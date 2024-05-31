GameStop Stock: No Fundamentals Behind The Recent Rally

May 31, 2024 10:59 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME) Stock
Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
Summary

  • GameStop stock has rallied but its fundamentals remain poor.
  • The recent rally was driven by market speculation, not fundamental factors.
  • GameStop's sales have been declining and its profitability metrics are low.
GameStop Strip Mall Location IV

jetcityimage

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock has rallied incredibly the past month. The company's fundamentals, however, are as poor as they used to be a month ago. This is an update of my earlier work on GameStop following GME stock's miraculous

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

