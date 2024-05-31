Canetti/iStock via Getty Images

Investment case for TransAlta's common and preferred shares

After the outstanding performance of growth companies at the beginning of the year, investors seem increasingly interested in moving towards value and predictable cash flows. This is supported by expectations that upcoming interest rate cuts in Canada and the US would make cash investments less competitive. Lower interest rates are likely to result in the reallocation of funds towards stable, dividend-paying businesses like utilities, which have been under pressure for the last three years.

TransAlta Corporation (TSX:TA:CA) (NYSE:TAC) seems to fit the bill well. The company has been paying dividends since 1990 and has a shares buyback program. It owns and operates 5.7GW of power-generating assets in Canada, the US and Australia. Renewable generation represents a significant part of the company’s portfolio and development pipeline.

Almost half of TransAlta’s generation facilities are merchant plants that do not have long-term PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements) and sell power based on spot market prices. As the growing electricity demand in Alberta is met by new wind and solar power, which are intermittent sources of energy, the need for merchant generation required to stabilize the power supply also increases.

Natural gas will likely continue setting marginal power prices in Alberta long-term. As most of the company’s merchant generation is in the province, the projected long-term increase in gas prices is likely to result in strong revenue growth and improved profitability for TransAlta.

This important long-term driver seems to be underestimated by the market due to Alberta's regulatory uncertainties. However, after reporting solid Q1 results, TransAlta’s management indicated that the company’s shares are undervalued and that it will continue a sizable common equity buyback program in addition to regular dividend payments.

MarketWatch

As I wrote in my previous article, TC Energy Floating Preferred Shares: Double-Digit Yield With Relatively Low Risk, TransAlta’s preferred shares Series B with floating dividend (TSX:TSX:TA.PR.E:CA) also remain an interesting play due to slower-than-expected rate cuts and upside potential for the principal. These preferred shares currently pay a $1.72 annual dividend, which amounts to a 10.2% yield based on the current price of $16.90 (all the figures are in CAD unless otherwise stated).

MarketWatch

The company’s Series G preferreds with fixed dividends (OTCPK:TA.PR.J:CA) (OTC:TRNPF) will have their dividend rate reset on September 30, 2024, with recalculation 30 days prior to that on Monday, September 2. Based on the current 5-year GOC yield of 3.78% and spread of 3.8%, the fixed annual 5-year dividend after reset would amount to $1.895 per year or a 52% upside to the current dividend of $1.247. Based on the current price of $23.70, this would yield 8%. I see a high likelihood of redemption for these preferreds by the company at $25 per share, as this would improve the company’s balance sheet.

MarketWatch

Alberta gas price long-term outlook

After a major spike in gas and power prices in Alberta last year, 2024 has demonstrated significant moderation. According to Gas Alberta Inc., April gas prices in the province averaged around $1.2 per GJ, and May gas prices have also been similar.

Gas Alberta Inc.

Based on the long-term forecast for the AECO “C”, the Alberta gas trading price, the current price levels represent a trough. According to the Alberta Energy Regulator, gas prices should increase significantly between 2024 and 2032. The increase will be driven by domestic demand and LNG exports. The long-term demand for natural gas in Alberta is projected to grow due to the higher use of gas for power generation, oil sands projects, hydrogen and petrochemical plants.

The following chart shows that spot prices for gas in Alberta next year are likely to more than double, and the growth will continue in the long term. The ongoing and expected increase in Alberta market gas prices has been reflected in the company’s Q1 results and, more importantly, in the management’s confidence in achieving the 2024 guidance.

Gas Alberta Inc.

Despite the higher gas prices, power prices are expected to soften in 2025 and gradually increase by 2030 due to the Alberta regulation and increase in supply from renewables. However, based on the company’s long-term assumptions, 2024 and 2025 are trough years which will be followed by the steady growth of the average market electricity prices thereafter.

