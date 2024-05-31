CIMN: New Bond From Chimera, 9.2% Current Yield

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.49K Followers

Summary

  • Chimera Investment Corporation has issued $65 million in 9.000% senior notes due 2029, listed on the NYSE under the ticker CIMN.
  • The issuance provides an attractive low-cost funding option for CIM, compared to raising funds through preferred equity.
  • The underwriting process creates an arbitrage opportunity, with the notes initially priced at a discount before potentially trading back to par.
  • The debt is callable starting May 2026 and is senior to the company's preferred equity series.
  • CIM could use some funds from the debt issuance to retire the now expensive Series B preferred equity, which has switched to a floating rate.

Collage image of hands interacting with bar graph

We Are

Thesis

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is a well-known mortgage real estate investment trust (or 'mREIT'). The company is popular with the investor community via its high-yielding common and preferred shares, with the added twist of fixed-to-floating conversion issues debated by the

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.49K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIMN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CIMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CIMN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIMN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News