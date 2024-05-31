Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), an up-and-coming fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant IPO’d in June of 2023. Since then, they have undergone impressive growth. The company's Q1 2024 earnings call revealed a remarkable 30.3% year-over-year revenue increase to $256.3 million, and a GAAP EPS of $0.12, beating estimates by $0.08​​​​. CAVA's restaurant-level profit grew by 29.3% over the prior year, achieving a profit margin of 25.2%​​.

The recent earnings call also shed light on the key initiatives CAVA is taking to enhance their business performance and operation efficiency. With the introduction of new food options, CAVA hopes to keep consumers engaged. On top of this, they are also running labor deployment tests to increase worker efficiency and improve the customer experience. I think this is key, they are focusing on customer satisfaction and customer experiences between new recipes and optimizing employee efforts in the store. I think this runs contrary to Chipotle (CMG).

With this impressive growth, some analysts are concerned over CAVA’s valuation metrics, stating that the market is overvaluing them. While it is true, the market has very high hopes for CAVA's future, I do not think this is an overvaluation. Comparing their EV/EBITA (FWD) to their growth metrics, their growth surpasses the premium valuation at buy in. I believe this company has strong potential, therefore a “GARP” stock. I believe CAVA is a Strong Buy.

Background

Founded in 2006, CAVA opened their first location in 2011. Twelve years later, they became a publicly traded company, resulting in a 117% increase in share price. In the recent earnings report, CAVA announced they are currently operating 323 locations nationwide, 72 of these locations added in 2023. I think this is impressive growth.

Looking forward to the next two years, CAVA hopes for at least 15% growth. Farther into CAVA’s future, they aim to reach 1000 locations by 2032. This is powerful compounding.

Looking at CAVA’s revenue, from 2022 to 2023, they saw a 29.17% increase in revenue. Over the last 3 years, their revenue has seen an equally impressive growth trajectory.

CAVA Revenue Growth (Stock Analysis)

Q1 Earnings Review

As I mentioned above, their earnings call showcased strong results for CAVA. In the first quarter, the company achieved a 30.3% year-over-year revenue increase to $256.3 million, driven by same restaurant sales growth of 2.3% and the addition of 14 net new restaurants, bringing the total to 323 locations​​. Their EPS of $0.12/share beat by $0.08 and revenue of $256.3 million beat by $13.55 million.

Looking at CAVA’s financial health, CEO Brett Schulman commented:

We generated our fourth consecutive quarter of net income and our first ever quarter of positive free cash flow - Q1 2024 earnings call.

I think this is key. Positive free cash flow is the lifeblood of any business. CAVA getting there is a strong indication that future capital needs they may have could be financed in the future via debt offerings vs. equity (now that they have cash flow to pay off debt with).

Schulman also highlighted the company's strong financial performance, reporting an adjusted EBITDA of $33.3 million, a $16.6 million increase over Q1 2023, and a net income of $14 million, surpassing the total net income of all of 2023​​.

Not only is their financial health improving, but CAVA continues to work to improve operational efficiency. During the earnings call, Schulman mentioned their labor test deployments. He stated that the objective of these tests are aimed at “reallocating hours to deliver better food, better hospitality, and more efficient speed of service."

This excites me. This is a CEO clearly focused on optimizations.

Currently, this labor deployment test is operating in 29 of their locations, expanding to 30 more next month with early results proving to be promising.

...we're hearing excellent feedback from the team, such as more time to coach and train, more time to interact with guests, and an even more positive work environment - Q1 2024 earnings call.

Schulman also stated that they plan to continue this program through the current year and into 2025 if results are consistent with their expectations.

On the topic of operating efficiency, CAVA is leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. The company has embarked on a "connected kitchen initiative" which aims to use data-driven and generative AI technologies to improve order accuracy, increase speed of service, and maintain high food quality.

We are on schedule to begin a test pilot of this initiative later this year - Q1 2024 earnings call.

Adding to this, CAVA is also pushing new projects such as additional food options to increase consumer engagement. During the earnings call, Schulman announced the launch of a new grilled steak offering, set to debut chain-wide on June 3. Schulman noted:

Grilled steak complements our existing mains, fills a perceived gap on our menu, and enhances our already strong dinner occasion, which now makes up approximately 46% of our sales - Q1 2024 earnings call

This initiative has already been tested in Boston and Dallas since December, and the results have been promising.