Company presentation

According to the company’s CEO,

"The interim regulations to be adopted by the Government of Alberta effective July 1, 2024, in relation to market power mitigation and the supply cushion in the province remain in effect until Nov. 30, 2027, and are not expected to have a significant impact on our Company. We believe market prices and offer behavior will be driven primarily by preexisting demand and supply fundamentals, which are already reflected in the weaker pricing conditions expected over the period of time that the regulations will be in place."

Company presentation

TransAlta reported strong results for Q1 2024 and reaffirmed its 2024 outlook

On May 3, the company reported strong Q1 operating results with higher availability and power production that increased 3.45% year-over-year.

Author Analysis

At the same time, TransAlta’s financials demonstrated a significant year-over-year drop, caused by the high-base effect from a major one-time rise in Alberta market power prices during Q1 of 2023. The higher-than-normal power prices in Alberta at the end of 2022 and at the beginning of 2023 resulted from the highly unusual spike in spot gas prices. To put this into perspective, in the first quarter of last year, TransAlta almost doubled its EBITDA (94% increase) relative to Q1 2022, as high market prices for natural gas and electricity improved the performance of the company’s merchant gas and hydro generation.

In Q1, the average market price of power was better than expected and reached $99 per MWh, which was still significantly lower than the $142 per MWh achieved in the same quarter last year. Lower natural gas prices, milder weather and increased generation from renewable sources caused the lower spot electricity prices.

Author Analysis

The company’s management remained confident in reaching the 2024 guidance and announced further share repurchases. In Q1 2024, the company deployed $53 million out of the total $150 million allocated to the share repurchase target, or $0.17 per share in value to shareholders. This further validated management’s belief that the company’s shares remain undervalued.

Company presentation

The confidence of the company’s management in the 2024 outlook is partly based on the results of hedging for 2024. Approximately 20% of TransAlta’s electricity for the rest of the year has been hedged at the average price of $85 per MWh, which is the middle of the range of the Alberta spot power prices forecast.

A strong Balance Sheet with a significant liquidity cushion

The company is BB+ rated by the S&P and BBB (low) by DBRS. According to TransAlta’s 2023 Investor Day presentation, the company is targeting 3.0-4.0x Debt to EBITDA. However, based on the latest Q1 results and the full 2024 guidance, the Debt to EBITDA is likely to be at an even healthier range of 2.8-3.1x. As of March 31, 2024, the company had a total of $1.7 billion in liquidity, including $417 million in cash. The strength of the Balance Sheet is also supported by Free Cash Flow, which in 2024 is expected to be in the range of $1.47 to $1.96 per share or between 15.3% and 20.4% of the current market share price of $9.63.

Company presentation

Capex, organic growth pause and M&A

TransAlta’s Q1 results indicated a significant decrease in Capital Expenditures year-over-year. This mostly resulted from the lower funding requirements of the White Rock East (200 MW) and Horizon Hill (200 MW) wind projects as they approached commercial operations, as well as the White Rock West (100 MW) wind facility and Mount Keith 132kV project that were completed during the quarter. The difference is also related to additional funding requirements for the projects that went into operation in 2023.

On May 21st, TransAlta announced the COD of the 200 MW Horizon Hill wind facility. The project has a long-term off-take contract with Meta. This power purchase agreement increased TransAlta's renewable assets' weighted average contract life to over 12 years. The project is expected to contribute between US$31 and US$33 million to the company’s adjusted EBITDA annually.

The company decided to cancel or delay some greenfield developments in Alberta due to regulatory uncertainties. According to the company’s management,

“Given the recent announcements on market changes from the Government of Alberta, we have decided to pause greenfield development in Alberta until the full impact of the Restructured Energy Market is understood. Our focus will shift to our other core jurisdictions, the United States and Western Australia, where we will look to secure appropriate risk-adjusted returns within stable markets."

