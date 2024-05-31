Gap Stock: A Stellar Q1 Justifies The Rally, But Further Upside May Be Limited

May 31, 2024 1:30 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.85K Followers

Summary

  • Gap shares surged over 20% after reporting strong earnings results, indicating that its turnaround efforts are working.
  • Q1 results showed a sales turnaround, with each of Gap's four brands reporting same-store sales growth, and improved inventory management has lifted margins, with gross margins increasing by 400 basis points.
  • At 16.5x earnings, GPS stock is now largely reflecting strong 2024 results; with limited upside, the majority of the rally has likely already occurred, and the valuation appears fair.

Old Navy store in Hollywood, Florida, USA

PaulMcKinnon/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

GPS Stock Movement

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) surged over 20% on Friday after the company reported strong earnings results, adding more evidence that its turnaround is working. Shares have now

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.85K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GPS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GPS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GPS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News