joey333

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) is in a critical period having sold off a major source of revenue, Cimerli, leading it to rely on revenues from its existing marketed drugs and the promise of further revenues from its developmental pipeline members. When I last wrote about CHRS in March, I rated the company a buy based on the promising signs from the launch of Udenyca Onbody and the promising data with developmental pipeline member casdozokitug in cancer. This article takes at another developmental pipeline member, CHS-114, which is set to produce data this weekend at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, and CHRS' recent earnings.

CHS-114

CHRS is developing an anti-CCR8 antibody with potential in cancer. CCR8 is a chemokine expressed on regulatory t-cells (Tregs) which can be found within tumors. These Tregs can play a role in suppressing the immune system response to cancer, and so depleting them could yield antitumor activity or increase the activity of other cancer drugs.

Slide introducing CHS-114. (CHRS Corporate Presentation, May 2024.)

At the ASCO 2024 annual meeting, running from May 31 to June 4, there is a presentation of the first clinical data with CHS-114 during a poster session on Saturday, June 1.

There is already an abstract available for that presentation, providing results as of December 15, 2023, when 15 patients had already received CHS-114 at doses of 5 to 700 mg every three weeks. The results note that adverse events were all grade 1 to grade 2, which is encouraging, in my opinion, especially given that the methods note the dose escalation work was set to evaluate doses of 5 to 1500 mg CHS-114, every three weeks. To be about halfway to the highest dose and still see only grade 1 or 2 events, albeit in a handful of patients, is a positive sign.

The phase 1 study of CHS-114 involves dose escalation, planned from 5 mg to 1500 mg every three weeks, and dose expansion work with CHS-114 as monotherapy and in combination with CHRS' anti-PD-1 antibody, toripalimab. (CHRS Corporate Presentation, May 2024.)

Of course, the poster itself may include more recent data and grade 3 or higher events could be seen even at existing doses by treating a larger number of patients. The methods also note further work planned on head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) with CHS-114, and combination work planned in HNSCC with CHS-114 and toripalimab.

Going beyond that, the abstract notes that peripherally, there was minimal detection of CCR8+ Tregs. Coherus already has a slide in its corporate presentation noting CCR8+ Treg depletion with CHS-114.

CCR8+ Treg proportions pre- and post-CHS-114 dosing. (CHRS Corporate Presentation, May 2024.)

Of course, data showing depletion of CCR8+ Tregs within tumors would be ideal, but those peripheral measurements already suggest the drug is doing what it is meant to do.

LM-108: A competing anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody

There is competition from other anti-CCR8 antibodies, one of which is LM-108. There is also data at ASCO from three-phase 1/2 studies of LM-108 in combination with anti-PD-1 agents in gastric cancer. Indeed, CHRS' toripalimab was one of the anti-PD-1 agents, according to the abstract which is now available. Notably, across the three studies of LM-108 in gastric cancer, 43 of 48 patients (89.6%) had received prior anti-PD-1 therapy. Despite only 5 of the patients being anti-PD-1 naïve, the combination seems to still have been moderately effective. Notably, 36 patients were efficacy evaluable and among them, the ORR was 36.1% (13/36 Patients). It seems likely, then, that there were some patients who progressed on anti-PD-1 agents and yet were able to get a response when taking a combination of LM-108 and an anti-PD-1 agent.

Since CHRS' CHS-114 has the same mechanism of action, I would expect that it would have a good chance of performing similarly to LM-108, although there are no guarantees. The LM-108 data are being presented at an oral abstract session at ASCO on June 3.

Financial Overview

With Q1 '24 earnings on May 9, 2024, CHRS announced a debt and royalty financing agreement which brought in $37.5M in exchange for royalties on future sales of Udenyca and Loqtorzi (mid-single digit of U.S. net sales), and set up a $38.7M term loan (with a 2029 maturity). The proceeds allowed CHRS to pay off the remaining $75M balance outstanding on the Pharmakon loan, and the new term loan doesn't mature until May 2029.

Slide noting select financial developments and guidance. Graphic on the left-hand side notes the new debt and royalty financing. (CHRS Corporate Presentation, May 2024.)

Total net product revenue for Q1'24 was $76.7M, although $28.2M of that came from CIMERLI which has now been divested. Udenyca sales grew 18% from Q4 '23 to $42.7M, although Loqtorzi's net revenue was $2M, albeit in its first quarter of sales. Yusimry (CHRS' Humira biosimilar) brought in net revenues of $3.9M, a 77% increase from the prior quarter. CHRS refers to Yusimry as a non-core product, and I believe they could look to sell the drug as they did with Cimerli.

