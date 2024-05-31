Let's Get Real On U.S. Rates

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.78K Followers

Summary

  • The latest Core PCE deflator came in at 0.2% MoM.
  • Bottom line, the 4.5% 10yr yield we see today is neither high nor low.
  • The more natural medium-term outcome is for the 10yr yield to have a tendency to settle far closer to 5% than 4%.

american flag with stock trend

jxfzsy

The US 10yr at 4.5% is at a neutral valuation, even if inflation falls (as real yield should be higher)

We’ve noted that the 10 Year Treasury yield (US10Y) is at risk for a trek towards 5% for

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.78K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

About US10Y Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on US10Y

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
US10Y
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News