It's been half a year since I published a buy rating on Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH). Since then, the stock has dropped ~13% while its fundamentals have only improved. In my previous article, I outlined several potential catalysts for OPCH and explained why I believe the company has a strong competitive moat. My opinion on these points remains unchanged. If you haven't read my previous article, I recommend doing so before continuing with this one. In this article, I reiterate my buy rating and $37.5 price tag while digging deeper into the market OPCH operates and providing an overview of its background and business model.

Industry Overview and Investment Appeal

Home Infusion Market Background

The US home infusion market is a smaller part of the overall $100bn infusion market and is projected to grow by 5-7% annually. OPCH and other groups estimate the total infusion market at around $100bn, covering inpatient, physician outpatient offices, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and home infusion. Specifically, OPCH estimates the home infusion market at $17-$18bn, with management believing they hold a 23-25% market share, which translates to ~4% of the total infusion market.

Management estimates that other major providers, such as UNH's Optum Rx and CVS's Coram, hold an additional 25% of the home infusion market, with the rest distributed among local and regional players. While larger players control ~50% of the home infusion market, excluding OPCH, this share is often held by companies integrated into diversified payors. The home infusion market remains fragmented, with 800+ smaller companies operating within it. Ambulatory infusion centers (AICs), although sometimes defined separately from home infusion, have similar growth.

Shift of Care to Home

The trend of shifting care to the home is expected to boost home infusion penetration. Home settings offer a lower-cost and safer site of care, becoming a preferred option in the infusion market. The National Home Infusion Association states that commercial reimbursement for home infusion is 40-60% lower than inpatient services, making it attractive to payors and employers. The CBO has also noted that increased access to home infusion for Medicare could generate savings by keeping patients out of higher-cost care settings.

A 2023 literature review in the Infusion Journal found that home infusion is cheaper than inpatient administration across various categories. Also, home infusion is generally safer, with an Accredo study showing that adverse reaction rates for patients receiving infliximab at home were half the manufacturer's rate, indicating higher safety. The combined benefits of lower costs, higher safety, and convenience make home infusion a valuable alternative. Payors are increasingly moving volumes out of inpatient settings into AICs and homes, supporting the theory that home and AIC infusion will continue to outpace overall infusion growth.

Growth Prospects

Home infusion is poised for growth due to increasing infusion volumes and shifts out of inpatient settings. The development of infused specialty drugs and site-of-care initiatives by commercial and Medicare Advantage insurers, which support home infusion, indicate continued organic growth. Commentary from payors suggests that home infusion will grow as a share of the overall infusion market, with increased volumes moving to home and AICs.

OPCH, as the largest independent home infusion provider, is expected to capture its fair share of this growth. The market remains fragmented, with ~50% consisting of 800+ private local and regional operators. OPCH is likely to supplement organic growth through acquisitions, although this is not included in consensus projections.

Key Growth Drivers

Medicare FFS Reform - legislative provisions could create a professional services benefit for Medicare Part B home infusion drugs. Current reimbursement limits cover only nursing costs, not professional pharmacy services. Aligning FFS Medicare reimbursement with commercial and Medicare Advantage standards could enhance OPCH's long-term growth. Alzheimer's Treatments - the development of Alzheimer's treatments could benefit OPCH, driving demand for home infusion services. Although uptake has been slow, management is confident about capturing a significant volume from Alzheimer's treatments. Site Neutrality Regulations - Congress may propose site neutrality regulations to align Medicare Part B payments for drug administration across different care settings. This could benefit OPCH by driving volume toward their services and pressuring competitors. However, resistance from the hospital lobby is expected. Increased Biosimilar Uptake - the introduction of biosimilars requiring healthcare provider administration could benefit OPCH by increasing competition and procurement savings. Not all biosimilars will be advantageous, but those that fit OPCH's service model could expand margins through effective procurement.

