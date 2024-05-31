Emerging Market Tech Firms Play A Key Role In The AI Story

Aphithana Chitmongkolthong

By Justin Leverenz, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Developing Markets Equities

Season One of the artificial intelligence (AI) saga may be remembered for a rather uncomplicated storyline: Markets quickly rewarded semiconductor and hardware companies for powering AI (some deservedly, some not), particularly as the AI wave happily coincided with a cyclical bottoming of inventories in the tech supply chain. We believe Season Two is expected to feature more nuanced debates about the downstream impact of AI, which may be important in discerning the long-term winners in this space. As emerging market investors, we’re following this story closely as a handful of EM companies seek to expand their competitive edge in enabling generative AI solutions.

AI storyline #1: Enterprise versus Consumer

The use of ChatGPT has become ubiquitous, Microsoft1 (MSFT, MSFT:CA) has raced ahead with tools such as its Copilot “AI companion,” and IT service firms claim a rising number of AI projects. One might think businesses should see immediate value in AI adoption, but the enterprise world is so beset with disparate data, privacy and regulatory constraints, and a risk-averse outlook to seismic change, that sizeable efficiency gains may be hard to achieve.

Past technology revolutions have been driven by eager consumers, but here too, we need to see truly useful AI applications that can function on our devices. Smartphones may make a comeback if compelling use cases drive a global replacement cycle. We are seeing PC makers call some of their products “AI PCs” – do we need a new PC cycle?

AI storyline #2: Offense versus Defense

In the fiscal year ended January 2023, Nvidia1 (NVDA, NVDA:CA) reported some $15 billion in datacenter revenues, which is where its AI business is housed.2 For the year ending January 2025, Nvidia's customers are expected to spend close to $100 billion3 on AI chips. What will the return on investment look like as these spending plans seek revenue tailwinds?

In our opinion, if we assume revenues from search and social media are AI-enabled, then the capex is merely defensive and may allow existing platform giants such as Meta (META, META:CA) and Google 1 (GOOG, GOOGL) to continue their dominance.

The space is evolving rapidly, and moats may not be as wide as they appear. Therefore, optimism about future possibilities needs to be tempered with the risk of disruption. Amid these possibilities, it is clear we are heading into the great unknown.

Emerging market companies have played a foundational role in AI enablement

In the EM world, a handful of companies and their underlying semiconductor technologies have been crucial to enabling generative AI solutions, including Nvidia’s datacenter graphics processing units (GPUs).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company 1 looms over all things cutting edge in global semiconductors. With generative AI, its competitive edge has now expanded beyond wafer production to include advanced packaging that effectively “stiches” together the memory and graphics processor chips in a way that helps to achieve a generational leap in performance while minimizing power consumption.

We believe the EM world is ripe with new waves of hardware innovation and design prowess that dovetail into AI products. These spaces are more complicated, but we need to keep an eye on the evolution of smartphone-related semiconductors, where MediaTek1 (OTCPK:MDTTF) operates, or specific original design manufacturers who might win new business from the chip design efforts of large platforms, including the likes of Google, Meta and Amazon (AMZN, AMZN:CA).1

A future for the curious

AI’s first season ran on the theme of “see it, believe it.” Season Two is expected to be more layered and may result in wildly different outcomes for stock prices. In the face of all the hyperbole, Invesco Developing Markets Fund remains a long-term investor in highly differentiated businesses that have durability of growth, sustainable competitive advantage, strong governance (and thereby capital allocation) and a host of real options embedded in their franchises that we believe will emerge over many years.

