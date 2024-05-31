Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.12K Followers

Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Williams - Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations
Chris Fowler - President & Chief Executive Officer
Matt Rudd - Chief Financial Officer
Carolina Parra - Chief Risk Officer
Stephen Murphy - Group Head, Commercial, Personal & Wealth
Jeff Wright - Group Head, Client Solutions & Specialty Businesses

Conference Call Participants

Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank
Doug Young - Desjardins Capital Markets
Stephen Boland - Raymond James
Paul Holden - CIBC
Sohrab Movahedi - BMO Capital Markets
Meny Grauman - Scotiabank
Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital Markets
Nigel D'Souza - Veritas Investment Research

Operator

Good morning. My name is Jenny, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to CWB's Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the call over to Chris Williams, Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Chris.

Chris Williams

Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2024 financial results conference call.

We'll begin this morning's presentation with opening remarks from Chris Fowler, President and Chief Executive Officer, followed by Matt Rudd, Chief Financial Officer, and Carolina Parra, Chief Risk Officer. Also present today are Stephen Murphy, Group Head, Commercial, Personal and Wealth, and Jeff Wright, Group Head, Client Solutions and Specialty Businesses. After our prepared remarks, they will all be available to take your questions.

As noted on Slide 2, statements may be made on this call that are forward-looking in nature which involve assumptions that have inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. I

Recommended For You

About CBWBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CBWBF

Trending Analysis

Trending News