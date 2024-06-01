Even Dividend Kings Fall

Kubra Cavus/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Rida Morwa.

Even Kings fall. Over the past year, we have seen numerous dividend growth investments cutting their dividends.

The latest is Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) which after 55 years of dividend raises has opted to cut its dividend by 80%. Over the past year numerous dividend growth stocks cut their dividend, several of them were previously holders of the lofty title "Dividend Aristocrat":

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) slashed its dividend by 89% in early May.

3M (MMM) cut its dividend by nearly 54% following a significant spin-off of Solventum (SOLV).

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) cut its dividend 48% in Q1 2024.

W. P. Carey (WPC) cut its dividend 20% after spinning off its office properties in Q4 2023.

Intel (INTC) cut its dividend 66% in Q1 2023.

V.F. Corporation (VFC ) slashed its dividend twice in 2023 for a cumulative 82% reduction in dividends.

If you were holding any of these stocks, I'm not throwing stones from my glass house. I've held MMM and WPC for many years and some other stocks that have cut their dividends as well. I do think that these cuts are a good basis to discuss portfolio strategy. If you are a dividend investor, you will have picks that cut. Nobody is perfect. Let's look at how these cuts impact a dividend growth portfolio, and then look at how similar cuts impact a high yield strategy.

Past Results Don't Predict Future Results

If you go back 10 years ago, you wouldn't find anyone seriously talking about any of these companies cutting their dividends. All of them already had very long dividend-raising track records under their belt.

Plugging these seven stocks into Portfolio Visualizer, we can see why a dividend growth investor in 2014 would have seriously considered buying them.

Portfolio Visualizer

These seven convincingly outperformed the Vanguard 500 Index Investor (VFINX). More importantly, from an income investment standpoint, income grew from $206 to $716/year.

Portfolio Visualizer

That is a CAGR of over 13% on the dividend. In addition to dividend growth, this group of stocks also saw material price growth. The current yield of the portfolio ended at 3.18%, even though "yield on capital" increased to 7.16%.

Portfolio Visualizer

This is exactly the type of dynamics an investor setting up a "DGR" style portfolio is looking for. Dividend growth at a double-digit pace and price growth. Starting at a low yield on capital and growing it over the years. Go back to 2014 and write an article discussing this great dividend growth portfolio, and everyone would have cheered how wonderful this group of stock was.

As is often the case in the stock market, the next 10 years look nothing like the prior 10 years. Here is a look at the same portfolio from 2015 through May 24th, 2024:

Portfolio Visualizer

The thing is that it didn't crash right out of the gate. The underperformance would probably have been easy to ignore. Especially since the dividends kept getting raised. From 2015 to 2022, the income the portfolio producing increased from $281 to $502. However, it ultimately led to a smaller balance in 2024:

Portfolio Visualizer

Worse, income came down dramatically. After factoring in all the announced cuts, this portfolio would have an average current yield of 3.1%, which on a $7,769 balance would indicate a forward income of approximately $245, 13% below the level achieved in 2015.

People can argue over each individual company and when the dividend cut risks should have been "obvious". However, it certainly wasn't obvious in 2015, and likely for several years the underperformance can easily be dismissed. The current yield of this portfolio was in the 3%'s late 2022, which suggests that the market wasn't particularly concerned about the dividends.

The bottom line is that the further into the future you go, the harder it is to predict how much a company will pay in dividends. A history of dividend growth does not ensure similar dividend growth in the future and does not protect you from cuts.

Getting Paid Sooner Is Better

Getting to be a Dividend Aristocrat is hard, remaining an aristocrat is even harder. In 2008, there were 52 companies on the Dividend Aristocrat list. Since 2008, 37 companies have been removed from the list. That's 70% of them. The list has seen plenty of new additions and is now sitting at 67 companies. In the next 15 years, how many of them will cut their dividends? Many of them.

I often write about dividend opportunities, and find that the greatest concern people have is about the risk of a dividend cut. It is a real risk, and if you regularly invest in dividend stocks, it is only a matter of time before you have a few picks that cut their dividend.

However, I have noted that a lot of people seem to think that dividend cuts are less likely if the yield is low or if a company has a track record of dividend raises. Obviously, this isn't always true, as evidenced by the stocks above and the fact that the Dividend Aristocrat index has such significant turnover.

I'm not going to pretend that I have some secret to avoiding all future dividend cuts. I've held stocks in the past that cut their dividends, I will hold stocks that cut their dividends in the future.

