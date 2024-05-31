RoJDesign/iStock via Getty Images

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

Strategy

WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:WTV) is an actively managed fund launched on 02/23/2007. It has 161 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 1.79%, and an expense ratio of 0.12%. WTV strategy changed on 12/18/2017. Before this date, the fund was passively managed and tracked the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Value Index. It means that data and price history before December 2017 are irrelevant to the current strategy and should not be used for the fund’s evaluation or in backtests. WTV was formerly known as WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund with the ticker QSY.

As described by WisdomTree, the fund seeks “income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in U.S. equity securities that provide a high total shareholder yield with favorable relative quality characteristics.” Shareholder yield is defined by the fund as the sum of dividend yield and buyback yield. Another definition (used by Cambria is their shareholder yield funds) includes also debt paydowns. The portfolio turnover rate was 66% in the most recent fiscal year.

Portfolio

The portfolio is exclusively invested in U.S. companies, mostly in mid-caps (about 52% of asset value) and to a lesser extent in large caps (26%) and small caps (22%). Therefore, it makes sense to use as a benchmark the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index, represented hereafter by iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH).

The heaviest sectors in the portfolio are financials (21.9% of asset value), industrials (14.5%) and consumer discretionary (14.3%). Other sectors are below 11%. Compared to IJH, WTV significantly overweights financials, energy and communication services. It underweights mostly industrials, real estate and consumer staples.

Sector breakdown (chart: author; data: WisdomTree, iShares)

The top 10 holdings, listed below with valuation metrics, represent 12.7% of asset value. The heaviest positions is 2.34%, so risks related to individual companies are low.

Ticker Name Weight% P/E ttm P/E fwd P/Sales P/Book P/FCF Yield% VST Vistra Corp. 2.34% 68.32 20.52 2.52 11.56 34.40 0.83 APP AppLovin Corp. 1.62% 48.88 28.12 7.93 37.83 24.72 0 XOM Exxon Mobil Corp. 1.59% 13.99 12.32 1.37 2.22 26.65 3.33 EVR Evercore, Inc. 1.08% 31.71 19.46 3.39 5.74 21.12 1.58 EQH Equitable Holdings, Inc. 1.07% 12.85 6.78 1.04 29.38 N/A 2.31 VLO Valero Energy Corp. 1.02% 7.47 9.09 0.36 1.92 11.29 2.84 SYF Synchrony Financial 1.02% 6.17 7.31 0.91 1.25 2.06 2.33 MPC Marathon Petroleum Corp. 1.00% 8.59 9.77 0.43 2.72 7.46 1.92 GDDY GoDaddy, Inc. 1.00% 11.49 21.23 4.67 48.54 19.83 0 MRO Marathon Oil Corp. 0.98% 11.70 9.93 2.55 1.46 10.17 1.56 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123

Fundamentals

WTV is cheaper than IJH regarding valuation ratios, in line with its “value” denomination. Nevertheless, the gap is not considerable, as reported in the next table. Aggregate growth rates are superior to the benchmark, which is quite unusual for a value fund.

WTV IJH P/E TTM 14.43 17.4 Price/Book 2.5 2.34 Price/Sales 1.1 1.36 Price/Cash Flow 8.99 10.8 Earnings growth 25.76% 20.28% Sales growth 9.97% 7.94% Cash flow growth % 12.42% 11.33% Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity.

In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least 2 red flags among bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable. With this assumption, risky stocks weight about 9.9% of asset value, which is rather a good point (but not excellent). Moreover, based on my calculation of aggregate quality metrics (reported in the next table), the return on assets is slightly superior to the benchmark.

WTV IJH Altman Z-score 2.81 3.23 Piotroski F-score 5.64 5.64 ROA % TTM 7.31 5.37 Click to enlarge

Performance

Since 1/1/2018, WTV has outperformed the mid-cap benchmark by 2.7% in annualized return, as reported below. Risk metrics (maximum drawdown and volatility) are almost identical.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility WTV 98.47% 11.28% -42.20% 0.47 21.29% IJH 69.40% 8.57% -42.18% 0.36 21.66% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123.

WTV has beaten IJH by about 8% over the last 12 months:

WTV vs IJH, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

The annual sum of distributions has increased from $0.72 to $1.11 per share between 2018 and 2023. This 5-year dividend growth of 54% has outpaced the cumulative inflation (about 22% in the same time, based on CPI).

WTV distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

Competitors

The next table compares characteristics of WTV, another shareholder yield ETF and four mid-cap value ETFs:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE),

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV),

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV).

WTV SYLD MDYV VOE IMCV RFV Inception 2/23/2007 5/13/2013 11/08/2005 8/17/2006 6/28/2004 3/1/2006 Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.59% 0.15% 0.07% 0.06% 0.35% AUM $308.41M $1.22B $2.46B $27.86B $601.98M $294.59M Avg Daily Volume $1.63M $5.92M $11.09M $45.06M $1.41M $1.85M Holdings 161 102 296 199 315 92 Top 10 12.74% 13.04% 9.33% 11.91% 10.14% 24.02% Turnover 66% 41% 46% 22% 37% 57% Div. Yield TTM 1.63% 1.78% 1.64% 2.20% 2.14% 1.27% Div. Growth 5 Yr CAGR 10.18% 6.66% 4.77% 4.96% 4.24% 12.28% Click to enlarge

WTV has the highest turnover and the second-highest 5-year dividend growth rate (behind RFV). The next chart plots total returns, starting on 12/18/2017 (WTV reshuffling date). In this time frame, WTV beats the value funds, but lags Cambria’s ETF.

WTV vs competitors, since 12/18/2017 (Seeking Alpha)

Nonetheless, WTV is the best performer over the last 12 months:

WTV vs competitors, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund ETF is an actively managed ETF holdings stocks with high shareholder yield and quality characteristics. Data before December 2017 are not relevant to the current strategy. WTV has a tilt to mid-caps and financials, although it is well-diversified across sectors and holdings. WTV is slightly better than a mid-cap benchmark regarding value, growth, quality and performance metrics. It has also outperformed popular mid-cap value ETFs. However, it is behind Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in total return since December 2017.