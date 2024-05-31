PaulMcKinnon/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

GPS Stock Movement

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) surged over 20% on Friday after the company reported strong earnings results, adding more evidence that its turnaround is working. Shares have now more than tripled over the past year. I last covered Gap in November, rating shares a buy given my confidence in the turnaround, and the stock has since returned 70%. Given this rally and with new results, we should determine if now is a time to take profits.

Seeking Alpha

Gap's Q1 Results Show Sales Turnaround

In the company’s first quarter, Gap earned $0.41, blowing past consensus by $0.24, as revenue rose by 3.4% to $3.4 billion. The overall retail spending environment has been muted as employment is strong, but inflation has eroded consumer sentiment and tightened budgets. Gap has been able to gain share in this environment, and store sales rose by 3% while online rose by 5%. Importantly, as you can see below, each of Gap’s four brands reported same-store sales growth, a marked improvement from last year.

The Gap

This across-the-board strength is a testament to Gap better managing inventory, keeping fresher product on the shelves, and launching new products, like Gap linen, which reported double-digit sales growth to better engage with customers. I was particularly encouraged by Old Navy’s results. Despite the company’s name, Old Navy is now its most important brand with $1.9 billion of revenue, over half of the company’s total. This was the third straight quarter of comp growth.

This is particularly impressive because Old Navy is more of a value brand, focused on middle and lower-income consumers. These are consumers most likely to have exhausted excess savings and facing a crunch from inflation, which could pressure their discretionary spending. Management has been working to make Old Navy the “style authority in the value space.” This has paid off in a mixed macro environment with ongoing market share gains.

While Old Navy drives the majority of revenue, its other brands all account for about 10% or more of the business. As noted, each reported same-store sales growth. Gap revenue was $689 million with a second quarter of growth, aided by improved marketing results and benefits from its added focus on linen. Banana Republic accounted for $440 million. Gap has changed brand management here to rebuild its premium brand, and we are seeing some early signs of success. New products boosted Athleta to $329 million. This brand’s performance was my biggest surprise, as it was down 10% in Q4. Companies like Lululemon (LULU) have also pointed to a more difficult environment. I expect this unit to have more volatile results. It has difficult comps from Q2 last year when Athleta did large discounts to move excess inventory briefly boosted sales, which will likely lead to a YoY decline.

Improved Inventory Management is Lifting Margins

Overall, Gap has done an excellent job of reducing inventory to remove bloat and keep fresher product on store shelves. It now has $1.95 billion of inventory, down by 15% from last year. To still generate sales growth with such an inventory drawdown is very impressive. In Q2, inventories are likely to be down by less than 5% as absolute inventory levels are healthier and inventories declined through 2023, creating more difficult comps.

Thanks to lower inventories and greater consumer engagement, Gap has not had to rely on as much promotional activity. Accordingly, gross margins increased by 400bp to 41.2%. Merchandise margins were a 330bp tailwind while increased sales reduced rent & occupancy costs by 60bps as stores become more productive, given this cost is largely fixed. While the Red Sea issues have raised freight costs somewhat, Gap is seeing ongoing improvement in input costs while maintaining the prices it sells to consumers at, which should provide a modest incremental margin tailwind. Thanks to increased sales and cost discipline, SG&A was 35.2% of sales, a 140bp improvement. With less discounting and with stores busier, Gap delivered a solid 6.1% operating margin.

During the quarter, Gap did have -$63 million in free cash flow. Now, Q1 is seasonally weak. The company, like most retailers, sees a large working capital benefit in Q4 at the holidays, which then reverts a bit in Q1. Indeed, there were about $250 million of working capital headwinds, so normalized free cash flow was $187 million. This was a smaller working capital headwind, given tight inventory management, than last year when there was -$102 million of free cash flow.

