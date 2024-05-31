Jonathan Kitchen

In November 2023, we issued a buy call on The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) stock, telling you it was back from the brink and the shares would head higher. Here we are about 6 months later and the stock is up 70%. We think the stock is heading higher still. The turnaround is unfolding, and the brand is being revived. This is evidenced by its just-reported Q1 earnings. This is a stock we have traded both long and short in our investing group, though we had not had a position since closing out a short at $8 back in May 2023 of this year. The follow-through in shares since our buy has been impressive. We think you can ride the specialty retail stock higher on this momentum for added gains.

The number one metric to monitor is comparable sales. They are so key. Net sales were $3.4 billion, up 3.4% compared to last year. Now here is the thing. Comparable sales were positive at all four brands in the Gap portfolio. That is strong. Comparable sales were up 3% year-over-year. Store sales increased 3% compared to last year. Online sales increased 5% compared to last year. This is a turnaround from sales that had long been falling.

Banana Republic comparable sales were up 1%. Both Old Navy and Gap brands saw 3% increases in comparable sales, while Athleta led with strength, showing 5% comparable sales growth. In the year ago quarter, comparable sales were down in all brands except Gap Brands, which eked out a 1% gain. This is a strong turnaround.

On top of comparable store sales increasing, there was margin expansion. Margins are also a key item to monitor. The increase in margins drives earnings power. Just how good? Gross margin was 41.2% and increased 410 basis points versus last year's and also increased 400 basis points versus last year's adjusted gross margin. Merchandise margin soared 340 basis points versus last year, and on an adjusted basis, merchandise margin increased 330 basis points. That came on the back of pricing power and better input commodity costs.

From an operating income perspective, operating expense was $1.2 billion, leading to operating income of $205 million, on a margin of 6.1%. Total net income was $158 million, and EPS was a strong $0.41, beating estimates by $0.25. We also continue to be impressed by the growing cash position. It was strong. The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 billion, up 48% from last year. If there was one slight negative to point out it was that free cash flow was negative $3 million, as there was purchasing of property and equipment purchases, and $93 million in capex. That said, investors are also rewarded with a $0.15 quarterly dividend, so there is some income here on top of the capital gains. Finally, inventory was down 15% from a year ago, showing that management has been effective in pushing its brands.

As we look ahead, The Gap not only beat against estimates, but it raised its fiscal 2024 outlook. It now sees net sales increasing from a year ago, versus being about flat. Gross margin for the year should expand at least 150 basis points, up from a view that they would be up 50 basis points. Operating income was increased to a view that it would grow 40%, versus mid-teens growth. That is impressive. Assuming margins are low 40% and operating income is up 40%, earnings per share for 2024 could hit $1.80. This means that even at $26 per share, the stock is still reasonably valued at 15X FWD EPS. We believe this stock is set to break out even higher.