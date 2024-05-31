HeliRy

Note:

I have covered KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, leading shuttle tanker operator KNOT Offshore Partners LP, or "KNOP," reported rather stable first quarter results with increased revenues somewhat offset by higher operating expenses:

During the quarter, the shuttle tanker Dan Cisne was operated in the conventional tanker market, thus resulting in the recognition of voyage revenues and expenses for the vessel.

The company generated $27.9 million in cash from operations and finished the quarter with $50.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $925.3 million in debt.

After cutting common unit distributions by 95% in January 2023, net debt decreased for a fifth consecutive quarter to approximately $875 million.

During the quarter, the company added $61 million in gross backlog and ended Q1 with $683 million in contracted revenues, down slightly from the end of last year.

Following the quarter-end, KNOT secured a four-year time charter for the shuttle tanker Carmen Knutsen with an oil major in Brazil, which is expected to commence in Q1/2026. While the vessel's current employment with Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) is scheduled to end in December, Repsol still holds a one-year option. Under a best-case scenario, the Carmen Knutsen will be contracted for the remainder of the decade.

The company also managed to secure long-term work for the shuttle tanker Torill Knutsen in the North Sea. The new contract with Eni (E) is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter for a fixed period of three years plus three one-year options.

On the flip side, commencement of a new long-term contract for the shuttle tanker Ingrid Knutsen with Eni in the North Sea has been delayed from January to October, while the term was decreased from three years plus three one-year options to two years plus two one-year options.

Following a short period of spot employment in the conventional tanker market, the vessel is now working at a reduced rate for parent Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS (“Knutsen NYK”).

However, the company still needs to secure additional work for the Hilda Knutsen and the Dan Cisne following the decision to retrofit the latter vessel for work in the North Sea.

In addition, the Dan Sabia will end its contract in Brazil soon and, due to its unusually small size for the Brazilian market, might very well end up in Europe like its sister ship Dan Cisne.

On the conference call, management pointed to anticipated future demand in the North Sea likely being more than sufficient to cover all under-utilized shuttle tankers in the region.

However, after being asked for additional color by analysts, the company's new CEO Derek Lowe didn't have much to offer:

Poe Fratt Congrats on closing some of the holes. I’m especially surprised about the Torill, just because, as you just mentioned, the North Sea market could be very tight as you have the two FPSOs coming on later this year. Your market intelligence, what do you understand as far as the incremental demand that could be generated from those two FPSOs, and then is there--it seems like there won’t be any available capacity ex-the Hilda at that point in time. Is that a fair statement? Derek Lowe Well, we think there’s more than enough incremental demand to come through to cover the, I guess, under-employed or under-utilized vessels that we’ve got, potentially that others have as well. (...) Poe Fratt But if you would answer the question, what do you think the incremental demand of those two FPSOs could be? Derek Lowe I don’t have a figure to hand, I’m afraid, but certainly more than enough to soak up the capacity that we’ve got. Poe Fratt Would it be fair to say that two to four for each FPSO, or maybe two, so that you have incremental demand developing into 2025 of four shuttle tankers in the North Sea? Derek Lowe Yes, I’m afraid I don’t have that to hand, so I can look at that and maybe we can discuss it offline. Poe Fratt Okay. My understanding is that neither of those projects have lined up any capacity. Is that what you understand? Derek Lowe As far as I know, they haven’t lined any up, yes.

Management also admitted to available capacity at competitors, but with two new FPSOs expected to come online in late 2024 or early 2025, KNOT should be able to pick up at least some additional work for its North Sea fleet.

But even in a strengthening market like Brazil, the company's prospects have deteriorated as of late as a number of competitors as well as parent Knutsen NYK have ordered additional Suezmax newbuilds recently.

Assuming all options being exercised, an aggregate of 16 new shuttle tankers could hit the waters until 2028 thus increasing the existing global fleet of approximately 90 vessels quite meaningfully.

In particular, the company's Aframax-size vessels Fortaleza Knutsen and Recife Knutsen might be at risk of being crowded out of the Brazil market by larger and more efficient Suezmax newbuilds in 2026, even more so with operator Petrobras expected to take delivery of two new Suezmax-class shuttle tankers from parent Knutsen NYK in late 2024 and late 2025 respectively.

However, management still expects growth of offshore oil production to outpace available shuttle tanker supply over the coming years.

While delivery of these orders will add to the supply of vessels into the global shuttle tanker fleet, we continue to believe that growth of offshore oil production in shuttle tanker-serviced fields across both Brazil and the North Sea is on track to outpace shuttle tanker supply growth in the coming years, particularly as increasing numbers of shuttle tankers reach or exceed typical retirement age.

Bottom Line

KNOT Offshore Partners reported stable first quarter results and secured two important long-term contracts in the North Sea and Brazil.

In addition, the company continues to deleverage, with net debt being down for a fifth consecutive quarter.

With two new FPSOs expected to come online in the North Sea in late 2024 or early 2025, the company should be able to secure additional work for its North Sea fleet in the medium term.

In Brazil, the company is facing increased competition from new players and even its own parent Knutsen NYK, which have lined up sufficient long-term contracts for additional newbuild orders.

However, management still expects growth of offshore oil production to outpace available shuttle tanker supply over the coming years.

In sum, while KNOT Offshore Partners LP has been making some progress year-to-date, the company remains highly levered and continues to face uncertainties in both the North Sea and Brazil markets.

With no major near-term catalysts in sight, I am reiterating my "Hold" rating on KNOT Offshore Partners LP Common Units.