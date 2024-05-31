Thicha Satapitanon/iStock via Getty Images

Late in April, I took a look at shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) after the company pursued an aggressive acquisition strategy, which included some smaller deals and two larger acquisitions, as the pace of dealmaking raised some questions.

With the recent flurry of dealmaking having a substantial, yet largely unknown impact on Bruker, much was unclear regarding the impact of these deals on sales, earnings and debt.

I hoped and believed that more clarity would be provided alongside the first quarter results, but that did not happen. In fact, an unexpected share sale only adds to the confusion here.

Leading The Post-Genomic Era

The header above is the mission of Bruker, as the company tried to reinvent and transform itself into a fast-growing business recently. Founded in 1960, the company has focused on high-value analytical technologies, and over time has transformed the business as new technologies arose.

Forwarding to 2022, the company generated some $2.5 billion in sales with a workforce of about 8,500 workers. The company saw substantial momentum in 2023, a year in which revenues rose some 17% to $2.96 billion. Some 90% of these sales are derived from scientific instruments, with Energy & Supercon Technologies making up for the remainder of sales.

The company develops and sells equipment which is used by life science, analytics, semiconductor, materials, and packing industries, among others. With solid geographic coverage, the company is quite diversified, and truly is a global business. While top-line momentum was strong in 2023, that was only partially seen on the bottom line, with adjusted earnings up just 10% to $2.58 per share.

The growth pace reported in 2023 was impressive and might be expected given the positioning of the business. Truth be told, though, is that the past growth performance has been less impressive. While the past growth was somewhat underwhelming, growth on a per-share basis has been a bit better, after the company retired about 15% of its shares over the past decade.

On the back of the momentum, shares rose to a high of $95 per share in March, as shares started the year trading around the $70 mark. After a strong 2023, the company guided for 2024 sales to rise by some 10% to $3.26 billion, with organic growth seen around 6%, and adjusted earnings seen around $2.75 per share. This resulted in a demanding 35 times adjusted earnings multiple at the high of $95, and still a demanding 28 times earnings at $78 in April.

A Huge Dealmaking Spree

Following a solid 2023, the company has been very aggressive with dealmaking. The company announced the purchase of Nion, Tornado Spectral Systems, Chemspeed, Spectral Instruments Imaging and another smaller Japanese firm earlier this year, all these being true bolt-on deals.

The company furthermore announced two larger deals. In February, the company made an EUR 870 million deal to acquire ELITech. This European proprietary molecular diagnostic systems business will add some EUR 150 million in sales, with a near 6 times sales multiple being paid.

In April, the company announced the purchase of NanoString Technologies. The company spent $393 million to acquire the provider of spatial transcriptomics and gene expression analysis services. Coming out of bankruptcy, the $168 million sales contribution looks cheap, but real questions can be asked about the margin profile, of course.

I estimated the combined deal tag of all these deals at $1.5-$2.0 billion, pushing up pro forma net debt to $2.3-$2.8 billion. Amidst an uncertain pro forma EBITDA number, I believed that leverage ratios would increase to about 3 times, although that there were many uncertainties on this. I anxiously awaited the first quarter earnings release, looking for more clues.

About The Results

Early in May, Bruker closed on the purchase of ELITech with the deal expected to boost earnings by $0.08-$0.10 per share for the remainder of the year. In the press release, the company furthermore confirmed that non-GAAP operating margins are seen exceeding 20%.

Alongside this announcement, the company reported a 5% increase in first quarter sales to $722 million, as organic growth came in at just 1% and change, which the company partially attributed to about $15 million in revenues slipping into the second quarter. The company hiked the full-year sales guidance by sixty million to a $3.32 billion number, with adjusted earnings seen between $2.79 and $2.84 per share as the hike is modest given that ELITech will contribute some $100 million in revenues this year (as well as the unknown revenue contribution from the numerous smaller deals).

This, however, excludes any contribution from the pending NanoString deal and comes after first quarter adjusted earnings were down eleven cents to $0.53 per share amidst strong margin pressure and modest organic growth.

Despite the softer quarter, the company maintained the full year 5-7% organic growth rate, which raises the bar of course after a softer first quarter organic growth performance. Net debt was reported at $1.04 billion, but of course, this was ahead of the larger deals, with smaller deals having closed during the quarter at a combined cost of $275 million. With the deal for ELITech and NanoString closing post quarter, pro forma net debt is seen at $2.4 billion.

Diving Into The Numbers

On the conference call, management was not really addressing questions about potential dilution and the impact of leverage, although it was confirmed that gross leverage was seen around 3.5 times, with net leverage obviously coming in lower in such a case. While the company provided a modest increase in the full-year guidance, that hike was actually less than might be expected.

All in all, more questions were raised than answers provided early in May as shares fell to the $70 mark upon the non-inspiring earnings outlook and commentary. Days later, Bruker closed on the purchase of NanoString in a $393 million deal, actually causing shares to recover to the mid-seventies.

The real bombshell report came towards the end of May as the company announced the sale of 6 million shares in a transaction set to close on May 31st. While the pricing was not yet reported, shares plunged from the mid-seventies to the $66 mark at the moment of writing here. This makes that gross proceeds are seen around $400 million, excluding the green shoe option. This makes that a pro forma $2.4 billion net debt load will fall to $2.0 billion, a meaningful difference.

A share count of 146 million will increase to about 152 million shares, yet it feels that a >10% fall in the share price upon the share sale feels like an overreaction to just 4% dilution, while net debt will be lowered meaningfully. Amidst all this, it appears that investors are disappointed by the lack of clarity provided, the incoherent capital allocation strategy (after shares were bought back last year), but overall the appeal has increased quite a bit.

This means that a 28 times earnings multiple as of April has fallen to about 24 times here, while net debt comes in a bit lower, which is a net positive. On the other hand, remain these inconsistent management actions and underwhelming organic growth in the first quarter, creating many moving factors.

Bottom Line

Recognizing that Bruker Corporation was a stock trading in the mid-fifties last fall, I am attracted to the pullback. However, the question marks outweigh the relative appeal emerging here, making me quite cautious and not yet willing to buy this dip yet.