Lumen: Attractive Speculative Setup (Rating Upgrade)

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.21K Followers

Summary

  • Lumen Technologies has improved its recovery prospects by extending debt maturities and by confirming a positive free cash flow forecast for the current year.
  • The company's broadband business, particularly fiber, is experiencing strong momentum and contributing significantly to revenue.
  • Lumen's success in pushing out maturities has caused a stabilization of the telecom's share price.
  • At 6.5X FCF, at the mid-point of guidance, I see a promising risk profile for speculative investors.

Fiber Glass Algorithm

style-photography

One reason I recommended to sell Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last year was that the telecommunications company burned through a considerable amount of its equity as it repositioned its business and sold off assets. However, most recently, Lumen has managed to

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.21K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LUMN, T, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LUMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LUMN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LUMN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News