Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Bernstein TMT Forum and Strategic Decision Conference (Transcript)

May 31, 2024
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.17K Followers

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bernstein TMT Forum and Strategic Decision Conference May 30, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joshua Silverman - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Nikhil Devnani - Bernstein

Nikhil Devnani

All right. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining. My name is Nikhil Devnani. I'm Bernstein's U.S. emerging Internet analyst covering Etsy. And it's my pleasure today to have with me Josh Silverman on stage CEO of Etsy. Josh, welcome back to the SDC.

Joshua Silverman

Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nikhil Devnani

Before we get started, just a programming note, you can submit questions for this session via the QR code in your agendas or you can do to pigeonhole.at and use the passcode SDC2024. Also, please refer to Etsy's Investor Relations website for the safe harbor. With that, let's get it underway. So Josh, a lot has changed in your tenure as CEO at Etsy in terms of how the marketplace has evolved. Can you just kind of take stock of what some of those major changes have been and how the business has kind of improved from when you stepped into the role in 2017?

Joshua Silverman

Sure. So when I joined in 2017, there were kind of two conversations about Etsy. One, we think it's about as big as it can be. GMS growth has slowed. And two, there's a lot of competition, in particular, there was a thing called Amazon Handmade that was going to kill Etsy. And fast forward to today, and a lot of people are asking is Etsy as big as it can be and can we survive competition. So it seems like deja vu all over again.

To put that in numbers though, in 2017, when everyone thought Etsy was about as big as it could be, we were doing

