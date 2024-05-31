Morsa Images

Summary

Following my coverage of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) in Sep’23, which I recommended a buy rating due to my expectation that MODG could continue to grow despite the inflationary environment and that it should benefit from the secular trend of the aging US population, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I am sticking to my buy rating as I don’t see 1Q24's weakness as a structural one. My analysis suggests that TOPG is improving in the right direction, and it should be able to beat the midpoint of management’s FY24 revenue growth guidance.

Investment thesis

On 8/05/2024, MODG released its 1Q24 earnings, which saw sales of $1.144 billion, which came in below consensus estimates of $1.157 billion. The reason for the topline drag was a 7% decline in same-venue sales [SVS]. But profitability came in better, where adjusted EBITDA saw $161 million, beating the consensus estimate of $138 million. Management then went ahead to update their FY24 guidance, now guiding for a sales range of $4.435 to $4.475 billion vs. $4.515 to $4.555 billion previously, but reiterated FY24 adj EBITDA in the range of $620 to $640 million (implying higher margins) and raised EPS to the range of $0.31 to $0.39. I believe this set of guidelines to be conservative, and MODG should have no issues beating this guidance. Below, I share two reasons why I think so.

Number one, MODG SVS is trending in the right direction, and I don’t think 1Q reported SVS is representative of forward performance. The main reason for the weak 1Q SVS was due to the unfavorable impact of extreme cold temperatures during January and that corporate SVS was down 16% (due to the lapping of the post-pandemic surge in corporate events in 1Q23). For the weather impact, we know that the impact is around 200 to 250 bps (according to the 4Q23 earnings call). For the latter, we can adjust it by looking at the 2-year SVS growth to smooth out the cyclical impact. While we do not know the exact impact of the pull forward in demand for SVS, given the high growth (from high teens to >20% growth), it is safe to assume that the impact should be at least in the low-single-digit percentage range. As such, 1Q24 like-for-like SVS growth is closer to a low-single-digit decline (-7% decline + 250 bps weather headwind adjustments + low-single-digit corporate event pull forward adjustment). The supporting datapoint to back this analysis can be found in management 2Q24 guidance, where they guided SVS to decline low single-digits.

More importantly, the 2Q24 guide implies strong SVS improvement as April is down high-single-digits, which means May and June have to be up mid-single-digits altogether, and I am pretty confident that SVS can continue improving given the data we have today. One is that management gave this after having 5 weeks of 2Q24 data, and they said that the last week of April and first week of May are down low-single-digits, a huge step up from the double-digit decline seen in the first three weeks of April. Looking at the weekly trend, it supports the view that SVS is improving very nicely. Two is that there are plenty of company-specific initiatives ramping up in May and into June, which instills more confidence. Some of the upcoming highlights are:

Launch of loyalty programs by FY24: This should improve utilization rates at each venue as frequent golfers look to benefit from it. Variable Length Reservations to Launch in 2Q24: This basically expands the effective number of booking slots (shorter times for small groups and likewise for larger groups), which should capture demand from players. Step up in marketing for digital awareness: MODG's intention to ramp up the market post-memorial day should drive up awareness for MODG, and with the continuous installation of the digitized reservation system, also known as "PIE," MODG should see increased demand as well. So far, the installation of PIE has shown great progress, with digital revenue now representing 35% of 1Q24 revenue, an increase of 200 bps vs. last year.

Own calculation

Number two, I believe MODG sales of golf equipment are a leading indicator of SVS growth, at least directionally. Qualitatively, more demand for golf equipment would mean more demand for playing golf. While the data we have is a little short, we can see a similar directional trend for both, and SVS tends to follow golf equipment sales. In 1Q24, golf equipment saw 2.7% constant-currency growth, and within it, golf clubs grew 0.1% and golf balls grew 12.4%. The latter is a very clear sign of demand still remaining strong because golf balls are "consumables,” given the nature of repeat purchases (players tend to lose the balls).

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for MODG based on my model is ~$18. My model assumptions are that MODG can grow topline at mid-single-digits for FY24, beating management midpoint guidance of 4% growth, and MODG should be experiencing a slight improvement in that growth going into FY25 as the macro conditions gradually recover, which is positive for consumers’ discretionary spending. I expect EBITDA to be flat this year given that all the ramp-up in company-specific initiatives would require investments, but margins should recover in FY25. With a positive topline and EBITDA growth, valuation should minimally see a modest recovery to 9x forward EBITDA.

Risk

The key risk to my buy rating is competition, as the industry is fragmented with around 16,000 golf courses. If MODG does not innovate new games or events in a frequent manner, it may not be able to retain consumers. Additionally, a worsening economic backdrop will definitely hurt demand in terms of the number of rounds played and golf equipment sold.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for MODG is a buy. I believe the 1Q24 weakness in SVS is not structural, and after adjusting for various impacts, like-for-like SVS is not that bad, with data suggesting a recovery underway. I am expecting topline to continue improving through the quarters, supported by initiatives like loyalty programs and digital marketing ramping up. Furthermore, strong sales of golf equipment, which I believe is a leading indicator for SVS, point towards continued consumer demand.