The upcoming Heartland acquisition seems to meet the company’s return requirements (10% plus) with its TEV to EBITDA 5.5x, price of installed capacity of $357 per kW, and 55% of the power generation sold under contracts. The total price of the deal is $658 million, including $268 million of low-cost debt to be financed from cash and other available liquidity. The deal is planned to be closed in H1 2024 and will add around 1.8 GW of gas-fired generation to the company’s portfolio.

Valuation

Valuating TransAlta using the Dividend Discount Model does not make sense, as the company is splitting its return to shareholders between dividends and share buybacks. Hence, the only feasible alternative remains the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF). My DCF analysis resulted in the target price of $12.32, which provides a 28% upside to the current price of the company’s common shares of $9.63 over the next 12 months.

The major assumptions used in the DCF analysis are as follows:

The company completes the acquisition of Heartland and adds renewable generation according to its long-term plan, reaching 10.3 GW in 2028. I assume it will add 500 MW of new renewable capacity per year thereafter until 2033.

During the first 10 years, the company’s Free Cash Flow will grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% per year.

The discount rate for the Cash Flow incorporates the expected interest rate cuts by the BOC.

The WACC and the long-term Growth Rate after the initial 10 years are 7.4% and 2.5% respectively.

Risks for common and preferred shares

The major downside risks to TransAlta’s investment

Regulatory uncertainty in Alberta’s electricity market is one of the major downside risks, as limitations on market electricity prices would lower the profitability of the company's merchant gas and hydro generation.

If Canada's economy slows, the demand for power will likely decrease, resulting in lower-than-projected market power prices.

Potential problems with the Heartland generation assets, both operational and related to power sales, as M&As often result in irrational pricing and/or additional Opex and Capex investment requirements.

As part of the company's debt is coming for refinancing, current high interest rates could negatively impact future cash flows.

One of the major assumptions for the company's DCF-based valuation is future cash flows from the projects under development. In the high interest rate environment, financial closure and construction of renewable power projects have become more challenging and could be less profitable.

The upside risks

The growing need for balancing and peaking power in Alberta, as well as higher gas prices caused by natural disasters, could result in higher than projected spot electricity prices.

The new regulation is likely to result in lower average prices but higher market price volatility, which could benefit merchant generators in the long term.

Lower interest rates will provide better refinancing opportunities and support the strong performance of the company’s common and preferred shares.

The company’s common shares are more susceptible to these risks than the preferred shares, as a sizable liquidity cushion protects preferreds.

Conclusion

The expected interest rate cuts by the BOC and FED are setting common and preferred shares of TransAlta Corporation for a strong performance over the next 6 to 12 months. In the case of common shares (TAC) and (TA:CA), my DCF analysis indicates a 28% upside based on growing long-term power prices and the successful implementation of new development projects and M&As.

The company’s preferred shares are an even more interesting investment. Series B preferreds with floating dividends (TA.PR.E:CA) currently provides a 10.2% yield. With higher for longer interest rates, they would continue to outperform most of the fixed dividend preferred share and money market investments over the next 6 to 12 months. As interest rates go down, the same will happen with the dividends for these floating preferreds. However, the BOC is not likely to cut rates dramatically, as this would result in importing inflation from the US. At the same time, a decrease in interest rates is likely to be reflected in the upward movement of the share price.

I also like the company’s Series G preferreds with fixed dividends (OTCPK:TA.PR.J:CA) (OTC:TRNPF) that will have their dividend rate recalculated on Monday, September 2. Based on the current 5-year GOC yield of 3.78% and spread of 3.8%, the fixed annual 5-year dividend after reset would amount to $1.895 per year, or a 52% upside to the current dividend of $1.247, resulting in an 8% yield based on the current price of $23.70. However, the interest rate cut by the BOC expected over the next 3 months would lower the future 5-year fixed yield, but it would also increase the share price. I also see a high likelihood of redemption for the company's preferred shares at $25 per share.