Investment Summary

Our strategic view at Bernard Investment Group is that we are well within another commodities super-cycle. We have held this view since mid-2021, when inflationary data surfaced and began to impact global equity markets. The asset class's performance in 2024 has only added to this conviction.

As seen in Figure 1, the Bloomberg Commodity Index has outperformed broad equities and the bond market in the last three months of trading.

Owning direct exposure to single commodities or commodity baskets (either spot or forward) carries too much volatility to build a large position without specialist knowledge of trading these markets. Instead, we seek diversified exposure at multiple points along the value chain, from "mine to metal," as the saying goes.

Figure 1.

I am drawn to the prospects of those in the steel industry. Steel is used in every construction setting, in the medical devices industry, in the manufacturing industry, and also in aerospace and defense - just to name a few. Its wide dependence means those supplying to and buying from the industry are heavily influenced by the price of the underlying, along with its raw ingredients, iron ore and nickel.

Figure 2 shows the performance of these industrial metals along with others such as lithium and coal this YTD. Steel prices have caught a bid in the roll-over into May, rallying alongside Nickel and Iron ore.

Figure 2.

The World Steel Association projects that demand will increase 170 basis points this year to 1,793 Mt and by a further 1.2% in 2025. China, a major growth driver and steel producer, is expected to produce flat demand in 2023 as its expenditures on real estate construction slow down.

The association says India has emerged as the strongest driver of steel demand growth since 2021. It projects demand growth of 8% per year over 2024 and 2025, respectively. This is underlined by growth in major steel-using sectors and large infrastructure works in the country. Elsewhere, high-income nations are expected to deliver 2.7% growth in steel demand in 2025.

Investment thesis

With these points in mind, we have begun our industry analysis, beginning with Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) after its recent price action. CRS has been in the specialty metals business since 1889 and was naturally one of the first businesses in our universe to be analysed.

It is a producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including compounds such as titanium alloys, stainless steel and alloy steels, powder, metals, and tool steals. It sells its offerings to the aerospace and defence industry, medical devices industry, transportation industry, electricity industry, and electronics market.

The company processes raw materials (namely nickel, titanium, manganese, cobalt, and so forth) to produce bullet, rod, wire and narrow strip forms, in a range of finishes. A competitive advantage that CRS potentially enjoys is that it operates its own global network of distribution and service centres. This contrasts with industry, which typically uses third parties for this.

CRS operates across two divisions: 1) specialty all operations ("SOA"), and 2) performance engineered products ("PEP"). The SOA business is the company's major premium and alloy steel manufacturing line. It has five mils operating in this segment. The PEP division, on the other hand, is made up of CRS' differentiated operations. You can look to lines such as the Carpenter Additive business as an example of this.

Given the cyclicality of steel pricing and growth in its end markets, revenues have been lumpy over the years. In 2014, the company generated $2.1 billion in revenues and $133 million in annual earnings. In 2017, it did $1.8 billion on $47 million in earnings. In the last two years, 2022 and 2023 respectively, it produced $1.8 billion and $2.5 billion in revenues respectively, And pulled this down to a net loss of $49 million and net profit of $56 million respectively.

Figure 3.

The steel industry operates on thin gross profit and operating margins. Not much can be done to alleviate this because of the commodity-like economics of the industry. Even though CRS differentiates itself by selling specialty metals, and offering a number of finishes, it still produces gross margins of 18.8% and operating margins of 10.3% - roughly in line with the industry. There is no outperformance in other measures either, as free cash flow margin, return on total capital and trailing return on equity are all in line with industry averages.

For CRS to have a competitive advantage in this arena, I would expect either 1) lower than average gross margins, indicating it is selling prices lower than peers, or, conversely higher gross margins for the opposite reason, and 2) a combination of higher operating margins and free cash flow margins to suggest it had production advantages.

Q1 2024 results

It was a standout quarter for CRS based on a number of factors. It moved 50.2 million pounds of material in Q1 '24, down from 57.3 million last year.

Management beat previous guidance of $90 million in adjusted operating income by 18%. It put up around $685 million of revenues, down 100 basis points year on year, but up 14% sequentially. This decline was driven by a 12% decline in volumes from the year prior, but management noted demand is heightened across all of the company's and markets. This was exemplified in the increased productivity at key melt works. It pulled this to operating income of $76 million, almost double the $39 million reported in Q1 last year. Earnings of $0.12 per share down from $0.30 per share last year due to a number of one-off items this quarter.

