National Vision Holdings: Strong Catalyst To Help Business Achieve High End Of Guidance

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment overview

I give a buy rating for National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) as I expect the rollout of remote exam capabilities to help drive an acceleration in same-store sales performance, enabling EYE to meet the high end of its FY24 guidance. If EYE does beat guidance, I would expect the market to react very positively (consensus upgrades their estimates), and valuation should recover back to 10x forward EBITDA, which was where EYE was trading pre-1Q24 results.

Business description

EYE is one of the leading optical retailers in the US, with a focus on offering value products to target lower-end customer groups. There are two key brands that EYE operates: Eyeglass World and America’s Best. As of 1Q24, EYE has 1,201 stores across the nation, with total sales of around $556 million. EYE's competitive advantage stems from its large scale, which gives: (1) it closer proximity to consumers using its large base of ~1.2k stores, which is important because consumers typically visit an optical retailer to take an eye vision test before purchasing; (2) large scale also means more purchasing power, which reduces the cost of inventory; and this is important because EYE competes in the value space.

In EYE’s latest 1Q24 earnings, announced on 8 May 2024, net revenue came in flat compared to 1Q23 at $560.9 million, beating consensus estimate of $553 million, supported by adj. same-store-sales [SSS] growth of 0.4%, which was driven by higher ticket sizes. However, a gross margin of 54.2% also came in lower than consensus estimate of 54.47%, largely dragged down by higher optometrist-related costs and a lower eyeglass mix. Adj EBITDA saw $59 million, also failing to meet consensus estimates of $60.8 million.

Macro impacting near-term performance

EYE’s share price took a bit a hit after the 1Q24 earnings release, dropping from ~$19 to $15 today, a delta of ~20%. There are a couple of reasons why the market drove such a big share price drop, in my opinion.

Starting with the SSS performance, it was horrible, coming in just 0.4% in 1Q24, and while there was a slight improvement exiting the quarter (in March and April saw low-single-digit SSS growth), this is relatively poor given the better tax refund environment. As such, on a like-for-like basis, 1Q24 actually did a lot worse than 1Q23.

Next, the macro environment is creating challenges, especially for retailers like EYE, which appeal to the lower-end consumer. Due to sticky inflation, low-income consumers continue to adopt a cost-conscious mindset, which leads them to hold back on their spending. A major comment made by management that, I believe, spooked investors is that if the lower-end consumer continues to lag, there will be a revenue shift as cash-paying customers take the two-pair offer, and until cash-paying consumers come back, there will be lower eyeglass sales.

Finally, on the call, management stated that if March and April comps of low-single-digit percentage were to continue, it would only get them to the low end of their guided revenue range for the year, implying an 8% y/y decline, the largest annual decline that EYE has ever seen. The low end of the guide also missed consensus pre-result FY24 annual expectation for ~$1.98 billion.

Remote rollout is going to be meaningful

However, I see very strong catalysts that could drive up SSS performance from the low single-digit percentage seen in March and April to high-to-high single-digits (pre-covid average SSS growth), and this could potentially lead to EYE achieving the high level of management’s guidance. The key catalyst here is EYE’s remote rollout in Texas, which I note is not part of management FY24 guidance.

For starters, when I say remote, I mean remote exam technology. I see this as a game changer for EYE in Texas because it is currently America’s Best’s largest market, and rolling out remote exam capabilities there should have a meaningful impact in the 2H of the year. EYE currently operates 130 America’s Best stores in Texas. Assuming that the number of dark stores (those with no optometrists) and dim stores (stores with some optometrists but below desired levels) in Texas is similar to that of the overall chain (dark stores represented a low-single-digit mix of total America’s Best Fleet and dim stores represented a high-single-digit of the fleet as per the 4Q23 earnings call), then the introduction of remote medicine could meaningfully improve operations at around a high-single-digit percentage of the total fleet in Texas.

The impact from this rollout is going to be huge because it enables double-digit productivity in sales (as per the 3Q23 earnings call) for these dark/dim stores. Looking back into EYE’s 4Q23 results, we can also see a clear positive impact from deploying remote eye exam capabilities: America’s Best SSS growth went from -13% in 2Q22 to exiting FY23 with 7.2% SSS growth (almost 20 points improvement) in 4Q23 after deploying more than 500 stores with remote eye exam capabilities.

If we assume that the America’s Best stores in Texas will see a similar improvement in SSS, using the same improvement of 20 points as an estimate, this implies an SSS uplift contribution of ~200 bps to total SSS growth. Note that EYE continues to make good progress on rolling out remote exams across other fleets, and those should help to drive another low-single-digit contribution easily. Altogether, the continuous rollout of remote exam capabilities itself could contribute an additional mid-single-digit SSS contribution. On top of the low single-digit SSS performance in April (which seems to be the baseline SSS performance, assuming the macroclimate doesn’t get worse), I see a possibility for SSS performance to accelerate to high single-digits over the next few quarters.

May Investing Ideas

Bridging to FY24 guidance, a potential high-single-digits guide + ~11% decline in store (assuming the same in 1Q24 for the rest of FY24), translates to revenue decline of low-single-digits, which is the high end of guidance.

Valuation

Consensus is currently expecting FY24 revenue of $1.91 billion, which is a 10% y/y decline. If I am right, EYE should see only low-single-digit declines, and assuming low-single-digits = 3%, EYE should achieve FY24 revenue of $2.06 billion, beating consensus estimates by ~8%. Assuming EYE can sustain the same adj. EBITDA margin (13.7%) as it did in FY23 (it should be able to do so given better productivity from more remote exam capabilities deployed), EYE should deliver ~$261 million of EBITDA.

When management commented that EYE may achieve the low end of the guidance, the market reacted by pushing down valuation (forward EBITDA basis) from ~10x to 8.5x. I would expect the market to rerate EYE upwards to 10x if the business beat consensus by an 8% margin.

May Investing Ideas

Overall, I see potential for EYE to go back to where it was trading just 2 months ago at ~$23.

Risk

Central to my buy rating is that EYE successfully rolls out the remote exam capabilities to all its Texas stores and remaining fleet without any hiccups. In the event that this is not executed properly, there will be no catalyst to drive SSS performance upwards, and with the current macro conditions (that is not looking bright as rates are expected to stay higher for longer), EYE may very well achieve the low end of its guide, and the store remains range bound.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for EYE. The key catalyst is the upcoming rollout of remote exam capabilities in Texas, a major market for EYE. This technology has a proven track record of boosting sales productivity, and I believe has the potential to push SSS growth to high single-digits and enabling EYE to achieve the high end of its FY24 guidance. Consequently, beating guidance should trigger a positive market reaction, with valuation recovering to pre-earnings levels. The main risk lies in the successful execution of the remote exam rollout.