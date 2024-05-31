CRF: 16% Yield, Outperforming Monthly Payer

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSE:CRF), is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, a CEF, which features value, growth and income.

We previously wrote about CRF in an early January article, when CRF was selling at an 11.88% premium to NAV. Since then, CRF has had some ups and downs, and has gained 5.7% in price, and paid out $.416/share in monthly distributions.

Fund Profile:

The Fund's investment objective is capital appreciation, with current income as a secondary objective. The Fund's investment adviser uses a balanced approach, including "value" and "growth" investing by seeking out companies at reasonable prices, without regard to sector or industry, which demonstrate favorable long-term growth characteristics. Valuation and growth characteristics may be considered for purposes of selecting potential investment securities. (CRF site)

Dividends:

CRF announces its 3 monthly distributions before the start of each quarter. At its 5/30/24 price, it yields 16.44%, on monthly distributions of $0.1037.

While this is lower than the previous $.1137 monthly payouts, it is consistent with the distribution percentage of 21% of the net asset value of the Fund. CRF's managed distribution plan is adjusted through an annual resetting of the monthly distribution amount per share based on the Fund's net asset value on the last business day in October.

NII rose 48% in 2023, to $2.9M; and Net Realized Gains surged ~3X, to ~$55M. Unrealized appreciation swung from a $139M loss in 2022, to a $116M gain in 2023For the year ended 12/31/23, 57% of distributions came from Return of Capital, ROC, down from 88% in full year 2022.

CRF site

Holdings:

As of 12/31/23, CRF's top 10 holdings include most of the magnificent 7, whose %'s were little changed vs. 9/30/23.

However, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart were replaced in the top 10, by positions in the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Fund, and BlackRock Innovation & Growth Term Trust. The top 10 positions comprised ~30% of CRF's portfolio.

CRF site

CRF gains sector exposure via direct holdings of equities, and via ETFs. Tech remained its top sector, and it was overweight Tech, Financials, Industrials, and Basic Materials, as of 3/31/24:

Performance:

Communication Services, which includes Alphabet, Meta, and Netflix among its largest constituents, has been the highest performing sector over the past year, up 34%, and so far in 2024, up 17%. It's closely followed by Tech, up just under 34% for the year, and up 16% year to date. Financials are up 28% in the past year, and 8.7% in 2024; followed by Industrials, up 24% in the past year, and 6.6% in 2024. Those 4 top-performing sectors formed ~63% of CRF's portfolio, as of 3/31/24.

CRF has outperformed the Morningstar US CEF US Equity category so far in 2024 - it's up 12.6% in price, and 4.68% in NAV. CRF also outperformed the Morningstar US CEF US Equity category in 2023, 2020-2021, and 2017:

CRF site

Risks:

There's a full list of potential risks which CRF faces listed on pages 30 - 37 in its 12/31/24 annual report.

"In 2023, the strength of the Fund's positions in Nvidia, Alphabet, and Amazon boosted overall returns. In contrast, the Fund's holdings in Visa and UnitedHealthcare underperformed. Closed-end funds have an elastic effect on the Fund's performance, sometimes benefiting performance and sometimes lagging, depending on the broader market." (CRF 2024 annual report)

Distribution Risk: As noted earlier, CRF's management reassesses CRF's distribution policy each October. It's currently based upon 21% of the fund's NAV. In October '23, they decreased the monthly distribution to $.1037, down vs. the previous $.1137 monthly payouts.

Valuations:

Buying CEF's at deeper than historic discounts to NAV can be a useful strategy, due to mean reversion. CEFs' daily valuations are calculated at the end of each trading day. CRF has frequently traded at a premium to its net asset value during the past several years - it has a 5-year average Price/NAV premium of over 19%.

CRF site

At its 5/29/24 $6.69 closing price, CRF was trading at a 12.86% premium. That sounds spendy, but it's a lower premium than its 1-, 3-, and 5-year premiums to NAV of 15.5%, 23.54%, and 19.36%, respectively.

Parting Thoughts:

We advise putting CRF on your watchlist. We continue to rate it a Buy if it gets closer to a lower, 10% premium to NAV - that ~level looks like it afforded good returns over the past several years.

