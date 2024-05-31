HCA Healthcare: Demand Recovery And Widening Margins Turns Stock Attractive (Upgrade)

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising about 26% as margins have recovered from COVID-related pressures and headwinds from a poor acquisition have faded. I last covered HCA in February, when I downgraded shares from a “buy” to “hold,” which may have been a bit premature, given the stock has rallied a further 6% vs the market’s 3% gain. Given how strong results have been, I believe my valuation metrics may have been too conservative and am returning HCA to a buy.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s first quarter reported on April 26th, HCA earned $5.93 as revenue jumped by 11% to $17.3 billion. This was aided by a $0.57 gain on sale on a property. Adjusting for this, earnings were $5.36, up 9% from adjusted earnings a year ago. EBITDA of $3.35 billion was up 5.7% even with last year’s results flattered by a one-time catch-up payment. Critically, we are seeing demand rise after a post-COVID lull, and costs are coming under control, leading to a healthy margin environment.

Same-facility revenue growth was 9%, a tremendous outcome given the non-cyclicality of the hospital industry. Both volumes and pricing were favorable. First, volume growth greatly exceeded my expectations. Same-facility admissions were up a staggering 6.2%. This occupancy growth is consistent with what insurers like CVS’s (CVS) Aetna have said of its customers using more health services in the past few months. Emergency room visits rose 7.2%, inpatient surgeries were up 1.7% while outpatient surgeries declined by 2.1%. Now, for a hospital, not all visitors are equally valuable and payer mix is extremely important. That is because people with private insurance tend to pay more than Medicare, which pays more than Medicaid. In Q1, commercial volumes rose to 36% of visits from 34% last year.

For instance, even though outpatient surgery volumes declined, revenue and profitability rose because the decline was driven by a sizable drop in Medicaid. This was because of the “redetermination” process, which determines whether people are still eligible for the program. With redetermination activity picking up after some COVID-related exceptions lapsed, some Medicaid enrollees have moved onto private coverage or the health exchanges. In these plans, deductibles can be more costly, so we are likely seeing some deferral of surgeries. Similarly, commercial ER visits were up 20% and Medicaid down 10%. Again given higher payment rates, this is a favorable trend for HCA’s margins.

With the labor market staying strong, this better mix should persist. As a consequence, revenue per equivalent admission rose by 3.5%. Increased visits at a higher price is an excellent outcome. As I have written in the past, a strange impact of COVID was a decline in healthcare spending as a share of total spending, as discretionary surgeries declined. My view was that this would gradually increase, given some procedures can only be delayed so long. Moreover, the aging of the US population argues for increasing health care spending over time. With volumes rising so substantially, we may finally be seeing this rebound occurring, both more strongly and quickly than I expected. What HCA is reporting is similarly present in the macro data. Even with another jump in Q1, healthcare spending could rise a further 7% before returning to pre-COVID levels.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Additionally, we continue to see significant progress on the cost side. Salaries and benefits declined to 44.4% of revenue from 45.4% of revenue last year. After extreme difficulties in staffing nurses in 2021-2022, the market has normalized to 2.5-3% wage inflation. Additionally, given shortages, HCA had to turn to more expensive contract labor, and it has been able to pivot away from this as labor supply recovered. Contract labor improved 21.7% from last year.

At the same time, supply costs declined to 15.4% of sales from 15.5% as normalizing supply chains have reduced the cost of goods and medical supplies. As such, HCA generated pre-tax margins of 13% from 12.3%.

Given less need for contract labor across the industry, its acquisition of Valesco, the physician staffing business, has been challenged. Importantly, management still expects it to generate as much revenue in 4 quarters of 2024 as 3 quarters in 2023. This does imply a 1/3 per quarter drop, and this business began having challenges in H2 2023. On the bright side, there is “sequential improvement.” Still, I continue to assume we see this business to be a modest drag and would not assume any benefit until it shows up in the numbers. Given its small size, HCA is still a net beneficiary of a looser labor environment.

