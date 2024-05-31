Kirpal Kooner

Aroundtown (OTCPK:AANNF) has reported quarterly earnings that can be considered positive and its valuation remains quite cheap.

As I’ve covered in previous articles, I turned bullish on Aroundtown’s shares about one year ago, as its valuation was too low to ignore. At the time, it was trading at about 0.10x NAV, which was already discounting a lot of bad news and a potential capital increase, something that did not happen.

Not surprisingly, since my ‘Buy’ recommendation one year ago, Aroundtown’s shares are up by more than 130%, beating the market performance during the same time frame by a wide margin.

Article performance (Seeking Alpha)

As the company has recently announced its Q1 2024 results, I think now is a good time to revisit its investment case, to see if it still offers value for long-term investors or not.

Aroundtown's Q1 2024 Earnings

In Q1 2024, Aroundtown reported relatively positive results, considering that the European real estate sector is suffering a cyclical downturn due to the high interest rate environment. Valuations have declined across the sector since mid-2023, and investor sentiment has been quite negative, even though it has recovered somewhat over recent months.

Despite some concerns about high debt levels in the sector, the operational performance of European real estate companies has been somewhat resilient and they have, generally speaking, managed their loans and debt maturities well, protecting their balance sheet through disposals and raising secured bank loans.

Aroundtown has been no exception, and balance sheet management remains one of its main priorities in the short term, especially when taking into account that its leverage position is above-average compared to its peers.

Indeed, its loan-to-value ratio, a key leverage metric within the European real estate sector, was 60.7% at the end of last March, when including hybrid debt, while without hybrids its LTV ratio is 43%. An LTV ratio of about 45% is usually considered acceptable in the sector, showing that Aroundtown was quite aggressive in issuing hybrid debt in the past, having nowadays a leverage profile that is not easy to overhaul in the short to medium term.

Nevertheless, Aroundtown continues to do some efforts to protect its balance sheet and signed asset disposals amounting to €310 million in Q1 2024. A very positive outcome is the fact that disposals were agreed at or above book value, which will allow the company to reduce debt and book some profits in the coming quarters. Moreover, the majority of its disposals were in the office segment, which is facing a negative outlook, showing that Aroundtown has quality assets that are fairly valued and can monetize them to raise liquidity.

Asset disposals (Aroundtown)

Beyond its asset disposals, another important measure to strengthen its balance sheet was its recent voluntary offer to hybrid investors to exchange or sell their hybrid securities. Aroundtown was able to buy back some notes at a discount of over 30%, while exchanging other outstanding notes for new hybrid securities.

By doing this exchange and tender offer, Aroundtown was able to reduce its hybrid debt by some €300 million, leaving €4.5 billion still outstanding, and it also reduced future interest expenses compared to reset rates if hybrid securities remained outstanding. This is expected to be neutral for Free Funds From Operations (FFO) in 2024, but be positive compared to not doing anything in future years.

Regarding its operational performance in the past quarter, Aroundtown’s net rental income was positive on a like-for-like (LFL) basis, increasing by 2.8% YoY. This positive development is largely justified by rent indexation to inflation, while lower occupancy had a negative effect on rental income. Indeed, its vacancy rate increased to 8.6% at the end of last quarter, compared to 8.2% in Q1 2023, having a negative effect on LFL rental income of around 0.5% YoY. By segment, residential reported the highest rental income growth (+3.4% YoY LFL), followed by Office (+2.9% YoY) and Hotels (+2.3% YoY).

Net rental income (Aroundtown)

Despite positive LFL rental income growth, Aroundtown’s revenues in Q1 2024 declined by 4.1% YoY to €386 million, due to asset disposals and a lower number of units generating income.

While in previous quarters its property revaluations were an important driver of lower earnings, this hasn't happened in the previous quarter as Aroundtown did not revalue its portfolio. Indeed, property revaluations had a positive impact of only €2 million in its Profit & Loss account, due to some specific assets.

While Aroundtown has not performed revaluations, its asset disposals were made at or above book value, which is a strong sign that valuations may be starting to recover. This is supported by a resilient economy in Germany, its most important market, and other European countries, which have not entered into a recession as feared some months ago. Additionally, the European Central Bank is expected to start rate cuts in the coming weeks, which may be an important event for more positive investor sentiment toward the European real estate sector.

Furthermore, capital markets have also started to open up after a relatively long period of muted appetite for new issues, which helps companies in this sector to better manage their upcoming maturities. Aroundtown expects this positive backdrop to be supportive for the transaction market, leading to more stability and certainty regarding property valuations in the near future.

Despite the inflationary environment, Aroundtown reported good cost control, while property expenses declined due to some measures taken to reduce costs and asset disposals. Together with a small positive effect of property revaluations, its operating profit increased to €238 million in Q1 2024 (vs. €86 million in Q1 2023). Its bottom-line also improved markedly, despite higher interest expenses, to €102 million in the quarter, compared to a loss in Q1 2023.

Its FFO, a better metric to analyze operating trends in the real estate sector, was €85 million representing an annual decline of 10% due to higher interest costs. Its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) amounted to €8.1 billion at the end of last March, or €7.40 per share (stable from the end of 2023). Regarding its liquidity, Aroundtown had some €2.9 billion at the end of last March, representing some 21% of its debt, and covers its debt maturities until mid-2026.

While its results in Q1 can be considered positive, the company has maintained its full-year guidance of FFO between €280-€310 million, which represents an annual decline of 6-15%, justified by higher interest expenses and asset disposals. As the company remains focused on balance sheet management and reducing leverage, it’s not likely that Aroundtown will return to pay dividends in the short term, as the company will continue to retain cash to strengthen its balance sheet.

Valuation & Risks

Regarding its valuation, despite its strong share price rally over the past year, Aroundtown is still trading at a significant discount to NTA. Indeed, Aroundtown is currently trading at only 0.28x NTA, which is a multiple lower than its historical average of about 0.5x over the past five years.

Additionally, compared to its closes peers, this valuation is also undemanding given that other European real estate companies with a strong presence in Germany, such as LEG Immobilien (OTCPK:LEGIF) or Deutsche EuroShop (OTCPK:DHRPY), are trading closer to 0.8x NTA, showing that Aroundtown remains undervalued.

Regarding its major risk, I see deleveraging and refinancing of its current debt as key issues, which means access to capital markets and bank loans is critical for the company to have a sustainable business model, something that Aroundtown has been able to manage well over the past couple of years despite the cyclical downturn in the industry.

Another potential issue is the ‘higher for longer’ interest rate environment in Europe, as inflation remains above the ECB’s goal, thus while the central bank is expected to start cutting rates soon, it may eventually maintain rates at higher levels than currently expected over the next few years, which may have a negative impact on investor sentiment for the European real estate sector.

Conclusion

Aroundtown has reported positive financial figures in the last quarter considering the market headwinds and the cyclical downturn in the European real estate sector, while a recovery is possible in the coming quarter if the ECB cuts rates as expected. Aroundtown’s valuation remains quite cheap, thus it remains an interesting value play in the European real estate sector.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.