What I will say is that a dividend cut has much less of an impact if you are invested in high-yield stocks. Here are some of the largest dividend cuts I have absorbed in my portfolio in recent years:

Portfolio Visualizer

Let's call it Team High Yield and compare it to Team Dividend Growth. Above we looked at the "losers" in a dividend growth portfolio, so it is only fair to look at the "losers" in a high-yield portfolio. By "loser" I mean the stocks have seen dividend cuts and significant price losses. I continue to hold all three of these stocks as I believe in the recovery of the underlying companies, as well as WPC and MMM from the list above. Just because a company cut its dividend, does not mean it is bad forever. However, it does mean that the performance is likely below average following the cut.

In terms of the dividends, Team High Yield has cut its dividends an average of 50% from peak. This is very similar to Team Dividend Growth, which averaged cuts that were 51% from peak.

How do these two teams compare? The following data and charts are from Portfolio Visualizer:

Portfolio Visualizer

In terms of total return, Team High Yield is ahead with a positive return, compared to Team Dividend Growth which had a loss. When we turn to the income, the difference is more stark.

Portfolio Visualizer

Team High Yield started out paying a lot more in dividends. After all the cuts, we projected that Team Dividend Growth has a forward income of $245. Team High Yield has a current average dividend yield of 16%. 16% of the ending value of $13,231 is over $2,100/year.

Team High Yield is going to payout more dividends than it has in any year after all the cuts, while Team Dividend Growth is going to payout less in dividends than it did in 2015.

How is this possible? The answer is reinvestment. This simulation assumes reinvestment of all the dividends, which means that Team High Yield is buying a lot of new shares every year. Even as the dividend declines, the investor owns more shares, and so the total income can increase even if the per/share dividend is lower. Team Dividend Growth is buying very few shares. Add it all up, Dividend Growth bought $3,739 in new shares. Team High Yield acquired $15,537 in new shares.

Some say "high yield is high risk", I say getting paid immediately reduces your risk. Every dividend you receive is a tangible realized return. The more you are paid and the sooner you are paid, the lower your risk is toward that investment.

Now the guidelines of The Income Method suggest withdrawing a maximum of 75% of your dividend income and reinvesting the other 25%. Here is how the two teams look withdrawing $800/year:

Portfolio Visualizer

Team Dividend Growth started losing income growth in 2020 before the portfolio had any dividend cuts. Team High Yield saw cuts in 2020/2021, but continued to produce more than $800 in annual income and in 2024 is projected to continue to produce over $1,000.

You can see the power of income. The High Yield portfolio is three of the most criticized positions I have discussed publicly. They are, without a doubt, three positions that have had disappointing results over the past decade. Yet even as "losers", this group has managed to achieve the goal - producing a high level of income that can be withdrawn from your portfolio.

This is the hallmark of a good strategy. Even when you make mistakes and things don't turn out the way you hoped, the core goal is still achieved.

Conclusion

Many investors try to predict what will happen in the future. In the case of a dividend growth pick, an investor might plan on a dividend growth rate of 10-15%. This is often why investors will choose companies that have a 2-3% yield. They are counting on 10-15% growth over decades in order to have a reasonable income when they retire. When you are 30 and have 30+ years to retirement, this sounds very appealing. After all, you don't need the income right now, and plug a 10% annual growth rate on your income for 30 years and it is going to look very impressive.

The problem is that most stocks you buy when you are 30 will not grow their dividend every year for the next 30 years. A vast number of them are going to cut. It is inevitable. If you choose to be an investor in dividend stocks, you are going to hold companies that cut their dividends. This is true regardless of whether you focus on dividend growth or high yield.

It is difficult to predict what will happen next year. It is impossible to predict what will happen 10 years from now. Never buy an investment because of the value it might provide you in 10 years. Buy an investment for the value it is providing you right now.

Regardless of whether you choose a dividend growth strategy or a high yield strategy, keep your portfolio diversified. Don't fool yourself into thinking that you can predict the future. Buy investments that will perform well based on your economic outlook. Buy some investments that will perform well if you are wrong. Don't fool yourself into thinking that some investments are "safe". Investing is a risk-based business.

Managing your own portfolio can be financially and psychologically rewarding. However, it is something that requires time and effort. Avoid the temptation to take the easy way out and buy a handful of stocks that have an attractive history. Past results do not guarantee future success, no matter how great those past results are.

This is why we set up a few guidelines with the Income Method:

Invest in at least 42 individual tickers

Keep position sizes below 2-3%

Plan on reinvesting at least 25% of your dividends

Focus on growing your current income

These guidelines help prevent us from being overly exposed to any particular company. When a company is at most 3% of your portfolio slashes or even eliminates its dividend, it has little impact on the total income your portfolio is producing. Especially since with 42+ holdings, you likely have several that are increasing their dividends at the same time.

Dividend cuts are a risk that all dividend investors have to deal with. Even the mightiest Dividend Kings will eventually fall. Yet despite this risk, having a sound investment strategy can limit the impact of dividend cuts and help you grow your income despite them.