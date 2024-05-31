AI Stocks, ETF Picks, And The Case For $5K Gold And $200K Bitcoin

bodnarchuk

By Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief, MoneyShow

Michael Lee, a 20-plus-year veteran of the financial services industry and founder of Michael Lee Strategy, discusses the outlook for stocks, gold, and cryptocurrencies - plus the "arms race" that is minting profits for properly positioned investors.

Transcript

Larson: Hello and welcome to our latest MoneyShow Money Masters Podcast segment. I'm Mike Larson, editor-in-chief at Money Show. And today I’m pleased to welcome Michael Lee, founder of Michael Lee Strategy, to the show. Mike, how are you?

Lee: Mike, I'm doing great, man. How are you doing?

Larson: I'm doing great. Doing great. Glad you could make it. Let's just start with the big picture, right? I mean, where are we when it comes to the economy/growth/inflation situation right now, in your opinion?

Lee: So, I don't think the economy's necessarily good. I think it's being advertised as something that it's not. Like we saw with housing data today - I know this is not going to air on the day - but it gets revised lower, just like a lot of the employment data. It's reported as one thing and they later revise it lower.

That being said, we're not going into a recession anytime soon. I think inflation's probably sticky, north of where the Fed's target is. But it's not re-accelerating in a violent fashion.

Larson: Okay. You know, as we're recording, we've just gotten some news about inflation growth maybe picking up a little bit more. Like you said, some of the numbers earlier this year haven't really given the Fed a lot of comfort. So, how do you think the Fed handles that kind of that kind of data?

Lee: Yeah, so look, I think no matter what, we're getting 25 basis points before the election. Like I, I view the Fed as a political entity, not one that's focused on monetary policy or something that, you know, what it's supposed to be. I think the Fed can easily get away with the 25-basis point cut before the election, because it will do very little to make a difference. It's how they're signaling after this.

But on a broad scale, the Fed, they're not going to raise rates, right? I think the chances of that are zero. Inflation would really have to get ugly. And you saw in 2021 how hesitant they were, how slow they moved as inflation was like the worst in 40 years. For us to get another hike from here, the world is really going to have to change.

And that time frame between when the Fed stops raising and starts cutting is historically a pretty spectacular period for stocks. And I think quantitative easing, or the stopping of quantitative tightening and then quantitative easing, will probably come before aggressive rate cuts. But in my mind, we've already moved to expanding liquidity. Even if it's just the reduction of quantitative tightening, you have an expanding economy, albeit not that great. And then you have growing earnings. And I think the story of earnings this quarter is the earnings increasing intra-quarter via analyst estimates. So, the history of analyst estimates as they come out, they're way too bullish. And they reduce, reduce, reduce into a quarter. And then the companies beat those reduced estimates, okay? It's almost never that you get a quarter where estimates for the quarter and for the rest of the year are raised intra-quarter, intra-earnings season.

And so, that's what we’ve got. So, this is what I call the trifecta of a golden era for stocks. You have expanding liquidity, expanding economy, growing earnings, okay? People hate it, but that's what we've seen since 2009 - when these things are in place, the market goes higher.

Larson: Okay, let's talk about earnings a little bit more. Obviously, the big news is out of some of these tech behemoths - Nvidia (NVDA), of course recently. What is your thought on earnings growth? Where are you seeing some of the best numbers, and where are there maybe some laggards that you'd be looking to avoid as we roll into Q2 here?

Lee: So, look, I think with AI, what's going on there, it's revolutionary. The greatest technology upgrade cycle in the history of the world, and it's going to be by a wide margin. People want to draw comparisons to the Internet bubble. You know, there's probably some bubble-like names out there, but as we're recording this, Nvidia reported last night, it's up 10% today.

I'll tell you right now, Nvidia is still undervalued, in my opinion, by about 25% from where it should be today. The street expects Nvidia's growth to kind of flatline, right? They're going to stay at this level, and then this hockey stick that they're experiencing will just end. I don't buy it, I'm sure it'll level off. And I'm sure at some point, what you're seeing with Nvidia, they'll start to see declines because there are a lot of one-time events happening. But I think it's a lot further in the future.

