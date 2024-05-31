Endo International plc (ENDPQ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2024 10:12 AM ETEndo International plc (ENDPQ) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.12K Followers

Endo International plc (OTC:ENDPQ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 31, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Laure Park - SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
Mark Bradley - EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rishi Parekh - JP Morgan
Kenneth Smalley - StoneX

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Earnings Conference Call for Endo International plc presented by Endo Inc. This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Laure Park, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. You may begin.

Laure Park

Thank you, and good morning. Thank you all for joining us to discuss the first quarter 2024 financial results for Endo International plc. Joining me on today's call is Mark Bradley, Endo Inc. Executive Vice President and CFO. We have prepared a slide presentation to accompany today's webcast and a presentation, as well as Endo International's first quarter financial statements and MD&A are posted online in the investor section at endo.com.

This call is required under the terms of Endo Inc's debt agreement. As such, it is focused on financial results and is more streamlined than a typical earnings call. Substantially, all of Endo International's assets were acquired by Endo Inc. on April 23, 2024, pursuant to Endo International's plan of reorganization. Endo Inc. had no assets or liabilities prior to the asset acquisition. Endo International's first quarter financial results do not reflect the effects of the plan of reorganization or the application of fresh start accounting that is expected to apply to Endo Inc's financial statements beginning in the second quarter of 2024.

During the course of this call we may refer to non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance

Recommended For You

About ENDPQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENDPQ

Trending Analysis

Trending News