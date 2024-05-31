HCA Healthcare: Demand Recovery And Widening Margins Turns Stock Attractive (Upgrade)

May 31, 2024 11:55 AM ETHCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.85K Followers

Summary

  • HCA Healthcare's stock has performed well, rising 26% in the past year, and with more confidence in the outlook, I am returning to a "buy" rating.
  • The company's Q1 results showed strong revenue growth and rising demand, leading to a healthy margin environment.
  • HCA is benefiting from a better payer mix, cost control measures, and accelerating hospital pricing, which is exceeding expectations and should persist into 2025.

HCA Houston Healthcare building in Pearland, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising about 26% as margins have recovered from COVID-related pressures and headwinds from a poor acquisition have faded. I last covered HCA

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.85K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HCA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HCA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HCA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News