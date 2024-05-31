garett_mosher/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I last covered Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in May 2023 with a Buy, and since then, the stock has gained 37.30% in price. Now, I consider the stock to be slightly overvalued, so I am refraining from investing more in the company at the moment. My analysis last year on Ferrari was the first analysis I ever published on Seeking Alpha. I believe I have matured immensely as an analyst since then, and the purpose of this analysis will be to provide deeper research into Ferrari's operational breadth and to look more closely at its free cash flow growth and fundamentals compared to peers. Coupled with my risk analysis, this informs my sentiment around Ferrari's valuation at this time.

Operations Analysis

Ferrari is no longer just a car company, as management has capitalized on the brand to diversify the company's offerings toward eSports, merchandise and fashion, experiences including theme parks and museums, and racing events. The company's operational model is broken down into four core segments:

Racing This includes Formula 1, Endurance, eSports, and Driver Academy. Sports Cars This includes a diverse range of models, a pre-owned market, partnerships with a range of dealers, tailor-made vehicles, and car and financial services to support its car market. Collections This includes a range of merchandise and fashion, including gifts, womenswear, menswear, kids' clothing and accessories, and collectibles. Experiences This includes Corse Clienti, which brings the thrill of racing to its customers, the Ferrari eSports Series, Ferrari museums, a legacy-rich restaurant, and two theme parks. Click to enlarge

In Ferrari's Q1 2024 Results Report, its Cars and Spare Parts segment generated 87.2% of total net revenues, and its Sponsorship, Commercial and Brand segments generated 9.1% of total net revenues:

Ferrari Q1 2024 Results Report

Evidently, the Ferrari brand is a cultural phenomenon, and there are few companies that carry so much heritage that can pull off this range of services profitably. While its car segment remains dominantly the highest revenue generator, in the future, the company may be able to continue to capitalize more aggressively on its brand by developing its presence in luxury markets such as fashion and events. I also believe that its venture into eSports is significant, and coupled with its commitment that by 2026, 60% of its sales should come from hybrid and electric vehicles, I believe the firm is doing well in adapting to the modern age and audience. I am excited by the future of Ferrari, and I consider it to be one that will remain prosperous for shareholders.

Notably, CEO Benedetto Vigna has stated that the company is not pursuing fully autonomous driving technology. Instead, Ferrari is focusing on the "soul of the car". Ferrari will likely stop at level 2+ autonomous driving, incorporating adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance, but still requiring the driver to be attentive. I believe this is a critical and worthy strategy, and it contrasts significantly with Tesla (TSLA), which, I believe, is going to focus much more aggressively on full self-driving and autonomous taxis. Ferrari, therefore, can continue to develop its moat in prestigious automotive experiences that retain a classic feel of luxury while being adaptive to some of the technological advances of the modern age.

Price & Fundamental Considerations

Ferrari has delivered exceptional alpha over the past 10 years, with a total price return of approximately 650% at the time of this writing, which is a CAGR of 22.32% over the time frame. I attribute this largely to the result of a decade of increasing revenue and EPS without NRI growth rates, as well as significant growth in free cash flow:

Ferrari Data (Author's Graph)

The main publicly traded competitors to Ferrari over the past decade have included Porsche (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ticker P911), Aston Martin (OTCPK:AMGDF) (OTCPK:ARGGY), Lamborghini and Bugatti under Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), McLaren (private), Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGYY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY).

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

YoY Revenue Growth 5Y Avg. FWD Free Cash Flow Per Share Growth Rate 5Y Avg. Ferrari 11.28% 23.20% Aston Martin 13.89% Negative free cash flow since 2018 Volkswagen 5.98% -6.35% Mercedes-Benz 4.96% 15.65% BMW 10.01% 7.33% Click to enlarge

From the above table, it is clear that Ferrari has one element going for it, which makes it an exceptional business to be a stakeholder in: it has remarkable free cash flow growth. I consider free cash flow to be "true earnings" because it accounts for capital expenditures and non-cash expenses on earnings from the income statement. If a company is reliably producing growth in free cash flow, the business is often operating efficiently. A 5-year average CAGR for free cash flow of 23.20% is even higher than LVMH's (OTCPK:LVMHF), which is 18.10% as an average over the period.

When analyzing a company, I often put a lot of emphasis on the balance sheet. In the case of Ferrari, its equity-to-asset ratio is 0.38. This might seem low on the surface, but because the company has such high free cash flow, its levels of liabilities are much less concerning to me. Additionally, with a company with a reputation as strong as Ferrari's that operates in the luxury sector, the balance sheet can hold more liabilities with comfort because the future earnings potential is more certain than with other companies that do not have such an enduring moat at this time. This is particularly true during a period when car companies are experiencing heightened competition from autonomous and electric vehicle companies around the globe. The automotive market is going through an immense shift, but I believe Ferrari will be one of the companies that endures. Primarily, I believe this is because its target market in luxury is not necessarily looking for efficiency gains that might be garnered through advanced tech offerings. There is a prestige to owning a Ferrari vehicle which is difficult to replicate and compete with.

