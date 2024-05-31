Frontline plc (FRO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2024 12:41 PM ETFrontline plc (FRO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.02K Followers

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lars Barstad - Chief Executive Officer
Inger Klemp - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Omar Nokta - Jefferies
Gregory Lewis - BTIG
Petter Haugen - ABG Sundal Collier

Lars Barstad

Dear, all. Thank you for dialing in to Frontline’s First Quarter Earnings Call. The first quarter of 2024 was to a large degree, tainted by the security situation for the passage between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Yemen, sorry, the Gulf of Aden, in fact. There are still charters insisting and owners willing region ignoring the security for the seafarers, but we, Frontline, we simply don't.

The highlights of Q1 of 2024 was that all the Euronav vessels are now sailing under the Frontline flag. And as we progress into 2024, we will take the full advantage of having a fleet of 41 modern, low consuming VLCCs in addition to our efficient Suezmax and LR2 fleets. Utilization seems to be edging higher on all asset classes, but again, the LR2s are the ones to shine.

Before I give the word to Inger, please see the numbers on Slide 3 in the deck. So in the first quarter of 2024, Frontline achieved $41,100 per day on our VLCC fleet, $45,800 per day on our Suezmax fleet, and $54,300 per day on our LR2/Aframax fleet. LR2s have been yielding VLCC numbers in the quarter, as this segment have been affected the most by the disruptions in the Suez Canal passages.

The Suezmax is actually called out for a reason. Hence, the change in flows has forced that effects to new trading patterns during the quarter. So far in the second quarter of 2024, 78% of our VLCC days are booked at $60,400 per day; 73% of our Suezmax days booked at $46,400

Recommended For You

About FRO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FRO

Trending Analysis

Trending News