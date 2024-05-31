Oleh_Slobodeniuk

Praetorian

I'm buying stuff where revenue's growing rapidly. I'm buying stuff where value creation is happening rapidly. I'm buying growth momentum names. I'm buying them before anyone else realizes that they're growth momentum names. They're still valued like value stocks. If you look at this sort of stuff we're doing, I call it inflection investing. They tend to be industries that have destroyed a lot of capital that have bored people to death, that give people PTSD.

- Harris Kupperman.

Man's greatest joy is to slay his enemy, plunder his riches, ride his steeds, see the tears of his loved ones and embrace his women.

- Genghis Khan*

*Utterly gratuitous quotation, since this idea no longer has anything to do with Mongolia.

Harris Kupperman founded the hedge fund Praetorian Capital. He seeks to build a portfolio of a half dozen to a dozen opportunities with multi-bagger potential through inflection investing. He and I share an interest in both company transformations and idiosyncratic special situations, but he adds an overlay of macro inflections. I like concentration, but he's really concentrated, with about 75% of assets in his top half-dozen core themes. Performance has been stellar:

Praetorian

Most of the money he manages is from these returns -- $173 million from performance and $170 million from inflows. Given his book's concentration, it is important to understand what's in it. His energy services basket is his biggest core theme. It includes names such as Tidewater Inc. (TDW) and Valaris Limited (VAL). When oil traded beneath zero in 2020, oil services got hit with a string of bankruptcies. Kuppy started buying up energy services companies discounted to their equipment's replacement cost, anticipating their trading back up towards replacement cost over time. His second core theme is his uranium basket, including Sprott Physical Uranium Trust - Unit (OTCPK:SRUUF). Third is The St. Joe Company (JOE), a bet on Florida as well as an inflation hedge. In a recent interview, Bruce Berkowitz discussed his $1.3 billion investment in St. Joe, a stake that constitutes 86% of Berkowitz's portfolio, saying that,

St. Joe today is doing more in a year than it has in 10-15 years. We're witnessing the great migration South now, Florida's the place to be. The migration trends, property values, the ability to get work done, all important issues, safety, and St. Joe is a major beneficiary of those trends. The company has a huge amount of land and resources to take advantage of that migration … St. Joe is a very good example about defense, not losing, protecting against inflation, making time a valuable asset, and population growth. It's initially a slow game and it's a little hard to understand because of the end values. Most people really can't see beyond a few years and then after 5-10 years, everything's discounted to zero. You go through ten years and you quadruple, quintuple earnings, and you do it with using a small percentage of the land, you start to get a sense for what's possible in the future.

Fourth up is A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK), an online coin brokerage and wholesaler to local coin shops. He sees the stock as cheap and business as counter-cyclical. Fifth and finally, he owns a basket of oil producers such as Journey Energy Inc. (OTCQX:JRNGF) and options on oil futures.

Given Kuppy's demonstrable investing skill, there are worse ideas than paying a 1.25% management fee and 20% incentive fee to invest a million dollars in his fund. If you had done that on day one, it would have grown to over $10 million today. But here's a potentially better idea. He's also the CEO of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (OTCPK:MNGGF) which he essentially runs pari-passu with his fund. It also owns Kuppy's Event-Driven Monitor (you can subscribe here). KEDM is a profitable segment that essentially subsidizes their corporate overhead. MNGGF has done well since it has been managed alongside Praetorian.

YCharts

It has over ten million dollars of tax losses, making this a tax-efficient as well as fee-efficient version of Kuppy's fund. He'll eat through the NOLs and then liquidate sometime this year or next if NAV gets from C$2ish to C$2.50ish. Meanwhile, he's bought back shares, shut down or sold everything but the investment portfolio and KEDM, and will run it to maximize shareholder value.

MNGGF

And it has no remaining connection with Mongolia. So if a Mongolia-related problem hits the stock price, that would be a good trading opportunity. What's next for MNGGF's book? Probably copper. Maybe some silver. But if commodities race from here, it will pop the NAV which in turn will expedite the liquidation.

Caveat

The problem has been that we haven't been able to find an operating business of the right size and attractiveness to buy at least 25% off to avoid a (PFIC) tax problem, hence the likely liquidation. Some might consider hedging the portfolio exposure and concentrating on the NAV discount, but this is one where I like the book, the management, and the discount, so I prefer just owning it outright and waiting.

Conclusion

Kuppy deserves a premium and is available at a >25% discount via OTCPK:MNGGF.

TL;DR

I own OTCPK:MNGGF and you might want to, too.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.