Supporting Commentary

Company Reports

Option Care Health's Business and Investment Rationale

OPCH Background

Option Care Health is the largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the U.S., licensed in all 50 states. OPCH completed a reverse merger with BioScrip (BIOS), a national infusion and home care management provider, in the third quarter of 2019. Prior to the acquisition, OPCH was operating at 177 locations across the U.S., including 93 full-service pharmacies and 84 stand-alone infusion suites, with over 660 infusion seats in 45 states. OPCH has ~4,500 clinicians on staff, including pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses, and dietitians. OPCH's ambulatory infusion suites are relatively small, typically 500-700 square feet, with 2-3 private rooms, and potentially a public room for overflow. The firm is normally reimbursed at parity for home infusion and infusion suite services.

Acute vs. Chronic Therapies

As of the third quarter of 2023, OPCH's revenue is more heavily weighted towards chronic therapies, at 73%, compared to acute therapies at 27%. Chronic therapies have a lower product gross margin of 10-25% compared to acute therapies with 50-70% because most of the chronic medications are branded. Acute therapies, on the other hand, are expected to grow in the LSD%, while chronic therapies are growing well into the LDD%. Management recognizes that the alternate math with respect to chronic therapies growing faster poses a percentage gross margin pressure over time; however, it simultaneously represents a growing and recurring profit contribution to offset the headwind.

Therapy/Service Categories

OPCH operates in nine main therapy/service categories: (1) Immunoglobulin Infusion; (2) Chronic Inflammatory Infusion; (3) Anti-Infectives Infusion; (4) Nutrition Support Infusion; (5) Bleeding Disorders Infusion; (6) Neurological Disorders; (7) Women's Health; (8) Heart Failure; and (9) other.

OPCH derives little revenue from chemotherapy/cancer infusion as oncologists prefer to treat patients in their offices. No single therapy category represents more than 20% of revenue, although immunoglobulin and chronic inflammation infusion are close to this mark. The majority of revenue is derived from drug reimbursement, where generics make up 90% of scripts but contribute less than 20% of total revenue; branded drugs account for the remaining revenue.

Pipeline and Future Growth

The pipeline for intravenously administered drugs is still robust, with 19 new approvals per year in the categories OPCH serves. There are 115 intravenous drugs in FDA Phase III trials and 187 in Phase II trials. While there is a risk of intravenous drugs being replaced by subcutaneous or oral treatments, intravenous therapies have higher adherence rates, which may make them the preferred mode of therapy for payors.

OPCH growth is driven by three primary reimbursement components: (1) Drug reimbursement (Average Sales Price or Average Wholesale Price); (2) Clinical per diem (covering pharmacy, infusion pump rental, etc.); and (3) Nursing (billed per hour or per unit).

Infusion Suite Expansion

OPCH has materially increased its infusion suite capacity, from 43 in 2022 to 84 in 2023, for a total of more than 660 infusion seats. This expansion provides more locations to land patients and saves significant money for payors that would be associated with home visits.

Infusion suite contributed 20% in mid-2021 and moved to 30% in infusion suites in the fourth quarter of 2023. Management expects this suite to break even by the first anniversary and provide 10% of net income by 18-24 months with a potential 20% uplift in productivity. The contribution should be enhanced with an additional 100-plus infusion chairs added in 2023 as they mature.

The growth in volume for the AICs has been increased to offset the gross margin pressure and improve efficiency.

Customers and Competitors

OPCH derives ~88% of revenues from MCOs, which is the bulk of the business and is referred to as "commercial". The remaining 12% of revenues come from the FFS Medicare and Medicaid. The ability to focus on this segment is somewhat restricted by Medicare Part B's reimbursement policy of covering only days when a nurse is physically present in the patient's home because it does not allow for adequate coverage of costs for professional pharmacy services. Within the commercial segment, ~49% of revenue comes from commercial group lives, while ~29% of revenues come from Medicare Advantage. UNH represents ~14% of OPCH's revenues, and no other single payor comprises over 10%. As a company, OPCH competes against several other infusion networks for major payors and against regional/national providers, most of which are privately held. The two largest competitors, both of which are owned by public companies, are Coram, an infusion service by CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Optum Rx from UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH). Other competitors include large infusion providers owned by private equity firms. Recent activity in the space includes Elevance's acquisition of Paragon Healthcare, which is intended to bolster CarelonRx's home infusion business. Despite these various competitors, the home infusion market is growing and somewhat fragmented, allowing OPCH to maintain a preferred partner status due to its scale and national footprint.

