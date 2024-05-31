Ferrari: I'm Waiting For A Better Valuation (Downgrade)

May 31, 2024
Summary

  • Nearly 90% of Ferrari's revenue comes from cars, but it also sells fashion, merchandise, and experiences. By 2026, it aims for 60% of vehicle sales to be hybrid or electric.
  • Ferrari's 5-year average free cash flow growth is 23.20%, higher than LVMH's but lower than Tesla's. Its equity-to-asset ratio of 0.38 is tolerable due to strong profitability and branding.
  • Ferrari is richly valued compared to other automakers but is justified against luxury peers. In my opinion, its forward P/E GAAP ratio of 48 is slightly high at this time.

Wet Ferrari logo

garett_mosher/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I last covered Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in May 2023 with a Buy, and since then, the stock has gained 37.30% in price. Now, I consider the stock to be slightly overvalued, so I am refraining from investing more in

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RACE, LVMHF, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

