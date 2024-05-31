AI Stocks, ETF Picks, And The Case For $5K Gold And $200K Bitcoin

May 31, 2024 11:50 AM ETXLC, NVDA, NVDA:CA, WTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, ARKK, DTEC, IGPT, GOOG:CA, GOOGL, GOOG, MSFT:CA, MSFT, AMZN:CA, AMZN, IDU, XLU, VPU, PUI, JXI, FXU, PSCU, ECLN, FUTY, RNRG, UTES, JHMU, RSPU, USO, UNG, UCO, BNO, SCO, BOIL, USL, DBO, UGA, KOLD, USOI, NRGU, UNL, OILK, DBE, GRNTF, USAI, JJETF, VDE, VENAX, VITAX, OLOXF, XLE, IYE, OIH, IXC, RSPG, PXI, FXN, FCG, PSCE, FILL, FENY, FTXN, HDRO, SOLR, CNRG, PXE, PXJ, IEO, IEZ, XES, XOP, CRAK, BTC-USD, GBTC, BTG-USD, BCH-USD, BCHG, OBTC, XBTC, BITO, DBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, PHYS:CA, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM3 Comments
MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.6K Followers

Summary

  • Michael Lee, financial services industry veteran and founder of Michael Lee Strategy, discusses the outlook for stocks, gold, and cryptocurrencies.
  • Michael thinks the economy will avoid recession, even as inflation remains sticky, and that this should be a "pretty spectacular period for stocks" for three key reasons.
  • He adds that the AI boom is real, that Nvidia is still 25% undervalued, and that XLC makes a much better sector ETF play than XLY.
  • Michael also thinks surging debt and dollar debasement should power gold toward $5,000 and Bitcoin toward $200,000 - and he recommends investing in both.

Golden Bitcoin Coin and mound of gold

bodnarchuk

By Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief, MoneyShow

Michael Lee, a 20-plus-year veteran of the financial services industry and founder of Michael Lee Strategy, discusses the outlook for stocks, gold, and cryptocurrencies - plus the "arms race" that is minting profits for properly positioned investors.

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.6K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLC--
Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
NVDA:CA--
NVIDIA Corporation
WTAI--
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
THNQ--
Robo Global® Artificial Intelligence ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News