Suppliers

OPCH sources pharmaceutical and medical supplies directly from manufacturers or via distributors. In 2023, four significant suppliers account for 72% of these supplies. There are volume-based rebates and prompt payment discounts, which reduce inventory COGS. The company maintains, on average, 20-30 days' worth of drug inventory in its licensed pharmacies. Products are distributed to patients primarily via UPS, while more sensitive shipments use FedEx or local couriers. IVIG requires clinician observation, while SC administration allows the product to be self-administered following a tutorial.

Debt

OPCH is holding ~$844mm of adj net debt at 1Q24, which was favorably impacted by a temporary increase related to a cybersecurity incident. Major long-term debt taken included a first lien term loan, which matures in 2028, and the senior notes mature in 2029. Cash stood at $219mm, with a $400mm revolving credit facility -that remains untapped as of 1Q24-thus effectively managing the debt maturity profile. Even though the cybersecurity disruption occurred, OPCH remained financially healthy without drawing credit facilities.

OPCH has historically targeted a net leverage ratio of 3-4x, but as of the end of 2023, it was about 1.8×. This essentially gives the company ample headroom for capital deployment. Despite the temporary increase in the net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio at 1Q24 related to the cybersecurity incident-OPCH retains the capacity for more transactions, as estimated at $500mm in additional capacity.

FCF

OPCH generates strong FCF, which supports M&A, debt paydown, and share repurchases. The company's FCF in 2024 is forecasted to be ~$260mm. Despite the 1Q24 disturbances, OPCH is expected to continue delivering meaningful FCF growth throughout the remainder of the year.

M&A Track Record

Since 2019, OPCH has been active in expanding its network and capabilities through various acquisitions. Notable transactions include:

BioScrip Merger (2019): An all-stock merger with BioScrip, expanding pharmacy licenses to all 50 states.

Recent Acquisitions:

Revitalized, LLC (May 2023): Northeast, $12.5mm.

Rochester Home Infusion, Inc (August 2022): Minnesota/Upper Midwest, $27.4mm.

Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network, Inc (April 2022): National, $59.9mm.

Wasatch Infusion LLC (December 2021): Utah, $19.5mm.

Infinity Infusion Nursing LLC (October 2021): National, $59.6mm.

BioCure, LLC (April 2021): South/Southeast, $18.9mm.

These acquisitions have increased OPCH's scale and geographic footprint, in addition to the number of payors with which it works. For example, the purchase of BioCure, LLC, in 2021 increased OPCH's chronic infusion therapy in the services south/southeast and integrated these assets with the larger payor network of OPCH, which increases the utilization.

Divestitures and Shifts

In December 2022, OPCH divested its respiratory therapy assets in the U.S. Northeast, garnering $18.4mm, and realigning its portfolio around the core infusion business. The shift in OPCH to being a comprehensive home-health provider was called for in May 2023, although that never happened due to the merger situation with Amedisys, Inc. (AMED). After this merger was called off, OPCH got a $106mm break fee, which was used to repurchase stock.

Market and Competitive Landscape

The home infusion market has remained appealing, with a lot of M&A activity happening in the space. Other notable deals include Elevation's acquisition of Paragon Healthcare and KabaFusion's acquisition of Coram's infusion assets. In the face of competition, OPCH has a history of acquiring companies at reasonable valuations, which, I believe, will establish the company very well for future growth.

