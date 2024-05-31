Kennedy-Wilson: Business Is Moving In The Right Direction

Euro Invest profile picture
Euro Invest
51 Followers

Summary

  • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. posted improved Q1 2024 results, with growth in multifamily investment and investment management fees.
  • The company resized its dividend by 50%, saving $66 million annually.
  • KW completed multiple strategic acquisitions and dispositions of non-core assets.

The offices of Kennedy Wilson,

The offices of Kennedy Wilson, Dublin.

noel bennett/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) issued their Q1 2024 results in early May, posting improved results YoY. Following on from my previous article on KW, I will assess if my

This article was written by

Euro Invest profile picture
Euro Invest
51 Followers
My investment strategy revolves around Value and Income, favoring shareholder-friendly management committed to returning income to investors. I specialize in identifying undervalued companies across the USA, Europe, and the UK, often adopting a contrarian stance toward prevailing market opinions.My background across various sectors, such as Hi-Tech, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Mission Critical, Residential, and Commercial Developments.I have been investing in the markets for 15+ years.I am connected with BioCGT Investor, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on KW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News