Value Analysis

Here is a table of comparative analysis on the car companies I presented above, assessing the relative valuation of Ferrari to its major peers:

FWD P/E GAAP Ratio FWD P/S Ratio Ferrari 48 10 Aston Martin No earnings 0.61 Volkswagen 2.62 0.18 Mercedes-Benz 5.71 0.43 BMW 5.08 ('TTM') (No forward estimate available) 0.37 Click to enlarge

The data here shows how highly valued Ferrari is compared to its major peers in automotive. Because of Ferrari's brand strength and the positive sentiment that surrounds it, it may be worthwhile to compare it to LVMH and Tesla:

P/E GAAP Ratio FWD P/S Ratio LVMH 23.36 ('TTM') (No forward estimate available) 3.99 Tesla 79.76 ('FWD') 5.64 Click to enlarge

Ferrari sits somewhere between Tesla and LVMH in terms of its valuation. Whether Ferrari's valuation is fair or not relative to its peers is somewhat speculative, but its P/E GAAP ratio has a median of 39 over 10 years:

Ferrari P/E GAAP Ratio (Author's Graph)

It's very difficult to ascertain a 'fair value' for Ferrari because there are not many companies like it to perform a meaningful peer analysis against. Instead, it is possible for me to gauge where the high sentiment is coming from by comparing Tesla, LVMH and Ferrari against each other on a range of fundamental metrics:

5Y Avg YoY Revenue Growth 5Y Avg FWD Free Cash Flow Growth Equity-to-Asset Ratio 5Y Avg Net Income Margin Ferrari 11.28% 23.20% 0.38 19.11% LVMH 13.81% 18.10% 0.43 15.27% Tesla 41.46% 52.05% 0.59 6.99% Click to enlarge

From the above table, it becomes clearer why Ferrari has a P/E GAAP multiple in between LVMH's and Tesla's. Its ability to generate free cash flow is better than LVMH's but considerably worse than Tesla's over the past 5 years, although it should be recognized that Tesla is in an earlier stage than Ferrari and operates in a different segment of the market with a different growth strategy. Therefore, I think the market has done reasonably well in pricing Ferrari stock at this time. A note of caution is Ferrari's price-to-sales ratio, but this is offset by its higher net income margin than both LVMH and Tesla.

However, with the stock trading close to all-time highs, I still believe that the valuation could be slightly better before buying a significant stake. For that reason, I am holding off on buying more RACE shares for now. In my opinion, a forward P/E GAAP ratio of between 40 and 42 would be a reason to buy. This considers the historical 10-year median and also incorporates some room for heightened sentiment from the consistent success in free cash flow growth that the company has delivered.

Risk Analysis

Ferrari could face difficulties in the future based on its lack of emphasis on technology. While I believe it is generally on the right track in terms of focusing on the driving experience as opposed to full self-driving capabilities, the company will need to develop a balance in its implementation of advanced technology into its vehicles to remain relevant and avoid being perceived primarily as a 'classic' car company over the long term. Because of the company's lack of direct focus on full self-driving and advanced technology in general, it could find that it misses crucial implementations or lacks inventions that are necessary to keep its vehicles competitive and desirable.

In addition, as Ferrari's success is heavily reliant on the public's perception of the prestige of its brand, particularly in the upper class, it is vital that Ferrari continuously works to foster and cultivate this. Failure to effectively manage its reputation and care for it over the long term could result in reduced sales, which in turn will affect the stock price and investor sentiment significantly. In the luxury business, both quality and brand are paramount in my opinion. While Ferrari's heritage is difficult to dismiss, and the company is lucky to have Piero Ferrari as the Vice Chairman of the Board, management still needs to guard the reputation of the brand carefully over the long term, especially as the company has now ventured into fashion and theme parks, which could alter public perception considerably.

Key Elements

While nearly 90% of Ferrari's revenue comes from cars and spare parts, a considerable part of its business is now in fashion, merchandise and experiences. The company is aiming for 60% of its vehicle sales to be from electric or hybrid models by 2026. While Ferrari is not focusing on fully autonomous driving capabilities, it is likely to implement developed elements of advanced driving technology in its driver experience moving forward.

Ferrari has a 5-year average free cash flow growth of 23.20%. This is higher than LVMH's 18.10% but lower than Tesla's 52.05%. Ferrari's free cash flow growth is much higher than most other automotive companies. Ferrari's equity-to-asset ratio of 0.38 is tolerable because of its strong profitability, supported by its brand position.

Ferrari is richly valued compared to other automotive companies, but its value appears more justified when compared to luxury peers LVMH and Tesla. The company's 10-year median for its P/E GAAP ratio is 39. As its forward P/E GAAP ratio is currently 48, I believe the valuation is slightly too high, and I am waiting for it to lower somewhat before increasing my position.

Conclusion

I am a Ferrari shareholder, and my overall investment thesis for the company is that it will reward shareholders over the long term in delivering significant alpha. However, at this time, I am waiting for a slightly better valuation to increase my position in the company. I believe that its strong net income margin and free cash flow generation are indicative of an efficient and enduring business that deserves a high valuation. The risks, which include maintaining public perception surrounding its brand and adapting to advanced technology trends effectively, are not too severe.