OPCH's Performance and Financial Outlook

OPCH's revenue has been rising at an LDD% CAGR over the last several years, from $3bn in 2020 to an estimated $4.7bn in 2024. This is composed of LSD%/MSD% acute therapies growth and LDD%/MDD% chronic therapies growth. Management has guided to revenue for 2024 of $4.65bn to $4.8bn, an 8%-12% YoY growth, with acute category growth in the LSD% range and chronic therapies growth in the LDD% range. This is consistent with the company's longer-term growth expectations of 5-7% market growth, with OPCH growing slightly above the market at an HSD% rate.

Despite a mix-shift that has worked against net growth as the business transitions to lower-margin chronic therapies more quickly, OPCH remains on track with recurring profit dollar growth. The mix-shift has led to gross margin pressure, particularly in light of the fact that limited distribution drugs with lower initial margins are growing. But these drugs tend to have a higher revenue contribution, and management believes that margins will improve as procurement and back-office leverage are fine-tuned. Even without the benefit of procurement, the benefit in procurement is not as great as it first appears, given offsetting labor unit benefits in AICs and procurement benefits.

OPCH's adj EBITDA has also been growing in the teens solidly, with a CAGR of 18.6% from 2020 through 2024. For 2024, the company has guided for adj EBITDA of $430mm to $450mm, which would put core growth at 10-15% YoY, excluding the $34mm procurement benefit in 2023. This metric is similarly in line with management's longer-term objective of LDD% adj EBITDA growth.

While chronic volume growth has contributed negatively to gross margin mix-shift, the operating leverage, and efficiencies in AICs have led to expanding adjusted EBITDA margins. Management has said that ~75-80% of OPCH's SG&A spend is relatively fixed, and as such can expand on operating leverage even as it faces gross margin headwinds. The midpoint of the 2024 revenue and adj EBITDA guidance implies adj EBITDA margins of ~9.3%, or ~22 basis points of margin expansion when adjusted for the 2023 procurement benefit.

Earnings

Management has a track record of outperforming and raising guidance, particularly for adjusted EBITDA, in the last three years. The only material guidance cut has been in the second quarter of 2023 when revenue guidance was modestly lowered. This begs the belief that management is able to set achievable targets and execute well and that the current 2024 expectations likely have conservatism in them.

Valuation

My price target remains unchanged from my previous article at $37.5 per share using a 15.4x multiple to OPCH's 2024E EBITDA. This represents a ~30% premium to today's prices.

Risks

The biggest three risks to investing in OPCH remain the same:

OPCH's reliance on large insurance customers like UnitedHealth and Aetna (CVS), which have their own home infusion divisions, is a big risk. Changes in their network strategies would lead to market share losses. The multi-year, in-network agreements with these insurers are crucial. There's a risk if these are not renewed on favorable terms, impacting OPCH's market position. There is limited visibility into OPCH's drug spread and rebate contributions. Any changes by drug manufacturers or wholesalers would impact profitability.

Concluding Investment Thesis

As mentioned in my previous article, I believe OPCH has an economic Moat due to its leading market position, predictability of revenues and cash flows, its sticky customer base, and the high barriers to entry in this market. Additionally, I continue to believe OPCH gives investors attractive exposure to two of the biggest healthcare trends: (1) the shift to healthcare delivery at home (50% cost savings vs. inpatient/outpatient infusion) and (2) the development of specialty medicines.

OPCH is licensed in all 50 states, generating ~83% of sales from home infusion services, supported by 157 ambulatory infusion suites. OPCH cites the US home infusion market at $17-18bn, but I continue to believe this is likely over-conservative due to the rapid development of infused specialty drugs, potential Medicare home infusion benefits, and site-of-care initiatives by commercial and Medicare Advantage insurers. Finally, I believe the fragmented nature of the market presents opportunities for OPCH to drive growth through consolidation, supplementing its organic growth. Overall, I'm reiterating my buy rating on OPCH with an unchanged Dec-24 price target of $37.5.