Management subsequently updated its 2024 guidance. It now calls for $339 million-$344 million in adjusted operating income for the year, an 8% increase on previous estimates. Looking out to 2027, management was previously aiming to hit $500 million in adjusted operating income. After the strong quarter, it is bringing this forecast forward one-year to 2026. It anticipates being around 60% of the way there at the end of 2024. This could potentially be a catalyst for the share price, in my opinion.

The divisional breakdown for the quarter was as follows:

Aerospace and defence revenues were $391 million for the quarter, up roughly $45 million from last year. Management said that defence customers "remain highly concerned with long lead times and asking for more capacity to serve them". In my opinion, the fundamentals of the aerospace and defence industry remain strong, thanks to 1) the US and global defence budgets, plus 2) recent investments in the aerospace industry.

According to management, demand in the medical market is robust. Medical sales were 15% of total revenue and increased to 35% year over year. This represents another record quarter for this division.

CRS' energy and industrial markets generated $38 million and $97 million in sales for the quarter, respectively. Management noted that the backlog in the industrial and consumer divisions has increased 12% over the last 12 months and is currently three times that of the pre-pandemic level.

Figure 4.

Given this was such a strong quarter for CRS, it is hard to lament and comment negatively on it. What I will say is that management is optimistic about its end-market ability to hit $500 million in adjusted operating income by 2026. The fact that it has brought that target forward by 12 months could potentially signal an accelerated period of growth for the company over this time.

Figure 5.

CRS Q1 2024 investor presentation

Analysis of fundamental economics

I want to get a really thorough understanding of how management runs this business outside of the cyclical + structural tailwinds such as steel pricing, inflation, supply chains, and so on. That involves analysis of 1) the dollar earnings produced on all capital that's been employed in the business, and 2) the amount of cash that CRS can throw off each year, after considering all capital expenditure and reinvestment requirements to maintain its competitive position and grow.

As seen in Figure 6 the company has grown earnings at a steady clip since 2021 on a rolling 12-month basis. From a net operating loss after tax of $74 million in 2021, the company has increased this to $60 million profit in 2022, $188 million last year, and $226 million in the last 12 months.

It has achieved this through an incremental capital investment of $3.00 per share since 2021. However, earnings have grown at a total of $6.10 per share over the same time, including all the losses. This equates to a 205% return on incremental invested capital. If we just take the time when CRS was profitable, that being the 12 months to September 2022, the company has invested $4.10 per share of incremental capital and grown earnings by $4.30 per share - a marginal return of 106%.

Figure 6

Company filings

These are attractive numbers in objective terms. The net result has been an increase in return on capital from 3.1% in 2022 up to 10.7% in the last 12 months. As such, the company has thrown off attractive levels of free cash flow, summing to $111 million in the 12 months to March 2024. You can see this has produced reasonable trailing free cash flow yields. With the rally in CRS' share price, this has compressed to 3.2% free cash flow yield as I write. Nevertheless, my opinion is this represents decent value if looking on a rolling basis since 2021.

Figure 7.

Company filings

Another standout is the low cash ratio that management operates on. This is defined as the percentage of cash and equivalents to current assets and total assets respectively. In 2021, cash was only 19% of short-term assets and 70% of total assets.

In 2023, this had reduced to 3.6% of current assets and 1.4% of gross asset value. This tells me a few things. First tells me that management is confident in keeping a low cash balance in the bank. Then it tells me they are confident because cash is likely coming in large and fast. If it is coming in large and fast, this tells me the company is producing plenty of cash flow at any point in time. As l have shown so far, this is well supported in the data. To me, this is a constructive point that should be faced in the investment debate.

Projections at steady state of operations

The one variable that I do not have confidence in forecasting is the market pricing for the various steals and all those CRS cells. What I can do, however, is get a rough approximation of where the company will end up if it continues on its current trajectory - growth estimates included.

Figure 8 illustrates management's capital allocation decisions against sales growth and pre-tax margin over the last three years on a rolling 12-month basis. As observed, sales have been the major growth lever, compounding at around 6.1% each period on average. Most of this upside has been realised in the last 24 months. Unsurprisingly, pre-tax margins have been low over this time due to the competitive nature of the industry.