Based on CAVA’s current financial position and the projects both currently running and soon to be released, I am confident we will continue to see CAVA’s growth remain strong. The company is continuing to be innovative and striving for efficiency, despite now sporting over a $10 billion market cap. They continue to be hungry even though they are now a multibillion-dollar company. I like it.

What Does CAVA’s Competition Look Like?

CAVA faces significant competition in the fast-casual dining space, particularly from companies like Sweetgreen (SG) and Chipotle (CMG).

Sweetgreen, a notable competitor, reported a revenue of $157.9 million for Q1 2024, reflecting a 26% increase from Q1 2023.

Chipotle, another major competitor, boasts impressive financials with Q1 2024 revenue hitting $2.7 billion, a 14.1% increase from Q1 2023. Chipotle is currently facing backlash regarding customer satisfaction, but CAVA is implementing steps to ensure this does not happen. According to CAVA, they have “seven key operating and financial metrics that we track that incorporate customer experience scores to management of COGs and labor, ensuring accuracy, consistent portions, as well as food safety adherence, and accountability.”

One of the main reasons Chipotle is facing consumer push back is due to suspected shrinking portion sizes. If CAVA is able to successfully track this data, they will be able to avoid a similar scenario to Chipotle.

Although Chipotle’s financial metrics may out beat CAVA right now, it hasn't even been a year since their IPO. From December 2022 to 2023, CAVA saw a 29.17% increase in revenue. Within the first year of Chipotle being a public company, they saw roughly a 32% increase in revenue, which is only slightly higher than CAVA. Considering CAVA’s has similar revenue growth to Chipotle’s early stages, if growth remains, I predict CAVA’s future to be very successful.

Valuation

Looking at CAVA’s valuation metrics, it is clear the market has strong confidence in their future. Despite this, some analysts believe the market is overly confident, and the stock is overvalued, I disagree.

I believe we will see CAVA continue to experience growth at a reasonable price “GARP”. CAVA’s EV/EBITDA (FWD) is set at 100.59, which is 929.37% higher than the sector median of 9.77. While this valuation in some scenarios may be concerning, I do not believe it to be so in this circumstance. This is due to CAVA’s growth metrics, which shows their EBITDA Growth YoY to be 172.15% which is 22,160.60% higher than the sector median of 0.77%. That’s not a typo. From here, I think we could see another 15% upside in CAVA's stock, given such impressive growth. The company has much more opportunity ahead to catch up to their bigger peer (Chipotle). Chipotle is an $84 billion company.

As long as their EBITDA growth rate (% above median) remains higher than their (FWD) EV/EBITDA (% above sector median), their strong growth will outweigh the premium buy-in.

Risk to Thesis

As I mentioned above, CAVA maintaining their growth is key to a successful future. Reported in their recent earnings call, they experienced a 1.2% decline in foot traffic to some locations. This decrease in foot traffic concerns me, as it may have a serious effect on growth if this trend continues. My buy recommendation is heavily based on them being a “GARP” stock. If growth declines, this may no longer be the case.

So far, this slight decline in foot traffic has not proven to be a huge issue for CAVA as they actually reported a sales growth of 2.3% in Q1 2024. This suggests that fewer customers are visiting the stores, but those who do are spending more per visit​​​. The best customers are the ones you already have. CAVA is leveraging this.

This decrease in foot traffic is not concerning to me not only because of the increase in sales, but also due to the initiatives CAVA is taking to improve customer experience and increase engagement, such as the labor deployment tests and the release of new food options. I do not think this trend will last long, nor affect their long term future growth.

Bottom Line

CAVA has demonstrated impressive growth and strong financial health since becoming a publicly traded company in June 2023. The company's Q1 2024 earnings call highlighted a significant 30.3% year-over-year revenue increase to $256.3 million, and a GAAP EPS of $0.12, surpassing estimates by $0.08. CAVA's restaurant-level profit also grew by 29.3%, achieving a profit margin of 25.2%. These results, combined with strategic initiatives such as new food offerings and labor deployment tests aimed at improving operational efficiency, suggest that CAVA is well-positioned for continued success.

Despite concerns about the company being overvalued, CAVA's growth metrics indicate that their growth outpaces the premium buy-in, reinforcing the company's potential as a "GARP" (Growth at a Reasonable Price) stock. While a slight decline in foot traffic has been noted, which could affect growth if this trend continues, I believe CAVA's increase in sales per visit and ongoing initiatives to enhance customer engagement should mitigate this issue and support sustained growth. I think CAVA is a Strong Buy.