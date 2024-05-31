I'm Buying 6-8% Yields For An All-Weather Portfolio

MarsBars

Taking a barbell approach can be a great strategy when it comes to portfolio diversification. This strategy involves buying assets that are not correlated with one another and in some cases, may even be negatively correlated with each other.

Even Ray Dalio, the hedge fund manager and author of the book 'Principles', advocates for diversification as it can reduce portfolio risk by 80%. This way, when one sector goes down, the other sector goes up to even out the portfolio performance.

What's even better is if one owns stocks in various sectors that pay out high dividends that are designed to weather various economic environments. This brings me to the following 2 picks, which operate in very different industries from one another.

One of the picks has risen due to higher interest rates while the other is lower for the same reason. Both pay 6-8% yields that are well-covered by cash flows, and in this article, I explore what makes each a worthwhile investment at present for a basket of high-yield dividend stocks, so let's get started!

#1: Blue Owl Capital Corp. - 8.3% Yield

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) is the second-largest BDC on the market today, sitting only behind Ares Capital (ARCC). It's externally managed by Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), an alternative asset manager with $91 billion of AUM in credit-related investments.

OBDC is managed by a team of 115 investment professionals, with the senior leadership team having over 30 years of experience. At present, it has a $12.4 billion portfolio size that's diversified across 198 portfolio companies and 31 different industries.

No single investment makes up more than 4% of portfolio total, with the top 10 positions representing just one-quarter of portfolio total. As shown below, OBDC invests primarily in defensive industries with internet software, insurance, food & beverage, asset lending, and manufacturing comprising its top 5 sectors comprising 42% of portfolio total.

Investor Presentation

OBDC's portfolio is also conservative in nature, with 81% exposure to senior secured loans (73% first lien), and it's benefitting from higher interest rates due to 97% of its debt investments being held at a floating rate. This has enabled it to generate an appealing 12.1% return on equity during Q1 2024, and its NAV per share has grown for the third consecutive quarter to a record $15.47.

OBDC NAV/Share (Seeking Alpha)

Despite seemingly ever-present talks of a recession, the U.S. economy remains on solid footing, and the market now doesn't expect to see any interest rate cuts this summer. This bodes well for OBDC, considering that 97% of its debt investments are floating rate, as mentioned earlier. Investments in non-accrual represent a manageable 1.8% of portfolio fair value and management believes that its portfolio companies are well-positioned to weather the current rate environment, as mentioned during the last conference call:

Looking at our portfolio companies, on average, we continue to see steady top and bottom line growth on both a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis. Our borrowers were well positioned coming into this year having successfully navigated a full year with higher interest rates by growing revenues and profitability, adjusting cost structures and managing cash flow and working capital where needed. We believe our companies are faring well by design as we have intentionally invested in large, high quality businesses in recession resistant sectors, often backed by operationally sophisticated private equity sponsors who have large equity investments in these businesses.

Importantly for income investors, OBDC currently yields 8.3% and the current dividend rate of $0.37 per quarter sits $0.04 higher than where it was at the same time last year. The regular dividend is well-covered by an NII-to-Dividend coverage ratio of 1.27x, prompting management to declare another $0.05 special dividend this quarter, leaving the $0.05 remaining NII to grow NAV per share.

OBDC also maintains a strong balance sheet and recently received a credit rating upgrade to BBB flat from Fitch. It also has a low debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04x, which is down from 1.09x at the end of 2023, and sits well below the 2.0x statutory limit

At the current price of $16.65, OBDC isn't particularly expensive with a Price-to-NAV of 1.08x. While this sits on the high end of OBDC's 0.8x to 1.1x valuation range over the past 3 years, investors may be able to recoup that premium with just one year's worth of dividends all while enjoying a steady stream of income from this investment grade-rated BDC that benefits from higher interest rates. Moreover, OBDC is priced slightly lower than the 1.1x P/NAV of peer Ares Capital, at present.

#2: W.P. Carey - 6.2% Yield

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is a net lease REIT that's been around for decades. It owns properties across the U.S. (63% of annual base rent) and Northern and Western Europe (37% of ABR).

Since spinning off its office properties into Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP) last year, WPC is able to focus on the industrial, warehouse, and retail categories which carry less risk. As shown below, these three categories make up 85% of WPC's ABR, with part of the rest being self-storage properties. While self-storage isn't a net lease, they are low capital-intensive and easy to maintain.

Investor Presentation

At present, WPC has a portfolio of 1,282 properties leased to 335 tenants. It also has a long weighted average lease term of 12.2 years, which is higher than the 10-year average of net lease peers Realty Income Corporation (O) and NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN). The net lease portfolio has a high occupancy of 99.1% and the self-storage properties carry an average occupancy of 90.4%.

Higher interest rates may be viewed as a headwind for REITs, but that also comes with the benefit of higher cap rates on acquisitions, which have averaged 7.4% so far this year. Over the life of the leases, WPC expects to see a 9% average yield driven by rental increases over the lease life. Management is guiding for $1.5 to $2.0 billion in investment volume for the full year, with $700 million in investments already made thus far.

The higher cap rate opportunities have been especially pronounced in Europe, where management has seen bid-ask spreads narrow significantly, creating more opportunities in the region. Specifically, 70% of WPC's investment volume so far in 2024 has been in Europe. Another advantage of investing in Europe is that it gives WPC the capacity to issue Euro-denominated bonds, which carry rates around 150 basis points lower than what WPC can get in the U.S.

Importantly in this higher rate environment, WPC maintains a strong balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating from S&P and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3x, sitting below the 6.0x mark generally considered safe for REITs. It also has ample $2.8 billion worth of liquidity including $1.1 billion in cash on hand, which more than covers the $726 million in remaining maturities this year should it choose not to refinance that debt.

This lends support to WPC's 6.2% forward dividend yield, which is well covered by a 76% payout ratio based on WPC's Q1 2024 AFFO/share of $1.14. This leaves plenty of retained capital to fund growth. It's also worth noting that since spinning off NLOP last year, WPC grew its dividend by $0.005 on the second payment since the spin-off.

I find WPC to be attractive at the current price of $56.08 with a forward P/FFO of 12.2, sitting on par with the 12.2 P/FFO of Realty Income Corp. and the 12.4 P/FFO of NNN REIT. With a 6.2% yield and my long-term growth expectations for 3-5% annual FFO/share growth, driven by rent escalations and accretive investments, WPC could produce market-level returns with less potential volatility in earnings. Plus, any capital appreciation would represent an incremental upside to total returns.

Investor Takeaway

Investing in both Blue Owl Capital Corp. and W.P. Carey represents a robust barbell approach to portfolio diversification, combining high-yield dividend stocks from distinct sectors with varying sensitivities to interest rates. OBDC benefits from higher interest rates with its primarily floating-rate senior secured loans.

In contrast, WPC trades at a low valuation due to market concerns around interest rates, despite its ability to raise debt in Europe at attractive prices, and buy properties at higher cap rates. It carries a diverse portfolio of industrial, warehouse, and retail properties, and maintains stability and growth potential through long-term leases and strategic investments. With WPC and OBDC yielding 6.2% and 8.3%, respectively, they represent attractive opportunities for portfolio diversification and income.