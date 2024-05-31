Costco Q3: Strong E-Commerce Growth Driven By Discretionary Purchases

Summary

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation reported strong e-commerce growth of 20.7% driven by lower product prices and increased sales in discretionary items.
  • Costco expands partnership with Uber Eats, potentially cross-selling gift cards and groceries to gain more customers.
  • We expect Costco to continue to deliver 6% comparable sales growth, with potential for margin expansion and a fair value of $870 per share.

I presented my bullish view on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) in my previous coverage published in March 2024, favoring its strong membership growth and potential to raise its membership fees. The company released its

I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

