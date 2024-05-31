Hiroshi Watanabe

I have been bullish on Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) since early March this year when I issued an article arguing that the balance between risks and yield was clearly favorable for long-term shareholders.

The main aspects that triggered my bull rating on CSWC were the following:

Below-average leverage profile.

Strict and conservative investment underwriting standards, where the criteria for leverage is in the range of 2.5x - 4.5x (in terms of Debt-to-EBITDA).

Focus on already cash-flowing businesses.

Broad diversification in conjunction with a clear tilt toward first lien structures.

Favorable debt maturity profile with many fixed rate notes that start to come due only from 2026.

In a nutshell, CSWC could be deemed as a conservative BDC with a de-risked balance sheet and cash flows that are underpinned by a high quality portfolio.

As we can see in the chart below, CSWC has delivered rather solid returns since the publication of my article, performing in line with the overall BDC market, which itself has registered strong performance.

Ycharts

Now, relatively recently CSWC circulated its Q4, 2024 earnings deck, which embodies several messages that are worth contextualizing with the current bull thesis.

Let's now review the most recent earnings report and see whether the case is still attractive enough to keep the buy rating.

Thesis review

All in all, Q4, 2024 brought solid results across the board, where the key operating metrics remained stable or ticked upwards a bit. Theoretically, we could pinpoint a decrease in the total net investment income for the quarter, which came in ~4% below the level of what was recorded in the prior quarter. Yet, if we assess the details, we will see that the drop was primarily due to a reduction in PIK and dividend income, which were quite inflated in the previous quarter. In other words, if we adjusted for the extraordinary items and non-recurring income that took place in Q3, 2024 (12/31/23), the rate of change dynamics would have been more balanced on the PIK and dividend income end. Plus, we have to keep in mind that what really matters is the interest income component, which inherently is a core (and more stable) metric that measures the underlying cash generation performance. Here, CSWC recorded a ~5% growth, keeping the positive momentum in force.

Moreover, the cost side also showed some fairly positive dynamics, reaching the lowest levels during the past four quarter periods.

Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation

A key driving force behind improved interest income results is the combination of two factors.

The first one is continued portfolio growth, where the total asset base keeps expanding from quarter to quarter, thus allowing CSWC to capture positive spreads in a more meaningful manner. For example, during Q4 CSWC funded new investments at an amount of ~$130 million, while the exits and/or repayments came in at only ~$14 million. This marks a significant increase in the portfolio size relative to the prior quarter (an increase of circa 12%). The weighted average yield of the new investments stood at 12.7%, which results in a decent spread compared to CSWC's cost of debt level, which depending on the chosen instrument revolves around 7%.

The second one is robust portfolio quality, where the underlying investments continue to perform well, introducing no material headwinds on the cash generation front. This is critical and very encouraging to see given the magnitude of CSWC's portfolio growth.

For instance, as of Q4, 2024, the credit portfolio had a weighted average leverage of 3.6x EBITDA. The cash flow coverage across the credit portfolio also remained at a healthy territory of 3.2x even though the interest rate environment is clearly restrictive. Also, during the quarter, the overall portfolio EBITDA advanced by ~5%, which is another indication of a healthy portfolio.

Speaking of defense and portfolio quality, it is important to appreciate the dynamics, which are nicely captured in the chart below.

Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation

Namely, as CSWC's portfolio has expanded so much, the element of diversification has become more pronounced bringing the current average holding size to only 0.9% of the total portfolio value. In addition, in the process of portfolio growth, the first lien bucket has increasingly consumed a higher chunk of the total exposure, which is again a positive aspect in the context of CSWC's defense.

Finally, there is notable growth potential embedded in the current portfolio, which is connected to the equity holdings part. As of Q4, 2024, CSWC's equity investment portfolio comprised 65 investments (representing roughly 9% of the portfolio fair value), which is marked at 141% of the reflected cost. This implies an unrealized value of $0.85 per share, which could be realized during the exit stage, thus enabling CSWC to either further optimize (although its debt to equity is still way below the sector average) its balance sheet or accommodate notable supplemental distributions.

The bottom line

While the share price of CSWC has ticked higher after the release of my bull thesis back in early March, this year, the overall case still remains attractive.

Looking at the Q4, 2024 earnings report, we can see some rather encouraging data points such as continued portfolio growth in a sustainable manner (i.e., without sacrificing quality and balance sheet) and a decent momentum in total investment income generation. The portfolio growth aspect has contributed to a de-risked holdings base, where diversification and exposure to first-lien structures are now more pronounced.

Given the combination of strong portfolio growth, decreasing cost base, and solid portfolio quality, Capital Southwest is still a buy for me.