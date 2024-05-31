mysticenergy

Last October, I wrote an article suggesting that Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) (TSX:BNE:CA) was undervalued when the shares were trading north of CDN$8.00 a share. So far, the shares have fallen. So much for my valuations?

Maybe not. Bonterra issued Q1 2024 results on May 14, with a year-over-year reduction in debt and a plan that slowly builds profitable production. Outlook for Q2 is for higher output since some 260 barrels of oil equivalent in Q1 were shut in owing to cold weather and the recently acquired Charlie Lake assets produced 114 boe/day in the portion of Q1 they were owned by Bonterra with production running at 330 boe/day. Q2 output should be in the 14,500 to 14,700 boe/day area.

I don't pay a lot of attention to quarterly reports beyond any new input, which in this case is the Charlie Lake asset purchase. Since the financial results are almost entirely a result of the prevailing commodity price for the quarter, which is beyond management's control and subject to high volatility, pretending the quarter is a harbinger of future economic results is a fool's game. The quarterly disclosure value is found in disclosure of operating costs, royalty rates and transportation which are typically quite stable and my review of the quarter is to find confirmation there is no hint of a major shift.

I value Bonterra not on current earnings or cash flows since those depend entirely on the prevailing prices for oil & gas, but on a modified Black-Scholes model that values Bonterra reserves as a call option on future oil & gas prices. That valuation model returns a value per share north of CDN$25.00, significantly higher than the current trading price of CDN$5.70 per share.

Black-Scholes valuation of Bonterra (Blair analysis)

I also keep a current conventional model of Bonterra operations. Using a 5 x EBITDA multiple, that model values Bonterra shares at just over CDN$20.00 a share.

Conventional valuation (Blair analysis)

The value of all oil & gas producers is driven by commodity prices, and all models are flawed to the extent they assume current prices will prevail for an extended period. Notwithstanding, they are valuable insights into the economics of a given producer. In the case of Bonterra, the evidence is clear that barring a collapse in commodity prices, the company's shares are undervalued.

Oil producers expose investors to the risks of wide swings in commodity prices. Bonterra has prudently hedged enough 2024 output (40% of oil and 30% of gas) to protect its obligations to creditors and front-loaded its $90-$100 million capital budget spending CDN$57 million in Q1 which includes CDN$24 million for the Charlie Lake asset purchase and CDN$33 million of DCET.

Current debt is CDN$176 million. I expect that to fall to CDN$147 million by year-end. With debt levels approximating cash flow and sustaining capital well below current cash generation at today's commodity prices and a decent hedge book for the next couple of quarters, I see little risk of any calamity but plenty of opportunity for patient investors.

I won't waste readers' time with a review of the risks in E&P companies - they are legion and well known and the greatest risk is the price of the commodity. In today's oil industry in Canada, drilling success is high (usually 100% of wells are successful), royalty rates are seldom changed, transportation rates change slowly with major pipelines highly regulated, and operating costs of CDN$13 to CDN$15 per barrel of oil equivalent don't vary enough to make a material difference to the company's economics or the value of their shares.

I hold 50,000 shares.

