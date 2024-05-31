The Economy Is Changing: Be Careful About What Data You Are Using

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In the past few months, I have expressed growing concern about the fact that, whereas many of the "aggregate" economic data coming out have shown that the economy is putting on a remarkable performance, there is a lot of individual discontent in the country concerning the difficulties some people are experiencing.

Economic growth seems to be doing OK. The unemployment rate is near its 50-year low. Inflation is falling. And, the stock markets keep rising.

Still, you hear people complaining that incomes are showing little or no increase. People are out of jobs...and, people are leaving the labor markets. And, you hear that some people are really suffering because of rising prices.

And, you hear that only certain sectors of the stock market are rising and that most of the gains are in a very small number of companies.

The position I have taken on this issue is that currently there appears to be a very real split between the macroeconomic situation and the microeconomic situation.

The macroeconomic statistics seem to be holding up well and can legitimately be used to present the very favorable things that are going on.

The microeconomic statistics seem to be showing a rather dismal picture in various areas and are contributing to the "not-so-good" picture of how the American economy is functioning.

What is the correct view of the situation? Which is the argument that we should put our trust in?

My view up to this point was expressed in the recent post, "The Micro View of the Economy is More Relevant than the Macro View."

This choice is made because the actions taking place in individual markets and specific geographic areas seem increasingly relevant to the people of the United States, not what is happening to the whole economy in an aggregate sense.

For example, the performance of the U.S. economy, as a whole, seems primarily dependent upon the technological sector.

The United States economy is going through a tremendous transition period, in which "information-based" systems seem to be dominating what is taking place. And, we have digital currencies. We have cryptocurrencies. We have Artificial Intelligence. And so on, and so on, and so on...

How this seems to be playing out in the economy as a whole is very similar to what is playing out in the stock markets.

James Mackintosh captures this in his recent piece in the Wall Street Journal:

"Remember all the bulls earlier this year getting excited that the rally was broadening out beyond the Magnificent Seven stocks, and how wider gains were a sign that the market's rise was sustainable?"

"This month, as indexes hit records, just four giant technology stocks added more market value than the rest of the S&P 500 put together. A brief burst of outperformance by smaller stocks seems to have petered out."

"Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet between them have added over $1.4 trillion this month, more than the other 296 stocks that rose put together. Half the gain was just one company, chipmaker Nvidia."

Mr. Mackintosh cites two trends that account for the performance: one, the run of interest in Artificial Intelligence, and two, the higher-for-longer interest rates.

So, looking at the microeconomic side of things helps us to get a hold of what individual investors are focusing on.

What we see is that the flow of technological change is dominating the markets...a micro outcome...whereas the individual who just looks at the performance of the stock market doesn't really recognize what the economy is producing in various parts of the economy.

There are many places in the economy for people to be unhappy.

Another story. This one by Jeanna Smialek in the New York Times.

Ms. Smialek looks at the "housing crisis" that no one is talking about.

The problem...the need for many homeowners to sell these houses because of the prices of "skyrocketing home insurance."

Houses are selling "easily."

But, many homes are going onto the market because the price of home insurance has been rising out of control.

Ms. Smialek writes:

"Last year, premium rates for owner-occupied housing were up 11.3 percent on average nationally...."

The rates of home insurance have been climbing for three reasons:

1) storms have become more frequent and severe; 2) the cost of home repairs has been driven up because of inflation and labor shortages; 3) the value of homes has increased, which requires larger policies.

Twenty-five states experienced double-digit increases in home insurance.

One major example, writes Ms. Smialek, is Florida, where "rates are up more than 40 percent over the past five years."

"Anecdotally, many people report seeing their premiums jump by thousands of dollars."

The conclusion: many homeowners are being forced out of their homes and communities.

But, because of the way that price indices are constructed, these major increases do not show up or show up just modestly in the calculation of the two most prominent measures of inflation in the United States.

"Economic confidence remains depressed and consumers continue to fret about high price levels...even though inflation has been cooling, and the job market is strong."

The consequence of situations like this is that in many cases the macroeconomic data are being quoted, and the argument is being made that the economy is doing very well.

But, at the same time, we hear abundant complaints that many, many people are unhappy with their situation...that things are not all that good.

This is a major problem for our time.

Things are changing.

The data is not holding up across the board. In many of the cases, the problems are coming to the surface in the "macro" data. The "macro" data do not seem to coincide with the feelings of much of the community...especially as you move down the income/wealth listing.

Again, here we have seen over the past half-century that the macroeconomic numbers hold up very well.

But, we also see that during this time period, the economy doing very well, with economic growth running on and on...in the 2010s the U.S. experienced the longest economic expansion since the ending of World War II...unemployment dropped to 50-year lows...and inflation ran a little bit more than 2.0 percent.

Yet, the income/wealth distribution in the U.S. rose considerably.

The country bifurcated between those who "made it" and those who "didn't keep up."

This is what we face going forward.

My suggestion is that we need to look more at what is going on in the micro-world and give a little less attention to the data being generated by a macroeconomic narrative.

We need to do this not only as economists, but, we need to do this as investors.