SPY: 2 Options To Balance Out A Highly Concentrated Index

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) remains the top dog of equity indices for the average investor. Hailed as one of the greatest money-making machines, the 500 largest public companies by market capitalization make up a force to be reckoned with in equity investing. Consistent outperformance of other equity categories has historically crowned the large capitalization index as king.

However, as indices live and breathe, there are considerations that can impact long-term performance and critical risk factors. Index concentration is one such consideration and has been an exhaustive topic of discussion, historically. Today, we will discuss concentration risk in greater detail and present two options to SPY investors who are concerned about the index's current sector allocation.

Year-to-date performance of SPY has been led largely by the Magnificent Seven stocks which deliver extraordinary earnings growth, justifying investor exuberance. As performance trounces other areas of the market, concentration within the S&P 500 has reached its highest peak in decades. The debate continues regarding the risks posed by a highly concentrated index. To evaluate, we should assess against historical precedent and examine opportunities to lower the risk.

As it stands, the 10 largest companies now account for over one-third of the S&P 500. This concentration level is well above the 27% peak reached during the tech bubble of the early 2000s. Research from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) shown above, displays the spiking concentration levels which began to accelerate during the pandemic.

The accelerating concentration has driven a large portion of the domestic equity returns over the past five years. The recent performance of the S&P 500 has outpaced historical averages, largely due to performance of the Magnificent Seven. Over the past five years, the index has returned 105%, compared to a total return of 60% from the five years prior.

The top 10 stocks represented in the index accounted for more than a third of that total performance over the past five years. However, today's rally of the largest companies is being driven by earnings performance, keeping valuations lower than their tech bubble peaks.

While multiples remain below their tech bubble peaks, they are above historical averages. While earnings momentum continues to push the index higher, the multiple continues to hover at a significant premium to history, as displayed below. Going further, the elevated multiples follow a period of strong earnings growth which opens the door for reversion back to mean growth rates. As growth momentum continues, one must question how much room is left to run for earnings.

One common theme during historical periods of increasing market concentration was the influence of thematic impacts. As sectors such as AI heat up, momentum refers to an entire sector moving in one united direction regardless of individual-level performance. Typically, momentum goes hand in hand with exuberance. While short-term momentum often leads the index higher, the richest sectors often have the farthest to fall.

Historical vs. Current Sector Concentrations

Data from Bespoke Investors suggests that technology has exhibited a steady increase in sector weighting over the course of several decades. Looking back to 1990, technology grew from roughly 7% of the index to 21% of the index as of 2016. Aside from the tech bubble's peak where technology reached approximately 35% of the index, the sector weight has increased steadily.

Fast-forward to 2024 and SPY is even more heavily concentrated in the technology sector, now representing 31.4% of the index. The next largest sectors are financials and healthcare, accounting for 12.7% and 11.8%, respectively. Over the past eight years, concentration has continued to trend upwards, and the index is now approaching the peaks reached during the tech bubble.

For those worried that history is bound to repeat itself, the circumstances are different. A highly concentrated index is often caused by exuberance around a specific sector, currently technology. Exuberance can come from a variety of sources. Sometimes speculation drives a flight into a specific asset. In the case of technology, the sector is leading the charge with a handful of companies leading the charge, such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

Concentration risk is relevant whether or not investors believe technology is a worthy investment in isolation. The recommendation to move away from the sector entirely is likely not prudent. However, we will explore two options to alleviate the risk factors associated with a concentrated index.

Option #1: Equal Weight ETFs

Passive investors often buy shares of SPY for good reasons. The index is the "Old Faithful" of equity indices, SPY is the oldest trading ETF and still one of the most liquid. SPY offers a depth of derivatives unmatched by any competing ETF. However, the fund's passive management opens the door to key risks such as concentration.

For investors who want to remain invested in the 500 largest companies by market capitalization, an equal-weight ETF such as Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is a viable option. Like SPY, RSP invests in a portfolio of the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the United States. However, rather than weighting the portfolio by market capitalization, RSP allocates to each company equally, net of short-term movements. As a result, sectors are more balanced than a capitalization-weighted iteration of the index, such as SPY.

When equally weighted, sectors become more balanced. Keep in mind, that RSP is equally weighted between all 500 companies, not equally weighted across sectors. RSP's portfolio is less heavily concentrated in the technology sector at just 15.3% of the portfolio.

RSP's portfolio is rebalanced quarterly to account for movements in the underlying positions. Accordingly, the portfolio has limited deviation from its hypothetical allocation of 20 basis points per company. As with most exchange-traded funds, RSP is cheap, charging just 0.20% as an expense ratio.

For those looking to maintain an investment in the underlying index of SPY, but move away from highly concentrated sectors, RSP is a valuable option. One option to move forward is selling shares of SPY to acquire shares of RSP or allocating new capital to RSP to slowly balance out the sectors.

Option #2: Add A Value ETF

Another opportunity to move away from the concentrated index is to invest in underrepresented sectors via another ETF. Growth has outperformed value by a material margin over the past ten years, largely carried by the near-term performance of the Magnificent Seven. While the momentum continues, those who believe a reversion in performance is possible could pursue adding a value-oriented strategy.

One of the highest-quality value-oriented funds trading today is the Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV). VTV has a value-focused portfolio of large capitalization domestic equities. Owning a portfolio of 345 companies, VTV is weighted away from the technology sector which accounts for just 11.7% of the portfolio. In contrast, industrials are a larger allocation at 13.5% of the fund's assets.

Adding a value-focused fund to the portfolio moves sector allocations away from technology, aligning closer to the historical sector weights of SPY. VTV tracks the CRSP US Large Cap Value Index. The index is proprietary to the Center for Research in Security Prices of CRSP. PNC provides details on the construction of the index.

The CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index measures the performance of U.S. securities which are assigned to the large-cap index and classified as value securities by using CRSP's multifactor model. CRSP classifies value securities using the following factors: book-to-price, forward earnings-to-price, historical earnings-to-price, dividend-to-price ratio and sales-to-price ratio.

VTV is an inexpensive fund charging just 4 basis points as an expense ratio. The fund is cheaper than SPY also presenting a degree of cost efficiency. With $163 billion in assets under management, VTV is one of the largest value funds managed by one of the largest asset managers. VTV pays quarterly dividends and currently pays a yield of roughly 100 basis points above SPY.

Conclusion

As it stands, the technology sector is moving closer to unprecedented levels of concentration in SPY. In fact, the only more concentrated period was during the lead-up to the tech bubble over two decades ago. While this may immediately spark fear that history is bound to repeat itself, reality may be different. One key difference is the earnings momentum of the Magnificent Seven companies, which continue to exceed expectations. With earnings supporting the expansive multiples, the momentum has continued through the Spring and into the Summer.

However, investors may be wondering how much gas is left in the tank. As earnings continue to exceed expectations and companies grow market share year after year, the momentum continues to move forward. Sitting in the later innings of the sector's run out of the pandemic, some shareholders question how much longer the music will play. Some wish to offload concentration risk.

Two viable options are either an equal-weight S&P 500 ETF such as RSP or adding a value-focused fund such as VTV. The first option is ideal for those unwilling to leave the S&P 500 entirely, still wanting to focus on the 500 largest public companies, but with a more balanced approach. The second option is ideal for those looking to place new capital but hoping to avoid heavily concentrated sectors.