Just_Super

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) reported reasonable Q1 results, but is the latest in a string of software companies to note unexpected weakness and give soft forward guidance. This is particularly problematic for MongoDB, as the company already had a relatively high valuation given its recent financial performance.

I previously suggested that MongoDB was still facing a weak demand environment and that this would continue to impact near-term growth. I also believed that softening growth and increasing investments set the stock up for further declines, and this has proven to be the case, with the MongoDB share price down over 30% since then.

Despite current weakness, I remain a believer in MongoDB long term, though. The company still has a very low market share, a strong competitive position, and should be highly profitable in time. Forward returns should be fairly strong from current levels over a long enough time frame, but MongoDB could be in for an extended period of weakness, as the slower than expected start to the year for both Atlas consumption growth and new workload wins will have a downstream impact over the rest of the financial year. Given where interest rates are and the overall level of growth in the software industry, valuations in general need to move a lot lower. MongoDB could get dragged lower as the market digests the reality of the current spending environment.

Market Conditions

Atlas consumption growth was below expectations in Q1, with weakness observed across most of MongoDB's customer segments and geographies. The growth of recently acquired workloads began to slow in the first quarter, with MongoDB suggesting its focus on acquiring new workloads could have inadvertently led to the onboarding of workloads with less growth potential. While attributing poor results to the macro environment could be something of a cop-out, this actually seems to be the case based on the poor results recently reported by a number of software peers.

AWS revenue growth appears to have stabilized in recent quarters, which could suggest that MongoDB’s growth will find a bottom towards the end of the year. There is a risk that AWS’ revenue growth softens further, though, given recent software weakness. It is probably worthwhile noting that the hyperscalers are exposed to demand from AI training, though, which doesn’t translate to growth for a company like MongoDB. MongoDB has suggested that it is seeing a lot of experimentation by its customers, but that there are not many AI apps in production at scale.

A charitable explanation of current software weakness would be that IT budgets are being directed towards AI initiatives, pressuring spending in other areas. Not all companies are trying to stock up on GPUs or train massive models though, and even among the hyperscalers, it is difficult to see a large AI tailwind. I think that the more likely explanation is that with rates now expected to remain higher for longer, customers are renewing cost-cutting efforts. Given the nature of MongoDB's business, its weakness more likely reflects poor growth in the businesses of its customers.

Figure 1: MongoDB and AWS Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

It is interesting that weakness hasn't shown up in the number of job openings mentioning MongoDB in the job requirements. This aligns with the fact that MongoDB's customer base continues to grow at a fairly healthy pace. MongoDB is dependent on workload growth rather than head count expansion, though.

Figure 2: Job Openings Mentioning MongoDB in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

MongoDB has been trying to grow its sales capacity, due in part to under-hiring in FY24. The company believes that it is under-penetrated and wants to invest to capitalize on the large and growing opportunity ahead of it. This will probably be problematic from a profitability perspective in 2024.

Figure 3: MongoDB Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

MongoDB Business Updates

MongoDB has been focused on capturing new workloads by specifically incentivizing its sales force and making it easier to migrate relational data. The fact that the company is struggling to attract new workloads is therefore a large blow. This situation is exacerbated by the fact that growth from recently acquired workloads was poor in the first quarter. MongoDB is now trying to incentivize the acquisition of workloads with higher growth potential to address this. The company is also going to shift the focus of its sales efforts to enterprise customers, as it believes that this segment is capable of generating a higher ROI at the moment. MongoDB also wants to drive more of a top-down sales motion by focusing on AI and modernizing legacy applications.

MongoDB has stated that its customers recognize the importance of modernizing legacy applications, and that this is being aided by the growing importance of AI. MongoDB already offers a relational migrator to automate schema transformation and data migration. Rewriting application code remains labor-intensive, though. MongoDB hopes to address this with the help of AI and, based on early pilots, believes that it can reduce the effort needed for app modernization by around 50%. Customers are reportedly interested in this capability and MongoDB plans on increasing its investment in this area.

MongoDB also recently launched its AI Application Program, which is designed to help customers build and deploy applications that leverage generative AI. MongoDB is offering customers reference architectures for different use cases, pre-built integrations and professional services. The program is in partnership with the hyperscalers, foundation model providers, and industry-leading consultancies. This type of initiative is a good way for MongoDB to position itself to benefit from generative AI. I am not particularly bullish about the near-term potential of LLMs given their limitations, though.

Financial Analysis

MongoDB generated $451 million USD revenue in Q1, an increase of 22% YoY. Atlas revenue grew 32% and now represents 70% of total revenue. While MongoDB continues to win incremental Enterprise Advanced workloads, the revenue contribution from multi-year EA contracts was below expectations in Q1, which has an outsized impact due to ASC606 accounting.

MongoDB expects $460-464 million USD revenue in the second quarter, an increase of 9% YoY at the midpoint. For the full financial year, $1.88-1.90 billion USD revenue is anticipated, representing a 12% growth rate. While this is weak, there is roughly a 6% headwind from the absence of revenue related to unused Atlas commitments and less multi-year license revenue. Non-Atlas revenue is expected to be down mid-single digits in FY2025.

Figure 4: MongoDB Revenue Growth and Services Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

Growth of MongoDB's customer base remains relatively healthy, particularly among larger customers. The company's net ARR expansion rate was above 120% in the first quarter, although this is a backward-looking measure that will likely decline going forward.

Table 1: MongoDB Customers (source: Created by author using data from MongoDB) Figure 5: MongoDB Customers (source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

MongoDB’s gross profit margin was down slightly in Q1, which was attributed to a shift in revenue mix towards Atlas. The company's services gross profit margins also continue to decline. I view services as a customer acquisition tool and believe this is indicative of a weaker demand environment.

Operating profit margins also came under pressure, which is unsurprising given MongoDB’s growth investments and softer than expected consumption growth. With growth declining going forward, I expect MongoDB's margins to continue dropping, particularly if the company chooses to continue expanding its sales force. Profitability is probably the biggest knock against MongoDB's business at this time. Even though it is cash flow positive, the company's losses are relatively large given its size and growth rate.

Figure 6: MongoDB Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

Conclusion

While it is natural to question the health of MongoDB's after this type of slowdown, a range of metrics (Atlas growth, win rates, net ARR expansion rate, expansion of the customer base, continued hiring, gross profit margins) suggest that it is primarily due to the macro environment.

MongoDB now appears attractively priced given its long-term potential. The questions for investors are how severe the current slowdown will be and how long it will last. If MongoDB's growth drops into the single digits and remains there for an extended period, the stock could still drop significantly further. While investors have generally demonstrated a lot of faith in MongoDB's business and a willingness to look through temporary weakness, late 2022 should serve as a reminder of the potential downside risk.