And then what you're seeing in Nvidia, with Nvidia's earnings, okay, you'll also see that in Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT), because a new generation of computing power is now available that wasn't available 18 months ago. So, you have an arms race again with every single major company in the world. Everybody that wants to go ahead and run a data center, run computers, wants to keep up with their competitors is going to need an Nvidia or Nvidia-like chip. It's not just for artificial intelligence.

So, that is what's driving the earnings growth. Those are the biggest names across the S&P 500, too. So again, it's hard to overstate how significant Amazon’s, Google’s, Microsoft's earnings were in that they're extremely aggressive estimates for their cloud computing, which they all beat handily. And then the estimates going on for the rest of the year, which are extremely aggressive, you know, so they beat and raised. We just got the same thing from Nvidia. Companies of this size or this scale - this has never happened before. And so, we are seeing a broadening out of stocks and everything's hitting new highs. Most people want to say, well, I want to buy things cheap. Like, I don't know about you, Mike, but if it's not on sale, it's typically not for me. But when stocks hit new highs, that typically means new highs are on the way.

So, I very much favor this “Magnificent Seven” trade from a risk-reward standpoint, even though we're seeing a broadening of the rally. And then, you know, on the heels of that, you have utilities, because the United States is looking at the first energy consumption growth in a very, very long time.

And then, just if you look at history, when your energy consumption is growing, that just spells out awesome things for your overall economy to come. How our grid is going to handle that is another discussion with the EPA and what they want to do to our grid and solar, which at best provides 30% of what fossil fuels do. But look, these are good signs. And then you hear, like the CEO Alex Karp of Palantir saying Europe is not investing in this, okay? This is a U.S. thing where the U.S. is miles ahead, and we're the ones dumping money into it. Yeah, I'm sure there are probably some risks to AI, like vis-a-vis “Terminator 2,” but I don't know that we're there yet.

So, my biggest positions in my model ETF portfolio are XLC, the communication sector. So, Google's cheap. And I think Facebook (META) getting destroyed last quarter because they're investing in $40 billion in AI is just quite possibly one of the stupidest things I've ever seen Wall Street do. It's because they wasted so much money in the Metaverse. But the Metaverse is like a nerd utopia with no core value to the rest of their business. Whereas what is AI as we know it now? It's the repackaging of data, okay, and taking that data and monetizing it for the purpose of advertising. So, that's what AI does, that's what Facebook does. So, for Facebook to invest as heavily in AI, it's like peanut butter and jelly or like chocolate chips and cookies. Like they make perfect sense. So, I'd imagine the return on that investment will be spectacular. Or the firm, they're going to cement their lead in this online advertising race with higher targeted ads. Pretty spectacular stuff going on with them.

So, I favor that trade even though the market rally is broadening out. But I think from a risk, whatever happens to the economy, whatever happens elsewhere, I'm going to basically say this Mag Seven - maybe not so much Tesla (TSLA) or a Netflix (NFLX) - but everybody else is just really ringing the register as far as the eye could see.

Larson: Great stuff there. You know, I am a little hungry, talking about chocolate chips and cookies and so on. But, in any event, we’ve talked about tech. We've covered that. You talked about XLC, some other sector groups and even utilities there, which obviously historically is a defensive sector but now it can almost be like a growth play.

What are your thoughts on commodities? I mean, that's been a big part of the market, lately a lot of people talk about copper, gold, silver and that kind of thing. I was wondering if you had any thoughts there.

Lee: So, first of all, oil. Look, I think it's the opposite of what you might think, in that Trump would be a more fossil fuel-friendly president than Joe Biden. But because of that, I'm nervous to get long energy and to get long oil. And I think if Trump wins, you could see $40-45 a barrel of oil, and stocks will reflect that.

