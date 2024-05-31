Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

Heading into the summer months, it has been a cool start to the year for the Healthcare sector. The Health Care Select Sector SDPR ETF (XLV) is up just 4.2%, sharply underperforming the S&P 500 which is higher by 11%. What’s more, if you back out the stunning moves in GLP-1-related stocks, the area is even more uninteresting from a momentum point of view. But some stocks away from the miracle-drug niche have performed well.

I am downgrading shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) from a buy to a hold, primarily due to valuation, though its technical chart is appealing with the stock at all-time highs.

YTD Sector Performances: Healthcare Lagging

According to Bank of America Global Research, DaVita Inc. is a leading dialysis provider in the United States. The company operates over 2,700 outpatient clinics in the US and serves over 200,000 patients. DaVita also operates in countries outside of the US.

In early May, DaVita reported a solid quarterly report. Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $2.38 topped the Wall Street consensus forecast of $1.89 while revenue of $3.07 billion, up 7% year-on-year, was a modest beat. Digging into the report, better-than-expected pricing and expanded margins helped drive a 9% adjusted operating income beat, though its same-store sales volume growth was soft at less than 1% from year-ago levels.

The management team reaffirmed its annual volume growth to be in the 1-2% range and it upped its adjusted operating income guidance by $50 million at its low end. But the major risk with DVA is that GLP-1 weight-loss drugs could result in less demand for its services. It was recently reported that Novo Nordisk's Ozempic cuts mortality risk in kidney disease, but dialysis volumes are still expected to rise this year. Shares rose initially after the beat and raise, but the stock actually ended lower in the session after the earnings report by 5.5%.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising strongly this year but then EPS advances are seen moderating in the out years. Interestingly, the Seeking Alpha consensus outlook reveals a more measured and generally upbeat EPS trajectory, with operating EPS potentially topping $12 by 2026. DVA’s top line is expected to increase at a 3% to 5% rate over the next three years.

BofA is optimistic that a dividend could be paid next year, but the stock does not have a yield right now, but that is an upside catalyst to monitor. Still, DaVita is very free cash flow positive with healthy profitability fundamentals.

DaVita: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

My hold rating is largely due to the current valuation. While 16.5 times forward non-GAAP EPS is by no means egregious, it is three turns more expensive than the company’s long-term average. Bulls can counter by pointing out a low-teens per-share profit growth rate, which, using a PEG ratio, should warrant a P/E near 20, suggesting that a fair value on the stock is perhaps in the upper $100s.

But, using the more conservative measure, of a 15 multiple on $10 of operating EPS over the next 12 months, then the stock should be priced near $150, near where shares trade today.

DaVita: An Elevated P/E vs History, Pricey on a Cash Flow Basis

Compared to its peers, DVA features a lukewarm valuation grade while its growth rating is also not that impressive (though I assert an EPS growth pace near 10% through 2026 is indeed quite strong). The firm’s profitability metrics are very solid, so while the stock valuation is about fair, I see DaVita as a high-quality stock.

Sellside EPS estimates have also been to the good side and the company has beaten bottom-line forecasts in six consecutive quarters. Finally, share-price momentum is just about the best you will come across in its industry, and I will note key price points on the chart to monitor later in the article.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a shareholder meeting on Thursday, June 6th. The next volatility catalyst would come at its unconfirmed earnings date of Thursday, August 1st, 2024 (AMC).

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

One of the market leaders in the last six months, DVA’s chart appears strong. Notice in the graph below that shares finished last Thursday at a fresh all-time high, above $147. The recent rally has come alongside a weaker RSI momentum level, however, resulting in a potential bearish divergence signature. While that could be just a near-term development, it’s something that bears watching.

Bigger picture, I see support at the previous peak of $136 to $137 while an old gap lingers down at $115. The gap from March was filled during the March-April pullback while DVA’s long-term 200-day moving average is positively sloped, suggesting that the bulls are in control of the primary trend.

Overall, with a high amount of volume by price under the current trading level, the technical chart appears healthy for further gains ahead. DVA is a high-momentum stock right now despite its fair valuation.

DVA: Bullish Move to All-Time Highs, Rising 200dma, Bearish RSI Divergence Risk

The Bottom Line

I am downgrading DVA from a buy to a hold, despite its positive technical characteristics. EPS growth is also healthy in the years ahead following a solid Q1 report. So, I am somewhat reluctant to downgrade this one, but that’s what the valuation tells me today.