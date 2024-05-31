National Vision Holdings: Strong Catalyst To Help Business Achieve High End Of Guidance

May Investing Ideas profile picture
May Investing Ideas
179 Followers

Summary

  • My recommendation is a buy due to the rollout of remote exam capabilities, which is expected to drive same-store sales and improve valuation.
  • EYE is a leading optical retailer in the US, focusing on value products for lower-end customers.
  • The introduction of remote exam technology in Texas could significantly improve operations and contribute to high single-digit same-store sales growth.

Portrait of happy man talking selfie

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment overview

I give a buy rating for National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) as I expect the rollout of remote exam capabilities to help drive an acceleration in same-store sales performance, enabling EYE to meet

This article was written by

May Investing Ideas profile picture
May Investing Ideas
179 Followers
I am an individual investor that is now fully focus on managing my own capital that I have saved up over the years. My investing background spreads across a wide spectrum as I believe there are merits to each approach, for instance: Fundamental investing [Bottoms-up etc.], Technical investing [historical charts analysis], and to some extend momentum investing [share price reaction post earnings etc.]. Over the years, I have used the positive aspects of each approach to hone my investing process. The reason to write on SeekingAlpha is to use this platform as a tracker for my investing ideas performance, and also to connect with like-minded investors that have the same investing interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EYE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EYE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EYE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News