The Gap also has a healthy balance sheet with $1.7 billion of cash against just $1.5 billion of debt and $3.4 billion of operating leases. Its cash position is up nearly 50% from last year, providing ample security around its 2.2% dividend yield. Last November, I argued free cash flow could allow the company to consider launching a share buyback this year. I was a little disappointed not to hear discussion of this on the earnings call (though no analysts asked about one either), but with cash likely to eclipse $2 billion later this year, I do view a buyback alongside a dividend increase as possible.

Guidance is Strong and Credible

Importantly, management is confident in this strength continuing, and with several quarters of share gains, and comps broadly improving across brands, I continue to share this optimism. As a consequence, management significantly raised guidance, expecting operating income to rise by over 40%. With sales improving, margins are widening, and Gap is holding operating costs flat, which is leading to meaningful margin expansion.

The Gap

Back in November, I saw $1.60-$1.65 in free cash flow per share this year, assuming closer to $450 million in cap-ex, but stronger sales are allowing the company to invest more in its footprint and optimize its supply chain. With the company likely to deliver over $860 million in operating income, I am now looking for $670-700 million in free cash flow (holding working capital constant) or $1.75-1.82 per share. I expect it to generate at least $1.65-$1.70 in EPS.

Now, in terms of the credibility of guidance, I am comfortable that Gap management is executing well on its plans. It is engaged in less promotions and reducing inventory, and yet it is still growing sales, even as some consumers pull back. This points to improved merchandising activity as management has refocused on style and cultural relevance. I would expect this strong execution to continue. The bigger risk would be on the macro side; a significant economic downturn would reduce consumer spending and weigh on retail results.

Fortunately, I do not view one as likely. Employment is strong, and real incomes are positive. Additionally, apparel spending should be less interest rate sensitive than auto or home-related purchases. Moreover, consumers are no longer significantly “overspending” on apparel. A theme I have focused on is that in 2021 apparel spending jumped well above trend, as consumers spent their stimulus proceeds. Ultimately, people only need so much clothing, and elevated inflation caused spending to stall out. As time has gone on, spending has converged back toward trend and is within 3% of the pre-COVID trend. Over the next year, this gap will likely have almost fully converged.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

With spending moving back to trend, apparel spending is better positioned to grow on a sustained basis, after the challenges of 2021-2022, absent an economic rollover. This creates the prospect of an improving apparel macro environment, which can further support sales growth. Overall, I expect apparel spending to be positive but lag total consumption growth, likely rising in the 0-2% range. With ongoing share gains, I expect Gap to outpace this over the next year.

Conclusion

Gap is performing well, and the environment creates room for further growth. After today’s rally at $28, Gap is trading at 16.5x earnings and has a 6.4% free cash flow yield. This is significantly more expensive than a company like Macy’s (M) with a ~10% free cash flow yield, but its turnaround is much further along than Macy’s. However, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is trading nearly 19x earnings, as its turnaround has been even stronger than Gap. A rally to ANF’s valuation would move GPS about 15% higher, and that is likely the most bullish upside case.

I believe this puts Gap’s valuation in a tricky position, and it is broadly right for it to trade in between M and ANF’s multiples. These strong 2024 results are now largely in the stock, and the question is how quickly the business can grow over the medium term, especially as incremental gross margin gains after 2024 will be difficult to achieve. A share repurchases program later this year could be a tailwind, but for a business with likely 3-5% long-term growth (tracking apparel spending growth), I view valuation as broadly appropriate with upside perhaps to a 6% free cash flow yield (equating to a 10% total return at 4% long-term growth), which could push shares to $30.

With The Gap, Inc. stock having run so much, a further ~6% upside is not enough upside for me to still be a buyer. While I may be erring on the side of caution given the strength of the turnaround, I am moving shares to “hold” and believe the vast majority of the outperformance has been realized. Shares are not expensive, so there is no need to sell, but with limited upside, I would not add here. Investors who have enjoyed large gains should consider gradually taking profits and investing elsewhere, but if we did see a drop back to $26, or a 7% free cash flow yield, I would consider buying back in to GPS. For now, Gap is executing very well, but shares largely reflect this.