What is a standout in this debate is the fact management has been able to create each new $1.00 of revenue with a reduction of $0.10 of investment to fixed capital. In fact, the majority of investment has diverted to working capital, $0.29 on the dollar of new revenue. As a net total, management has grown revenues with an investment of $0.18 on the dollar. This is quite attractive and implies CRS can grow sales and earnings with small amounts of income capital if it wants too. The question is, by how much?

Figure 8.

Company filings

If CRS were to continue along this trajectory over the coming 3 to 5 years, the distribution of outcomes is seen in Figure 9. However, management projects capital expenditures of approximately $100 million in 2024, which slightly changes things.

That $100 million is around 3.7% of 2024's estimated revenue of $2.7 billion. If the company were to invest this amount, my estimates suggest it could generate $5 million-$6 million in free cash flow over the next two years, respectively. This is much lower than the 12-month result because the capital investment, along with other projections, would be a commitment of 97% of the estimated post-tax earnings each year.

This changes my views on things quite drastically. Management needs to commit to these capital expenditures in order to grow. This was confirmed in the Q1 10-Q. Based on my numbers, it will need to exhibit far higher revenue growth to maintain its current level of earnings and free cash flow production.

I'm going to look at this another way, estimating the required reinvestment rate through the following equation: reinvestment = growth/ROIC.

If the company is to produce a 10.7% return on invested capital, and grow pre-tax earnings 215% in 2024 as consensus projects, my opinion is it will need to invest more than 2000% of net operating profit after tax in 2024 to achieve this (215%/10.7% = 2000%).

This is not possible in economic reality unless the company is to exhibit sales growth in the triple digits. So, growth may come at a large cost for the company - but at what cost to shareholders?

Figure 9.

BIG estimates

Valuation

This stock is priced at absolute perfection, selling to the market at 30.3x trailing earnings and 22x trailing pre-tax income. It also sells at 3.7x book value with a return on equity of 9.3%. If paying that book value multiple, the investor return reduces to 2.5%.

I want to explore this further given the company trades at such a high price relative to the earnings and assets in the business. Figure 10 shows the EV/invested capital multiple is 2.96x at the time of writing. I then compare this to the book value of invested capital. Then, by creating a ratio out of the return on invested capital and hurdle rate, we can observe how much growth is priced in at the current enterprise valuation. Using a 12% hurdle, representing long-term market averages, it would appear investors have captured the company's profitably well at current valuations.

Figure 10.

BIG estimates, Bloomberg Finance LP

Projecting the steady-state figures from earlier out over 10 years then discounting these at the 12% hurdle rate gest to a valuation range of $86-$151 per share.

The wide variance depends on the type of assumptions used:

If I were to assume management requires a huge investment of cash to grow, I get more towards the lower end of that range. However, if management can keep incremental capital expenditures tight, my estimates on free cash flow get me to the ~ $150 per share range.

Figure 11.

BIG estimates

To see how this could play out of constructed 4 scenarios below. Using the current trailing P/E and consensus EPS estimates, CRS could do $4.43 per share in 2024. If there is no change in the multiple, the company is worth $134 to us today.

If the multiple were to contract to 25x, and the company hits the stipulated level of growth, it is worth around $111 today - precisely where it trades as I write. But if it misses growth - even if investors were to pay the same multiple, should CRS grow EPS at 100% over year versus 288% year over year, the stock would be worth just $69 to us in this scenario.

In that vein, based on the current known assumptions of consensus earnings growth, implied 2024 EPS, and current multiples, my estimate is the company is worth around 25x earnings to justify its current market valuation of $111 per share as I write.

Figure 12.

BIG estimates

In short

CRS presents with attractive fundamentals backed up by cyclical industry tailwinds formed through strong steel end markets. Sales and earnings have grown in tandem with pricing in the industry, and the business is throwing off increasing levels of free cash flow to fund its growth and maintenance operations going forward. This is supported by exceptional growth estimates, which project triple-digit bottom-line expansion this year.

Unfortunately, my analysis suggests that investors have captured this optimism well at the current market valuation. I believe that given the assumptions listed above, the company is worth 25 times its earnings, not the current 30 times in which currently trades. In that vein, I rate CRS a hold based on valuation grounds only, and I'm watching this closely from here on in. Any sharp pullback could present an attractive buying opportunity. Until then, I look forward to providing further coverage.