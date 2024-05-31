The offices of Kennedy Wilson, Dublin. noel bennett/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) issued their Q1 2024 results in early May, posting improved results YoY. Following on from my previous article on KW, I will assess if my previous hold recommendation is the correct decision.

The real estate industry remains challenging; however, KW has been finding value in specific geographies and sectors such as Pacific Northwest multifamily real estate. Multifamily investment continues to grow and has become an important part of KW's business, and they now manage almost 13,000 units across the Pacific Northwest. An additional 814 new multifamily apartment units have been developed, and leasing is underway. These newly constructed rental units add to the 38,282 multifamily units already under KW management as the team continues to grow this area of the business despite the difficulties in the commercial office segment.

The Investment Management arm of KW continues to grow rapidly, with a 94% growth in investment management fees. Fee-bearing capital now stands at $8.6 billion; the debt investment platform grew 10% and now amounts to $7.3 billion at the end of Q1 2024.

As expected, the dividend has been cut by a significant 50%, saving the company $66 million annually. Additionally, share repurchases continued in Q1 with a further 1.1 million shares repurchased, with a remaining $115 million available for share repurchases under the existing buyback program.

Business Update

In my previous article, I asked, 'Is there a dividend cut coming?' And I got the answer only a few weeks later, when it was announced on May 8th that the dividend would be resized by 50%. The KW share price shot up 20% over the next few days in response, which was rather unusual.

The dividend cut came as little surprise for many shareholders due to negative earnings in recent quarters. Q1 earnings reported quarterly EPS of $0.19, and now the resized dividend of $0.12 per share represents a 79% payout ratio. The resized dividend looks safe for now; however, I believe a close watch on the upcoming earnings is required to ensure the dividend is covered.

Q1 Earnings (KW Investor Relations)

Recent Projects

The development side of Kennedy-Wilson has always been my favorite to review. I believe there's much to learn about this company by keeping track of their development projects around the world. Some notable project completions caught my interest, and these provide a great snapshot of the kind of assets KW is currently working on. CapEx for projects currently under construction require an estimated $44.9 million to complete, which is substantially lower than usual due to the postponement of new project starts.

The first development which caught my attention was the 172 unit 38° North Phase II community in Northern California. These units are now renting for between $2,500 to $3,000 per month in a high demand area.

Another interesting development is the 232 unit Cornerstone multifamily community in Dublin, Ireland. These units are now renting for between €2,050 and €2,700 per month, and demand is very strong in Dublin.

The following list contains all of Kennedy-Wilson's unstabilized assets as of Q1, 2024. The majority of remaining CapEx spend is estimated to be on the West Coast of the US. There are some office assets due for completion in the near future, and it will be interesting to see how Class A office property is being received in their respective markets. I anticipate there will be little difficulty in finding suitable occupants; however, the achievable rent may not be as strong as that realized prior to 2020.

KW Unstabilized Assets (Q1 2024 Earnings Report)

Operational Analysis

Q1 2024 results were a step in the right direction, improving from $5 million adjusted Net Income in Q1 2023 to $70 million. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2024 came in at $203 million, of which $106 million is from realized gains from the sale of real estate.

Q1 Earnings Data (KW Q1 Earnings)

The Investment Management business performed strongly, with 94% YoY growth in fee income to $21 million. There appears to be a strong push to grow this segment, likely due to the reduced financial investment required in assets. This business arm provides diversification for KW from traditional hard assets, which require substantial investment.

KW's debt investment platform grew 10% to $7.3 billion as this area starts to gain more importance within the business.

Kennedy-Wilson completed $94 million in acquisitions in Q1, taking ownership of two multifamily buildings in the Pacific Northwest. I believe these investments in multifamily properties are a good use of capital, as the residential sector has remained resilient in the high-interest environment, with cap rates remaining strong.

Additionally, sales of $357 million were recorded for non-core hotel, office and retail assets. The $106 million gain on sales is good news, especially in the current slow transaction real estate markets, KW have managed to make a profit on the disposition of its non-core assets.

Executive Compensation

I have read some rumblings of discontent from shareholders regarding executive reimbursement, so I decided to take a closer look into this area as part of my second article on Kennedy-Wilson.

Just to set the scene, I am not against key executives who are top performers receiving healthy compensation packages, how else is a real estate business expected to attract and retain industry leaders? I am of the belief that those who work in real estate are there to make money, if the business they operate performs well, shareholders are also likely to be rewarded with increasing share prices, dividends and buybacks, as KW have done over the years.

Executive Compensation (SEC DEF 14A for Kennedy Wilson)

At circa $44 million combined compensation for the executives, including bonuses and stock awards, the disclosed compensation data confirms these executive compensations are healthy, with base salaries starting at $669k. Bonus and stock awards account for the majority of compensation; annual targets for these bonus payments are clearly set out in the DEF 14A. From my perspective, I believe stock awards are one of the most effective methods to motivate and retain key staff. Let's be straight here: these executives are already doing fine financially; another bonus payment is unlikely to drive key performers to excel, and stock options are a better method for reimbursing executives to stay with the company. It should be noted that Mary Ricks (President) salary should drop off payroll due to retirement after 33 years with the firm.

Additionally, it's worth mentioning here that KW has a compensation committee who benchmark compensation using various data points, including peer comparison, for reference the CEO of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) takes home $34 million and the CEO of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) is compensated $5 million annually. The below chart indicates that KW has no single peer which operates across all of its verticals, making direct comparisons challenging.

Peer Group for Compensation Review (KW DEF 14A)

Compensation approval is received at the AGM each year, with over 84% approval ratings. Looking at the bigger picture, the compensation packages are not going to financially break the company. I believe key staff need to be compensated appropriately to keep them performing, but the resizing of the dividend by 50% leaves me concerned about how management considers shareholder returns.

Risks

Macroeconomic conditions in the real estate industry remain my top risk for KW. The industry seems to be in a holding pattern awaiting lower interest rates. I believe KW will navigate the current interest rate environment and return to consistent profitability.

Debt continues to be a risk item. However, good progress has been made to proactively manage upcoming repayments. I expect access to capital should be no issue, due to the established network KW have at their disposal.

The development pipeline contains over 1 million sq ft of unstabilized office space. Commercial office is the most challenging real estate sector recently, and although KW's office occupancy is strong, ongoing weakness in demand for office space may lead to difficulties in finding suitable tenants at the required rates.

Additionally, the unstabilized 1,402 multifamily units need tenants; given the affordability issues in certain areas, it may take some time before all units are income-generating.

Conclusion

Kennedy-Wilson showed a good performance in Q1 2024 results. The growth of the Investment Management business has been tremendous, which reinforces why management is compensated handsomely.

Capital Expenditure is coming to the end of a cycle, with a mere $45 million of work remaining on unstabilized assets predominantly on the West Coast of the US. This slowdown in CapEx is well-timed, as KW has upcoming debt maturities that need to be managed.

There are many moving parts in Kennedy-Wilson. I still have not made an investment in KW, as I believe the interest rate risk is currently high for the real estate industry, specifically for office assets, of which Kennedy-Wilson have plenty in their portfolio. My rating remains a Hold for KW.