Option Care Health: A Deep Dive Into Its Market Dominance

Adrian Nunez profile picture
Adrian Nunez
228 Followers

Summary

  • Option Care Health, the largest alternative infusion provider, is poised to benefit from the shift to home-based health and the growing specialty pharmaceuticals market.
  • Despite the 13% drop YTD, OPCH's fundamentals have only improved and has continued beating quarterly revenue and EBITDA estimates for the past 13 earnings.
  • I believe the new Medicare home infusion policies and continued site-of-care initiatives by insurers are likely to further enhance OPCH's financials and competitive advantage.

Woman taking support of caregiver while exercising

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It's been half a year since I published a buy rating on Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH). Since then, the stock has dropped ~13% while its fundamentals have only improved. In my previous article, I outlined several potential

This article was written by

Adrian Nunez profile picture
Adrian Nunez
228 Followers
Just here to give my research-oriented opinion on under-followed stocks with a greater focus on thematic sectors such as gene-editing, SaaS, and eVTOLs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OPCH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OPCH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OPCH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPCH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News