Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is a well-known mortgage real estate investment trust (or 'mREIT'). The company is popular with the investor community via its high-yielding common and preferred shares, with the added twist of fixed-to-floating conversion issues debated by the market for some of its preferred shares.

In this article, we are going to take a closer look at a new debt issuance from the company, debt which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker (NYSE:CIMN), representing 9.0% senior notes due 2029. We'll show readers why the debt is attractive at current levels, and walk them through the particularities of the underwriting process which provides for the current arbitrage opportunity.

Raising funding via debt issuance

Chimera chose to raise new funding via debt issuance, but CIMN is specifically targeted to retail investors via its listing via a ticker on the exchange:

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that it has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of $65 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.000% senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Company has applied to list the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CIMN" and expects trading in the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange to begin on May 28, 2024.

The majority of debt issuance is done via CUSIP only, and is done in the over-the-counter ('OTC') market. Investors can still purchase bonds via their brokerage accounts, but there are minimum required amounts (sometimes as high as $100,000) and the bid/ask spread is wider.

The new notes, as per their prospectus, have a $25/share principal amount, pay 9% quarterly starting August 15, and have a defined maturity date of May 15, 2029:

Details (Prospectus)

Please note there is also an optional redemption date starting May 15, 2026, for the issuance. We are of the opinion the company will call the notes in early 2027, if the forward rates environment materializes, and the current issuance was done to fund at an attractive rate for a shorter period of time.

If we look at the company's Series A preferred shares, Chimera Investment Corporation PFD SER A (CIM.PR.A) we will notice they are trading at a 9.3% current yield, but are perpetual. If CIM had raised new funding via preferred equity, they would have probably incurred yields in excess of 10% given the 5-year non-call period and current environment (CIM.PR.A is now callable at any point in time).

Funding via an instrument such as CIMN is attractive from a low-cost perspective, and ability to refinance down the road via a preferred share issuance when rates are lower.

New issuance arbitrage

An investor in this space needs to understand how new debt/preferred shares issuances work. Firstly, a consortium of investment banks underwrote the offering:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., and Piper Sandler & Co. served as joint book-running managers for the offering. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP acted as legal advisor to the Company. Venable LLP acted as Maryland counsel to the Company. Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to the joint book-running managers.

What this actually means is that the above banks gave CIM money, having purchased the debt:

Funds (Prospectus)

The banks gave CIM $62.9 million, or basically bought the debt at a price of $24.21/share. The underwriters are thus assuming the risk of any significant price drop right after the issuance. The banks get paid to buy the debt and then sell it in the market. If the calculations are correct, the banks will make a profit via the spread from the market price versus their purchase price of $24.21/share.

Because ultimately none of the banks want this debt on their balance sheet, they will sell a significant amount of shares in the first weeks after issuance, thus offering the shares at a reduced price.

Via the underwriting process there is always an arbitrage to be had in the first weeks after listing because the banks have an incentive to sell the debt at a slightly lower price in order to get it off their books. We saw this with PMTU (covered here):

PMTU Price (Seeking Alpha)

The debt from PennyMac traded down to $24/share in the weeks after issuance, only to rise above par after the banks distributed the notes to investors. Expect a similar situation for CIMN, where the first three weeks are going to see weak price action, only for the notes to pull back to par after the banks have dumped all their inventory.

Will Chimera redeem expensive floating rate debt?

An interesting conundrum in the market right now is around the company redeeming expensive floating rate preferred shares via the CIMN issuance:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to finance the acquisition of mortgage assets including residential mortgage loans, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS and other targeted assets, and for other general corporate purposes such as repayment of outstanding indebtedness or to pay down other liabilities, working capital and for liquidity needs.

As a reminder, the Series B from CIM has just switched to floating, with a huge dividend adjustment as reported by Seeking Alpha:

Chimera Investment Corporation PFD SER B (CIM.PR.B) declares $0.7094/share quarterly dividend. Forward yield 11.38%. Payable July 1; for shareholders of record June 3; ex-div June 3.

There might be some speculation that some CIMN funds will be used to repay CIM.PR.B. However, the series B is very large:

Financial Statement (Annual Report)

There is roughly $130 million in Series B outstanding, thus CIMN does not even amount to half of the Series B. We are therefore of the opinion that the company will only use the funds sparely for such endeavor, with most of the issuance going towards purchasing distressed and high-yielding opportunities in the market.

If CIM was serious about redeeming the Series B, then it would have done a larger note issuance, or talked about doing further debt placements. We feel new preferred issuance in today's macro environment is very expensive from a net cost basis. Thus, the company might just stay pat.

Conclusion

CIMN is a new bond issuance from Chimera. The debt is exchange-listed and has a $25/share par value with a May 2029 maturity date. The notes are callable starting May 2026, and come with a 9% coupon. We are of the opinion that the company will call these as interest rates normalize, and have a three-year duration penciled in (i.e., 2027 maturity date). The notes have just been listed by the underwriters, and they currently come at a discount given the banks are taking the debt off their balance sheet. CIMN is senior to the company's preferred equity and comes with a 'BBB' investment grade rating from Egan-Jones Ratings Company. We like the current high yield and the investment grade rating, and are of the opinion the notes will trade back to par once the banks finish unloading their shares.