In terms of gold, we're creating a new trillion dollars of debt every hundred days. And then gold had some important technical barriers to break through, in like the $2,120-2,200 mark. We're past there. I think next up for gold is roughly $5,000. I think it takes a couple of years to play that out. But I am long gold in my model portfolios vis a vis an ETF, I own physical gold personally. And then you know, silver looks like it's breaking out. If you want to play with silver, that's up to you. I've been fooled by it too many times. I don't trade copper.

What I am enthusiastic about, though, is Bitcoin for the same reasons as, you know, gold, because of a new trillion dollars’ worth of debt every hundred days. And at every turn, our Treasury Department, our Federal Reserve, our Congress does everything they can to delegitimize the dollar and just continue printing money. And now with Ethereum looking like it's going to get approved in an ETF. You have Bitcoin involved in ETFs. And the Bitcoin ETF is not even available for advisors to solicit at some of the larger wirehouses. We are in the beginning stages. They're in their historical trading pattern, they're triple of the previous cycle high. I see a $200,000 Bitcoin in the next 18 months, maybe sooner. So, I love those. Like, I love them.

Larson: Got it, got it. We've talked a lot about what you do like - sectors, asset classes, and so on. Anything that you think is just kind of in the penalty box for you? Or something you want to avoid in this market, and if so, why?

Lee: Yeah. You know, the consumer discretionary, consumer staples. You see TJ Maxx (TJX) and Walmart (WMT) outperforming because higher-end customers, higher-income families are now trading down. But what does that say about the health of the consumer? You have credit card debt at an all-time high. Your default rates, delinquency rates are at an all-time high. Subprime, used car loans, all-time default rate all-time high. Some really ugly data is starting to bubble up with the consumer. And, you know, I don't think that affects like really the top 10-20% of consumers. But I don't know if that's enough to power all these stocks. And then you combine that with Target (TGT) just really being, you know, like an awesome product but a horribly run company. I’m avoiding those consumer sectors.

So, the XLY is the big consumer sector ETF. I don't own it, but I own Amazon as a proxy for it in my model portfolios. But that's more to go along with the long tech, long communications theme. Because it's really, even though it's such a huge consumer name, what drives the stock is its cloud computing business.

Larson: Got it. Mike, in the time we have left, you're going to be obviously joining us at the MoneyShow Masters Symposium in Las Vegas this August. You're going to be doing a couple of things with Luke Lloyd and talking about the intersection of politics and economics. Any sneak peek you want to give? Sort of how this election situation has to factor into an investor's viewpoint and the tactics they use?

Lee: Yeah, absolutely. I don't want to give away too much, but like a lot of what's being talked about in the media as to the similarities between what you'll get from Trump and from Biden are just false. If you're looking at the policy platforms for this Trump administration, there are going to be some fundamentally different things that can implement it, and there's going to be some things that change.

On the other side, it's going to have a massive effect on interest rates, on energy and a lot of the names that are out there. I would say, you know, part of the reason why I like these big tech names is because no matter what happens, like they're off to the races. So there's a little spoiler for you there. But how these other things start to play out - they will make massive differences.

And I'll just, I'll just remind everybody that was there in Orlando last fall that I was talking about Nvidia at $400 or $500, and now we're at a thousand. I was talking about Bitcoin at like $30,000 or $35,000, now it's at 70,000. Amongst others that are doubles or bigger in this situation.

Larson: That's great stuff there. You know, Nvidia technically is going to get back to a hundred bucks, but only because it's splitting ten for one, right?

Lee: Yes! Which is like, you're getting the same thing. It's like you order a large pizza and cut it four ways or 16 ways - still the same large pizza. But, from someone who eats a lot of pizza, I feel a lot better about the little slices. Just the same way investors like to buy $100 stocks than they like $5,000 stocks.

Larson: Got it. Well, Mike, thank you so much for your insights again today.

Lee: Awesome, Mike, thank you very much.

Originally published on MoneyShow.com