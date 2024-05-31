ilbusca

Elevator Pitch

My rating for Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CCOEY) (OTCPK:CCOEF) (9697:JP) is a Hold. Previously, I evaluated Capcom's share price underperformance and assessed the stock's valuations in my January 5, 2024 initiation piece.

CCOEY's FY 2023 is referred to the calendar year ended March 31, 2024 in its results presentation slides, and I will be adopting the company's fiscal year definition for the purpose of this article.

The focus of this update is CCOEY's financial outlook and the company's latest announcements, which support a Hold rating. On the negative side of things, I am concerned that Capcom's FY 2024 (YE March 31, 2025) operating profit could come in below expectations. On the positive side of things, I have a favorable opinion of the company's growing emphasis on talent management and the recent update on the new Monster Hunter game launch.

The company's shares are traded on the OTC (Over-The-Counter) market and the Japanese equity market. Capcom's shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and its OTC shares boasted 10-day average daily trading values of $24 million and $120,000 (Source: S&P Capital IQ data), respectively. Interactive Brokers is one of the US stockbrokers that offers trading services for Japanese stocks.

Uncertainty Regarding Operating Profit Outlook

I take the view that there are doubts regarding Capcom's financial prospects for the new fiscal year.

Capcom has guided for a 12% increase in its operating profit to JPY64.0 billion for FY 2024 as indicated in the company's FY 2023 results presentation slides. CCOEY's operating income also grew by 12% in fiscal 2023, so the company anticipates that it can maintain a similar level of operating earnings growth this year.

In my opinion, CCOEY's actual FY 2024 operating income might possibly fall short of expectations, taking into account two key factors.

One key factor is that Capcom's most recent fiscal year operating profit came in below the consensus estimate.

The company reported its full-year FY 2023 financial results in early May. CCOEY's FY 2024 operating profit of JPY57.1 billion turned out to be 5% lower than the sell-side analysts' consensus forecast of JPY60.1 billion as per S&P Capital IQ data.

With my January 2024 initiation article, I noted that Capcom might be "earning relatively lower profit margins on its old games" because of "price optimization initiatives." At its recent FY 2023 results briefing, CCOEY mentioned that its strategy is to generate revenue from certain games "over the long term as a high-margin catalog title by carrying out digital discounts in stages." (my emphasis)

While it is good that Capcom is able to extend the "longevity" of specific games, this comes at the expense of declining margins for games as they mature. I think this is why CCOEY achieved a 5% top-line beat (Source: S&P Capital IQ) for FY 2023 even though its recent fiscal year operating income was a 5% miss.

The other key factor is that the achievement of CCOEY's FY 2024 operating profit goal appears to be heavily reliant on the success of its new game launches.

Specifically, Capcom's full-year FY 2024 operating income guidance amounting to JPY64.0 billion assumes that the company generates operating profit of JPY20.0 billion and JPY44.0 billion for 1H FY 2024 and 2H FY 2024, respectively. The company explained in its FY 2023 results presentation slides that the higher operating earnings expected for 2H FY 2024 are attributable to the "release timing of new titles."

It would be reasonable to assume that new games will account for a significant proportion of Capcom's expected fiscal 2024 operating profit, judging by the company's 1H/2H earnings guidance split and its management commentary. A dependence on new games, which have every chance of being hits or misses, to deliver substantial operating income implies that there are downside risks associated with CCOEY's guidance.

To sum things up, I am uncertain about CCOEY's ability to deliver on its FY 2024 operating income guidance. In other words, my view is that there is a reasonably good chance of an operating profit miss for the new fiscal year.

Investing In Talent And Expansion Of Monster Hunter Game Series Are Key Positive Developments

I do have my doubts regarding Capcom's operating income growth outlook as detailed in the previous section. On the other hand, I am encouraged by CCOEY's recent announcements relating to talent management and its flagship Monster Hunter game series.

CCOEY announced on May 15, 2024 that it had made changes to allow the "remuneration of Eligible Directors" to "vary in accordance with the degree of growth in business performance" with a "new performance-linked stock remuneration system." The new remuneration framework is detailed below.

An Overview Of Capcom's New Remuneration Framework

Capcom's May 15, 2024 Announcement

As indicated in its latest fiscal year results presentation slides, the company has raised the mean staff wage by +30% since fiscal 2022. Looking forward, CCOEY has plans to increase the monthly pay for entry-level staff by around +28% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

At its earlier FY 2023 earnings call on May 13, Capcom stressed that it is "pursuing investment in personnel as one of our strategic management priorities to ensure the (company's) long-term growth." CCOEY has indeed been placing a stronger emphasis on talent investment and management as seen with its recent actions. This bodes well for Capcom's long-term growth prospects, as retaining and attracting the best talent will help the company to remain competitive in the gaming industry.

Separately, Capcom disclosed in a media release issued on May 14 that "Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest title in the Monster Hunter series" is scheduled for release in calendar year 2025.

Monster Hunter has been a very successful game series for CCOEY. The company's all-time top two best-selling titles are "Monster Hunter: World" and "Monster Hunter Rise" which have sold 20.1 million and 14.7 million units, respectively, thus far.

But the most recent FY 2023 unit sales for "Monster Hunter: World" and "Monster Hunter Rise" have declined by 65% and 60% (Source: Results presentation), respectively, as compared to their units sales in the first year of launch. As such, there is a compelling need for Capcom to expand the Monster Hunter series to boost its future revenue. Assuming that the new "Monster Hunter Wilds" game is a hit, this will likely contribute meaningful sales for CCOEY in FY 2025 (April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026).

Closing Thoughts

I continue to have a Neutral view of Capcom. I have considered CCOEY's operating income growth prospects and the company's latest disclosures before assigning a Hold rating to the stock.

Moreover, the stock appears to be trading at a reasonable valuation, as its projected operating earnings growth rate is roughly on par with its operating earnings multiple. According to data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, the consensus FY 2023-2026 EBITDA CAGR estimate and the consensus FY 2024 EV/EBITDA multiple for Capcom are +14.1% and 13.9 times, respectively.