In Q1 '24, R&D expense was $28.5M and SG&A expense was $56.5M. Net income was $102.9M, albeit aided by the Cimerli divestiture, bringing in cash proceeds of $187.8M. Net cash used in operating activities was $46.8M in Q1 '24. CHRS had cash of $259.8M at the end of Q1 '24, although $175M was used in April to partially repay the Pharmakon loan, which would then bring cash to $84.8M. Although CHRS will have brought in $37.5M in cash from the royalty financing and the term loan also provides $38.7M, those funds were used to pay off the remainder of the Pharmakon loan.

As a result, I'd estimate cash for CHRS of ~$85M, and when burning through cash at $46.8M per quarter, CHRS might have under two quarters of cash runway left at the end of Q1 '24, or cash until about the end of Q3 '24. Further, CHRS would have principal of $38.7M outstanding on the term loan, albeit the maturity is years away.

As of April 30, 2024, there were 114,725,740 shares of CHRS' common stock outstanding. CHRS has a market cap of $215.7M ($1.88 per share).

Addressing the cash situation

I see several possibilities to address CHRS' cash situation, firstly, product revenues from CHRS' remaining products can pick up. The launches of Loqtorzi and Udenyca Onbody are recent, Loqtorzi launched on January 2, 2024, and Udenyca Onbody launched in February 2024. The revenues from these drugs are likely to increase greatly quarter-over-quarter for the first couple of quarters as prescribers become familiar with the drugs. For example, Loqtorzi doesn't yet have a J-code and was only used in about 80 patients of a potential 2000 patients in Q1 '24, yet brought in $2M in revenue ($25K per patient during the quarter).

Finally, product-specific permanent J-Code has been granted by CMS and will take effect July 1, 2024. This will enable more efficient billing processes and speed the time to reimbursement for providers. Based on LOQTORZI these labeled indications, We estimate approximately 2,000 patients will fall within the addressable market opportunity for LOQTORZI with a hospital formulary conversion process underway, the enthusiasm, with which the community is embracing the product, we're building momentum as the launch continues. In Q1, approximately 80 patients received LOQTORZI treatment across all lines of therapy. Paul Reider, CHRS CCO, Q1 '24 earnings call.

As such, I see Q2 '24 revenues as likely to continue the trend of growth seen for CHRS' non-divested products that have been seen over the past five quarters.

Slide noting breakdown of revenues by product. (CHRS Corporate Presentation, May 2024.)

Beyond increases in product revenues, CHRS could bring in revenues in the near term by; selling Yusimry, and partnering with casdozokitug, which has shown promise in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and non small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), partnering with CHS-114, should it show promise, or using its existing at-the-market facility to sell stock. The latter option wouldn't be ideal, although CHRS did sell 650,005 shares in Q1 '24 to bring in net proceeds of $1.5M ($2.44 per share).

Conclusions

I still consider CHRS a buy because even though it will now be paying mid-single digit royalties on U.S. net sales of Loqtorzi and Udenyca, I see quarter-over-quarter growth of sales more than offsetting that, given increases in Udenyca market share, the recent launch of the Onbody form, and the recent launch of Loqtorzi. I think the next quarter of earnings should help to allay concerns over the company's cash, as could potential business development activities such as partnerships and focusing on core products (i.e., selling Yusimry).

Further, CHRS' pipeline looks strong. There is potential to expand the label of Loqtorzi with trials being run by collaborators like Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SHJBF), where a phase 3 in one type of lung cancer is underway, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO), where a pivotal trial is planned in oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC). Those studies are partner-funded, so could keep running, even if CHRS had to delay its own work on casdozokitug and CHS-114 to make its cash last while revenues from Loqtorzi and Udenyca Onbody potentially ramp up. Beyond Loqtorzi, casdozokitug does look promising in HCC and a phase 1b/2 trial is underway in NSCLC, which is set to produce data in H1'25.

Risks

The risks of any long in CHRS are several-fold, a few of which I'll note here. Firstly, CHRS' current cash balance might not even last to year-end 2024, if it were to continue burning cash at the current rate. Product revenues do need to pick up if CHRS doesn't bring in funds from elsewhere.

Secondly, although Loqtorzi is approved for nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a benefit in lung cancer or OPSCC isn't a given, so CHRS could fall if either of these trials produces negative results.

Lastly, CHS-114 might have shown early proof-of-concept in depleting CCR8+ Treg cells, but that doesn't mean the drug will show compelling benefit. If CHRS plans to push on with development, even if the early data disappoints, the stock could fall.

