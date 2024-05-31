tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has demonstrated stability in its business and delivered expected financial results. The integration of Bluegreen is progressing, and the Diamond rebranding has shown strong success two years after the acquisition. While the business remains highly profitable and stable, there is still much to observe regarding its expansion strategy. Consequently, the stock remains rated as Neutral.

Business update

In the first quarter of 2024, business continues to operate as expected, demonstrating strong stability even amidst macroeconomic pressures such as interest rates, inflation, and challenges in Japan. Assuming HGV owned Bluegreen for the entire quarter (as Bluegreen was part of HGV for only two months), the membership base continued to expand, with the member count increasing to 718,000. Notably, the Net Owner Growth (NOG) for the legacy HGV-DRI business was 2% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2024. Combined contract sales reached $656 million, and the occupancy level remained steady at about 79%.

The tour flow was 182,000, with owner tours growing at a mid-single-digit rate, while new buyer tours declined. Encouragingly, the year-over-year decline in tours occurred only in January, with a return to positive low-single-digit growth thereafter. Expectations for tour growth remain strong, as the mix of activated packages is back to record levels. Combined VPG was $3,575, down about 5%, reflecting a lower close rate. The annualized default rate stood at 9.7%, higher than 8.4% in Q1 2023. The provision for bad debt was 12% of owned contracts, consistent with the previous quarter. Profitability remained resilient, with the adjusted EBITDA margin staying around 23%.

Bluegreen integration takes time

A key focus area is the performance of the Bluegreen acquisition, which HGV acquired for $1.5 billion, valuing it at 2x contract sales and 10x adjusted EBITDA. One observation is that combined contract sales for the first quarter were $656 million, lower than the $692 million reported on a pro forma basis last year. This decline likely reflects the integration impact as Bluegreen employees undergo integration and cost synergy processes. Currently, increasing sales is not the primary focus, as sales and marketing expenses remain at 51% of revenue, flat year-over-year. Significant legal and technical work is required before introducing HGV Max to Bluegreen members. It is anticipated that HGV will ramp up sales and marketing efforts once these integration processes are completed, with a full rollout expected by the beginning of Q4 or the 2024 Q3 conference call. This doesn't include the rebranding works which will take even longer. On the cost synergy front, management reported positive results for the quarter and reaffirmed their guidance of achieving $50-55 million in synergies this year, aiming for $100 million by 2025. Overall, there is no unexpected negativity from the Bluegreen side, and it appears that the acquisition is on track to meet initial expectations.

The Diamond rebranding nears completion

The Diamond acquisition in 2021 was a strategic move to leverage the HGV brand and elevate the quality of Diamond's properties. This strategy allows HGV to extract synergetic value from Diamond's extensive portfolio, which initially included many lower-quality properties. So far, Diamond has rebranded 36 properties, adding 9,600 keys under the HGV brand. Plans are in place to rebrand an additional 12 properties, contributing another 2,500 keys, which will bring the rebranding process to approximately 70% completion. The remaining properties are expected to be rebranded by 2025 to 2026.

The acquisition has enabled HGV to convert one-third of its members to HGV Max, which offers more value to the company. The quality of members also gets improved. Prior to the acquisition, Diamond had an annualized default rate between 17% and 19% in 2019. Post-acquisition, significant improvements have been made, with the default rate now between 11% and 12%, demonstrating substantial progress over pre-acquisition levels.

The Bass Pro and Great Wolf Lodge Potential

HGV has profitable properties even used for rental purposes. However, the timeshare business is clearly more profitable. HGV wants to attract more new owners so they can get more resort management fees at a high margin for their 12B inventory. But timeshare is a niche market not for everyone. HGV has to reach and engage as many people as they can so they can find new owners who want to buy a timeshare. Therefore, marketing and targeting is very important for HGV to actively look for potential customers.

The deal with Bass Pro is very helpful as Bass Pro has 200m visitors, and they are true destinations. The management has hired outside consultants to design the HGV brand experience in-store. Other than a marketing agreement, there is also a Joint venture agreement. HGV management is looking for opportunities to collaborate with Bass Pro expertise to create an outdoor-focused style resort which may further diversify HGV's portfolio. Moreover, the new partnership with Great Wolf Lodge showed that HGV management is very capable of leveraging their scale and being innovative in its expansion approach. I, personally, like partnerships more than acquisitions that require more shareholder capital.

Risks

As HGV continues to expand its business, management faces the risk of distraction due to the increasing complexity of logistics. The rebranding process, in particular, presents significant challenges. Integrating new properties can be tricky, and it remains unclear whether adding more properties under the Hilton flag might dilute the brand power of HGV. Additionally, effective cost management is crucial. With the industry consolidating, maintaining healthy margins is essential. HGV should focus on running a lean operation and avoid rushing into deals, ensuring that each move aligns with their strategic goals and sustains their brand integrity.

Bottom Line

The company is reiterating its full-year 2024 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA at a range of $1.2 billion to $1.26 billion, which is similar to the 2023 figures. While HGV may potentially outperform this guidance, 2024 is not expected to be a high-growth year, even with the Bluegreen acquisition. The Enterprise Value (EV) has risen significantly to $10.76 billion, reflecting the higher multiples paid for the Bluegreen acquisition. Overall, HGV appears to be fairly valued at this stage. Although early signs of success in the Bluegreen integration are evident, the true market reaction will become clearer by Q4, when it will be determined if the Bluegreen acquisition can achieve $100 million in cost synergies and an additional $100 million in revenue synergies.