $0.64 per share.

The quality of earnings was good, with GAAP earnings only posted two pennies lower. Despite the softer start to the year and the shortfall compared to the performance in the comparable period in 2023, the company maintained the full-year guidance, calling for modest sales and earnings growth.

The shortfall this quarter was mostly seen in the professional segment, with sales down 14% to $757 million, driven by lower shipments of zero-turn mowers and snow & ice management products. On the back of the sales deleverage, operating margins were down 150 basis points, equal to about 15% of sales. The residential segment saw sales down 9% to $240 million, driven by similar demand trends, as margins were down nearly 5 points to just below 10%.

I found some conflicting messages in the first quarter conference call, as management claimed that first quarter professional revenues were held back by supply chain issues, and as a result delayed shipments. These should likely come back, but for the second quarter the company expects continued margins declines, amidst continued inefficiencies as the company aligns production to demand trends. That said, if delayed shipments were seen as seasonal items, it could really take a while before demand kicks back in.

Net debt actually ticked up a few million below the billion mark, although the first quarter typically sees softer operating cash flow generation. That should improve later during the year, as quite frankly there are risks to the full-year guidance after a softer first quarter, with many wider industrial peers not sounding too upbeat recently.

What Now?

Frankly, current levels start to look interesting, as a low twenty-times earnings multiple has fallen to a market multiple of around 18 times, as shares have simply fallen some 20% since the end of 2023.

The problem is that I see real risks to the guidance for the year (again) as commentary by fellow author Gary Gambino offered some cautionary words in his article as well.

Amidst all this, I am taking a cautious wait-and see approach for The Toro Company stock, even as current levels start to look interesting. I need to have a bit more confidence that the company has turned the ship here before considering initiating a position here.