A theme I have written about before is that hospital pricing is now outpacing cost inflation, helping HCA to recover lost margins. While I expected margin expansion to continue this year, hospital pricing has continued to accelerate, which has exceeded my expectations. CPI inflation does run faster than HCA’s overall price increase because it captures what consumers pay, and via Medicaid/Medicare, the government is of course a large payer. Still, this gap is accretive to HCA’s margins.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

We also have insight into government payment trends. Next year, Medicare anticipates raising inpatient payment rates by 2.6%, given a 3% price increase offset by assumed 0.4% productivity growth. This is down from the 3.1% price increase in 2024 when assumed productivity was just 0.2%. Still, this is a fairly modest productivity assumption, and with wage growth slowing and mix shift improving, there is room for incremental margin gains in 2025, albeit at a slower rate than 2024’s improvement.

Separately, interest expense rose by 7% to $512 million as it has rolled over debt at higher rates. It carries $1.28 billion of cash and $40.19 billion of debt for net debt-to-EBITDA of about 3x, near the low-end of its long-term targets. As a consequence, I expect HCA to continue allocating essentially all cash flow to shareholders. In Q1, it generated $1.35 billion of free cash flow from $600 million last year. Accordingly, it executed on $1.2 billion of buybacks, with $5.6 billion still available under its authorization. Thanks to buybacks, there has been 4.6% share count reduction over the past year.

The company also continues to plan on investing $5.2 billion in cap-ex this year, similar to 2023 levels. This spending has led to 2% inpatient capacity growth over the past year, and I would expect a similar pace of growth to continue, as HCA is cautious about overinvesting in capacity and is allowing strong volume growth to improve occupancy levels, supporting elevated margins.

Now alongside results, HCA reaffirmed its full-year guidance. However, management emphasized there is a very high bar for the company to adjust guidance after just one quarter. Given its focus on long-term trends though, it is migrating away from the habit of adjusting guidance every quarter, in favor of guidance with a larger range that can be updated less frequently. Considering the strength we are seeing in demand and margins, I believe guidance, at least at the low end of the range is fairly conservative, and HCA should achieve results towards the high-end.

HCA Healthcare

In February, I was expecting $20-$20.50 in EPS this year, as I believed there was enough margin improvement to feel results would be above the low end but wanted to see these trends continue before believing the high end would be achieved. With volumes rising, payer mix improving, and cost disinflation, it is clear I was too conservative. We may see some modest slowing in volume growth, just given how strong Q1 was, but HCA is now positioned to deliver $20.50-$21.50 in EPS this year and ~$4.7 billion in free cash flow.

Currently, shares are trading 16x earnings and have a 5.4% free cash flow yield. Increasingly, I see scope for multiple expansion. HCA is relatively immune from macroeconomic trends as much of healthcare spending is nondiscretionary, which is valuable in an uncertain environment. Demand is also not interest rate sensitive. Its margin recovery story is gaining traction, and given spending on health care is low by historic standards, the demand recovery are seeing can continue at least through 2025. Meanwhile, demographics are a favorable long-term trend.

In other words, HCA is positioned for high-single earnings growth through 2025 with ongoing 4-5% share count reduction an additional tailwind. Over the medium term, I would expect HCA to grow at least as fast as nominal GDP of 4-5% (2-3% growth and 2-3% inflation) as the country ages. Assuming a 10% required rate of return, HCA can likely support a 5% free cash flow yield, which can bring shares to $365 over the next year, or about 17x earnings. With about 10% upside and an encouraging secular story that I feel more comfortable with after mixed execution in 2023, I believe it was overly conservative to have made shares a hold and am bringing them back to a buy.

HCA is still not expensive at a 52-week high, and with increasing volatility in tech-related and consumer discretionary companies, its less macro-exposed cash flows may be more attractive to investors. With favorable long-term trends and a better operating backdrop, HCA is an attractive long-term investment.